Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The 1937 Ford Tudor Sedan was one of the most popular passenger cars produced by the Ford Motor Company during the late years of the Great Depression. Introduced as part of Ford’s redesigned 1937 lineup, the Tudor — Ford's marketing term for “two-door” — featured a modern all-steel body, improved styling, and greater comfort than earlier models.

The ’37 Tudor Sedan showcased a distinctive front grille, integrated headlights, and a more streamlined appearance. It was offered in two versions: the Slantback, with a sloping rear body and limited trunk space, and the Humpback, with an extended rear body containing a larger luggage compartment.

A previous owner of this ’37 Tudor refinished the car in yellow and modified the curvaceous sedan with a big power upgrade — a 6.0L Vortec V8, which delivers power rearward via a floor-shifted automatic transmission.

Additional modifications include shaved door handles, remote door poppers, staggered chrome wheels with whitewall tires, a Mustang II front end, power-assisted rack and pinion steering, KYB shocks, power-assisted front disc brakes, bucket seats with two-tone upholstery, Classic Instruments gauges, an aftermarket head unit mounted in the glovebox, a power antenna, and air conditioning.

This 1937 Ford Tudor Sedan Custom is now offered by the selling dealer with a clean Florida title.

Highlights

Offered from The Burnyzz Collection of July vehicles

6.0L Vortec V8

Automatic transmission

Bright yellow paint

Staggered-size chrome wheels

Two-tone brown/tan leather upholstery on the seats

Equipment

Headlamps integrated into fenders

Split windshield and rear window

Running boards

Chrome wheels: 14” in front, 15” in rear

Bucket seats

Two-tone brown/tan upholstery on seats and doors

Tilt steering wheel

Classic Instruments gauge cluster

Sony head unit with remote control, hidden in glovebox

Service and Documentation

Staggered size Hankook Kinergy whitewall tires (2020 date codes)

Known Imperfections

Images detailing the condition of the vehicle are presented in the gallery

Several paint cracks

Ownership History

This 1937 Ford Tudor Sedan is offered from the Burnyzz Collection of July vehicles.

Included Items

Front end bra

Fuzzy dice

Additional Information

An aftermarket serial number plate has been affixed to the car's frame bearing the number "54292515," which matches the Florida title.

Disclaimer Provided by Seller: Seller does its best to inspect, drive, and note any known imperfections in the advertisement and pre-sale of vehicles it lists for sale. However, due to the nature of collector automobiles, seller cannot guarantee that every vehicle function, whether electrical or mechanical, will work as it originally did. These components will need upkeep and attention. In addition, often these vehicles can sit for periods of time and once you begin to drive them issues can arise without warning. Please make sure you are comfortable with this before buying a collector or vintage automobile. Seller did NOT build or restore this vehicle. Vehicles are sold AS-IS by seller, with all faults known/unknown and with no implied warranty. Pre-purchase inspections are welcome, and seller simply describes these vehicles to the best of its knowledge.