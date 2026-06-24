Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The 1936 Ford Model 68 was offered in an impressive array of 18 open and closed body styles, available in both Standard and Deluxe trims. At about $550 when new (approximately $13,000 in today's money), the Model 68 was an affordable, practical, and stylish option for consumers. Over 500,000 Model 68s would sell in 1936, all of which were originally powered by a 221ci flathead V-8 engine linked with a sliding-gear three-speed manual transmission.

This Fordor "Humpback” was reportedly parked in a shed in the 1980s where it would remain until it was acquired by the seller in 2021. Subsequent refurbishment work is said to have included rebuilding the 235ci engine and three-speed manual transmission, overhauling the suspension system, installing tube shocks, reupholstering the interior, and repainting the body.

1936 Ford Model 68 Deluxe Fordor Touring Sedan is now offered at no reserve with a South Carolina title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Replacement 235ci flathead V8 engine

Sliding-gear three-speed manual transmission

Tube shock conversion

Electronic ignition

Front lap belts

White paint over brown cloth upholstery

Factory Equipment

Sliding-gear three-speed manual transmission

16” “wide-five” steel wheels

Front and rear bench seating

Chrome bumpers

Four-piece louvered hood

Modifications

235ci Flathead V8

Tube shock conversion

Electronic ignition

Auxiliary gauges

Front lap belts

Servicing & Documentation

The car was refurbished under current ownership circa 2021. Work reportedly included:

Rebuilding the engine and transmission

Replacing the exterior glass and bumpers as well as suspension, cooling, and fuel system components.

Sanding the body to bare metal, priming, and painting with white single stage enamel paint

Known Imperfections

Chipped paint on shifter

Worn carpeting

Ownership History

The car was acquired by the seller in 2021, reportedly following over 30 years in storage.

Included Items

Jack

Owner’s manual

Additional Information