Description

Gateway Classic Cars has built its reputation as one of the world’s premier destinations for classic, collector, and exotic automobiles, relentlessly connecting enthusiasts with the cars of their dreams since its founding in 1999. As the world’s largest classic and exotic car dealership with thousands of vehicles across a nationwide network of showrooms, Gateway’s inventory spans decades of automotive history and delivers something for every passion and preference. This specially curated 25-car collection to Hagerty Marketplace, offering discerning buyers the opportunity to explore standout vehicles that embody craftsmanship, nostalgia, and driving excitement — all backed by Gateway’s deep expertise and commitment to the collector community.

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Times were tough during the Great Depression, but cars like the 1936 Ford Model 68 Cabriolet kept America on wheels for a reasonable price and with a bit of style. Introduced as part of Ford’s lineup for 1936, Ford’s Model 68 was an evolution of the previous Model 48 and featured several enhancements and design updates. The Model 68 continued with the famed 221ci flathead V8 producing around 85 horsepower.

The Model 68 featured a more streamlined and modern look compared to its predecessors, with a longer hood, distinctive grille, integrated headlights, and smoother body lines. The car was available in various body styles, including sedans, coupes, convertibles, and station wagons. Among the premium options was the DeLuxe variant, which included comfortable seating, a stylish woodgrain dash, and luxury amenities.

This 1936 Ford Model 68 Cabriolet, finished in Washington Blue over DeLuxe brown vinyl upholstery with a tan canvas top, is one of only 4,616 produced for the year. The flathead V8 has period-style post-war hot rod components, including Eddie Meyer aluminum cylinder heads and dual carb intake, as well as twin Stromberg 97 carburetors.

This 1936 Ford Model 68 Cabriolet is now offered on dealer consignment with a clean Florida title.

Highlights

Offered from Gateway Classic Cars of Tampa

Finished in Washington Blue paint

DeLuxe brown vinyl interior

Light tan canvas top

Powered by a 221ci flathead V8

Period hot rod engine upgrades

Rumble seat

Factory Equipment

Three-speed manual transmission with floor shift

Running boards

Woodgrain dash

Banjo steering wheel

AM radio

16-inch wheels with Ford V8 hub caps

Wide whitewall tires

Modifications

Eddie Meyer aluminum cylinder heads

Eddie Meyer aluminum dual carb intake

Twin Stromberg 97 carburetors

Headers

Alternator

Electric fuel pump

Sunpro oil pressure gauge

Optima AGM battery

Marble shift knob

Known Imperfections

Images detailing the condition of the 1936 Ford Model 68 Cabriolet are presented in the gallery

Tear in convertible top

Wear on upholstery

Ownership History

This 1936 Ford Model 68 Cabriolet is offered from Gateway Classic Cars of Tampa

Additional Information