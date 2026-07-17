Auction ended.

1936 Ford Model 68 Cabriolet 5-Speed

Sold for on 07/17/26
Result
1936 Ford Model 68 Cabriolet 5-Speed
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Ended Jul 17, 2026 at 6:00 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN182257254
Mileage indicated1 Miles TMU
LocationValley, Nebraska
EngineTriple Weber-Carbureted Flathead V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorMetallic Burgundy
Interior colorTan

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Video gallery

1936 Ford Model 68 Cabriolet - Cold Start
Play
1936 Ford Model 68 Cabriolet - Door Release
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1936 Ford Model 68 Cabriolet - Walk Around
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1936 Ford Model 68 Cabriolet - Driving
Play

Description

Prized for its iconic prewar styling and open-top driving experience, the Ford Model 68 Cabriolet WAS one of the most elegant designs of the late ‘30s. With its flowing fenders, integrated headlights, and convertible configuration, the Model 68 offers a timeless foundation for both restoration and custom builds.

This all-steel bodied 1936 Ford Model 68 Cabriolet has been refinished in metallic burgundy over a with a tan canvas soft top and custom tan leather interior. The exterior has been refurbished and modified, including reconditioned brightwork, shaved door handles, and a smoothed firewall. Additional upgrades include a powder-coated reinforced frame, custom dual exhaust system, and a Ford nine-inch leaf-spring rear end. Brightwork and trim elements have reportedly been repolished or re-chromed.

Power comes from a 1951 third-generation Flathead V8 equipped with triple Weber carburetors, Edelbrock cylinder heads, and MSD ignition. The V8 engine sends power to the rear wheels through a TREMEC T5 5-speed manual transmission. Supporting upgrades include replacement wiring, brake and fuel lines, an electric fuel pump, an aluminum radiator, and an electric cooling fan. The car is further equipped with a Heidts independent front suspension with coil-overs and four-wheel disc brakes, contributing to improved drivability.

The fully custom interior is trimmed in tan leather upholstery and features a center console, a custom dashboard, and retro Auto Meter instrumentation. Additional details include integrated storage behind the driver housing the battery and a matching upholstered rumble seat. The vehicle was reportedly acquired in 2015, with refurbishment work completed over approximately six years.

This modified 1936 Ford Model 68 is now offered with by the seller on behalf of his father with refurbishment photos and a clean Nebraska title.

Highlights

  • All-steel 1936 Ford Model 68 Cabriolet

  • Powered by a Flathead V8 with triple Weber carburetors

  • TREMEC T5 five-speed manual transmission

  • Finished in metallic burgundy with a tan canvas soft top

  • Custom tan leather upholstery and retro AutoMeter instrumentation

  • 4-wheel disc brakes and a Ford 9-inch rear end

Factory Equipment

  • Convertible cabriolet body with rumble seat

  • Steel body, fenders, and frame

  • Front-engine, rear-wheel-drive layout

Modifications

  • Powertrain & Drivetrain:

    • Flathead V8 reportedly from a 1951 Ford

    • Triple Weber carburetors

    • Edelbrock cylinder heads

    • MSD ignition system

    • TREMEC T5 five-speed manual transmission

    • Ford 9-inch rear end

    • Custom dual exhaust system

    • Electric fuel pump

    • Custom aluminum radiator with electric fan

    • Replacement wiring, brake lines, and fuel lines

  • Exterior:

    • Metallic burgundy repaint

    • Shaved door handles

    • Massaged firewall

    • Repolished and re-chromed brightwork

    • Replacement tan canvas soft top

    • Refurbished all-steel body

  • Chassis & Suspension:

    • Powder-coated reinforced chassis

    • Heidts independent front suspension with coil-overs

    • 4-wheel disc brakes

  • Interior:

    • Tan leather upholstery

    • Custom dashboard

    • Auto Meter gauges

    • Custom center console

    • Integrated rear storage with relocated battery

Servicing & Documentation

According to the seller, the refurbishment was carried out over approximately six years following its 2015 acquisition, involving a full teardown with reassembly completed in a home garage alongside professional body, chassis, and interior work.

Refurbishment photos, a list of investment provided by the seller, and images showing the car's condition prior to the overhaul, are included in the gallery.

Known Imperfections

  • Cosmetic imperfections consistent with final assembly and limited post-build use may be present

  • Clutch reportedly requires additional break-in miles

Ownership History

Purchased by the seller in 2015, it is now offered with a clean Nebraska title.

From the seller: "My father purchased this vehicle in 2015 in Clarinda, Iowa, and did as much work himself as possible in his home garage over about six years. This was the last car he built and the grand finale of his car hobby. From tear-down to reassembly, old cars were something he truly enjoyed. Every nut and bolt was removed, cleaned, restored, or replaced. The car has barely been driven since completion."

Included Items

  • Refurbishment photos

  • Spare tire

  • Spanner

  • Jack

Additional Information

  • A non-original VIN plate is affixed to the car's frame.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1936 Ford Model 68 Cabriolet 5-Speed

Sold to
JH_95ud3k
JH_95ud3k
$56,978
Seller
BroncOhNo
BroncOhNo
EndedJul 17, 2026 at 6:00 PM UTC
Bids46
Views24,300

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