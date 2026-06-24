1936 Ford Model 68 Fordor Touring Sedan

No reserve
$9,500
1936 Ford Model 68 Fordor Touring Sedan
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Ending Wed, Jun 24 at 6:25 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN18-2283670
Mileage indicated6,450 Miles TMU
LocationPawleys Island, South Carolina
Engine221ci Flathead V8
TransmissionManual
Body StyleSedan
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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The 1936 Ford Model 68 was offered in an impressive array of 18 open and closed body styles, available in both Standard and Deluxe trims. At about $550 when new (approximately $13,000 in today's money), the Model 68 was an affordable, practical, and stylish option for consumers. Over 500,000 Model 68s would sell in 1936, all of which were originally powered by a 221ci flathead V-8 engine linked with a sliding-gear three-speed manual transmission.

This Fordor "Humpback” was reportedly parked in a shed in the 1980s where it would remain until it was acquired by the seller in 2021. Subsequent refurbishment work is said to have included rebuilding the 235ci engine and three-speed manual transmission, overhauling the suspension system, installing tube shocks, reupholstering the interior, and repainting the body.

1936 Ford Model 68 Deluxe Fordor Touring Sedan is now offered at no reserve with a South Carolina title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Replacement 235ci flathead V8 engine

  • Sliding-gear three-speed manual transmission

  • Tube shock conversion

  • Electronic ignition

  • Front lap belts

  • White paint over brown cloth upholstery

Factory Equipment

  • Sliding-gear three-speed manual transmission

  • 16” “wide-five” steel wheels

  • Front and rear bench seating

  • Chrome bumpers

  • Four-piece louvered hood

Modifications

  • 235ci Flathead V8

  • Tube shock conversion

  • Electronic ignition

  • Auxiliary gauges

  • Front lap belts

Servicing & Documentation

The car was refurbished under current ownership circa 2021. Work reportedly included:

  • Rebuilding the engine and transmission

  • Replacing the exterior glass and bumpers as well as suspension, cooling, and fuel system components.

  • Sanding the body to bare metal, priming, and painting with white single stage enamel paint

Known Imperfections

  • Chipped paint on shifter

  • Worn carpeting

Ownership History

The car was acquired by the seller in 2021, reportedly following over 30 years in storage.

Included Items

  • Jack

  • Owner’s manual

Additional Information

  • The South Carolina title carries “Not Actual Mileage” and “Antique” brands

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1936 Ford Model 68 Fordor Touring Sedan · No reserve

Current bid
JohnPolansky_3rxe
JohnPolansky_3rxe
$9,500
Seller
JERRYLIBBY
JERRYLIBBY
EndingWed, Jun 24 at 6:25 PM UTC
Bids16
Views8,442
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JohnPolansky_3rxe's avatar
JohnPolansky_3rxe
Jun 24 at 1:00 AM
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KK_jo7ok8
Jun 23 at 10:39 PM
$9,000bid placed 
55pink's avatar
55pink
Jun 22 at 10:47 PM
$8,500bid placed 
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CS_1144
Jun 22 at 9:13 PM
$8,250bid placed 
55pink's avatar
55pink
Jun 21 at 11:47 AM
$8,000bid placed 

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