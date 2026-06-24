1936 Ford Model 68 Fordor Touring Sedan
Ending Wed, Jun 24 at 6:25 PM UTC
Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
The 1936 Ford Model 68 was offered in an impressive array of 18 open and closed body styles, available in both Standard and Deluxe trims. At about $550 when new (approximately $13,000 in today's money), the Model 68 was an affordable, practical, and stylish option for consumers. Over 500,000 Model 68s would sell in 1936, all of which were originally powered by a 221ci flathead V-8 engine linked with a sliding-gear three-speed manual transmission.
This Fordor "Humpback” was reportedly parked in a shed in the 1980s where it would remain until it was acquired by the seller in 2021. Subsequent refurbishment work is said to have included rebuilding the 235ci engine and three-speed manual transmission, overhauling the suspension system, installing tube shocks, reupholstering the interior, and repainting the body.
1936 Ford Model 68 Deluxe Fordor Touring Sedan is now offered at no reserve with a South Carolina title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Replacement 235ci flathead V8 engine
Sliding-gear three-speed manual transmission
Tube shock conversion
Electronic ignition
Front lap belts
White paint over brown cloth upholstery
Factory Equipment
Sliding-gear three-speed manual transmission
16” “wide-five” steel wheels
Front and rear bench seating
Chrome bumpers
Four-piece louvered hood
Modifications
235ci Flathead V8
Tube shock conversion
Electronic ignition
Auxiliary gauges
Front lap belts
Servicing & Documentation
The car was refurbished under current ownership circa 2021. Work reportedly included:
Rebuilding the engine and transmission
Replacing the exterior glass and bumpers as well as suspension, cooling, and fuel system components.
Sanding the body to bare metal, priming, and painting with white single stage enamel paint
Known Imperfections
Chipped paint on shifter
Worn carpeting
Ownership History
The car was acquired by the seller in 2021, reportedly following over 30 years in storage.
Included Items
Jack
Owner’s manual
Additional Information
The South Carolina title carries “Not Actual Mileage” and “Antique” brands
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.