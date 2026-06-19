Auction ended.

1936 Ford Model 68 Cabriolet

Gateway Classic Cars
Bid to $25,500 on 06/19/26
Result
1936 Ford Model 68 Cabriolet
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (139)

Ended Jun 19, 2026 at 7:35 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN182711209
Mileage indicated1,800 Miles TMU
LocationRuskin, Florida
Engine221ci V8
TransmissionManual
Body StyleConvertible

Video gallery

1936 Ford Model 68 Cabriolet Highlight Video
Play

Description

Gateway Classic Cars has built its reputation as one of the world’s premier destinations for classic, collector, and exotic automobiles, relentlessly connecting enthusiasts with the cars of their dreams since its founding in 1999. As the world’s largest classic and exotic car dealership with thousands of vehicles across a nationwide network of showrooms, Gateway’s inventory spans decades of automotive history and delivers something for every passion and preference. This specially curated 25-car collection to Hagerty Marketplace, offering discerning buyers the opportunity to explore standout vehicles that embody craftsmanship, nostalgia, and driving excitement — all backed by Gateway’s deep expertise and commitment to the collector community.

* * *

Times were tough during the Great Depression, but cars like the 1936 Ford Model 68 Cabriolet kept America on wheels for a reasonable price and with a bit of style. Introduced as part of Ford’s lineup for 1936, Ford’s Model 68 was an evolution of the previous Model 48 and featured several enhancements and design updates. The Model 68 continued with the famed 221ci flathead V8 producing around 85 horsepower.

The Model 68 featured a more streamlined and modern look compared to its predecessors, with a longer hood, distinctive grille, integrated headlights, and smoother body lines. The car was available in various body styles, including sedans, coupes, convertibles, and station wagons. Among the premium options was the DeLuxe variant, which included comfortable seating, a stylish woodgrain dash, and luxury amenities.

This 1936 Ford Model 68 Cabriolet, finished in Washington Blue over DeLuxe brown vinyl upholstery with a tan canvas top, is one of only 4,616 produced for the year. The flathead V8 has period-style post-war hot rod components, including Eddie Meyer aluminum cylinder heads and dual carb intake, as well as twin Stromberg 97 carburetors.

This 1936 Ford Model 68 Cabriolet is now offered on dealer consignment with a clean Florida title.

Highlights

  • Offered from Gateway Classic Cars of Tampa

  • Finished in Washington Blue paint

  • DeLuxe brown vinyl interior

  • Light tan canvas top

  • Powered by a 221ci flathead V8

  • Period hot rod engine upgrades

  • Rumble seat

Factory Equipment

  • Three-speed manual transmission with floor shift

  • Running boards

  • Woodgrain dash

  • Banjo steering wheel

  • AM radio

  • 16-inch wheels with Ford V8 hub caps

  • Wide whitewall tires

Modifications

  • Eddie Meyer aluminum cylinder heads

  • Eddie Meyer aluminum dual carb intake

  • Twin Stromberg 97 carburetors

  • Headers

  • Alternator

  • Electric fuel pump

  • Sunpro oil pressure gauge

  • Optima AGM battery

  • Marble shift knob

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing the condition of the 1936 Ford Model 68 Cabriolet are presented in the gallery

  • Tear in convertible top

  • Wear on upholstery

Ownership History

This 1936 Ford Model 68 Cabriolet is offered from Gateway Classic Cars of Tampa

Additional Information

  • The selling dealer states, “Flathead lovers know these engines have a distinctive sound to them, but this one sounds amazing. You have to hear it! With the help of an electric fuel pump assist she fires right up and idles smooth. Unfortunately, the current owner slightly ripped the top on the driver's side. The tear is about two inches in length, but the top will probably need to be replaced.”

  • The car has been fitted with aftermarket serial number and body number tags.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1936 Ford Model 68 Cabriolet

Last bid
LarryYurkosky_aike
LarryYurkosky_aike
$25,500
Seller
Gateway_Classic_Cars
Gateway_Classic_Cars
EndedJun 19, 2026 at 7:35 PM UTC
Bids16
Views8,280
Bids
LarryYurkosky_aike's avatar
LarryYurkosky_aike
Jun 19 at 7:33 PM
$25,500bid placed 
oldcar29's avatar
oldcar29
Jun 19 at 7:04 PM
$25,000bid placed 
JH_4320's avatar
JH_4320
Jun 19 at 6:57 PM
$21,000bid placed 
oldcar29's avatar
oldcar29
Jun 19 at 5:18 PM
$20,000bid placed 
Chavalon_ertp's avatar
Chavalon_ertp
Jun 17 at 10:34 PM
$15,250bid placed 

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