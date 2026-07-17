1936 Ford Model 68 Cabriolet 5-Speed
Ended Jul 17, 2026 at 6:00 PM UTC
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Description
Prized for its iconic prewar styling and open-top driving experience, the Ford Model 68 Cabriolet WAS one of the most elegant designs of the late ‘30s. With its flowing fenders, integrated headlights, and convertible configuration, the Model 68 offers a timeless foundation for both restoration and custom builds.
This all-steel bodied 1936 Ford Model 68 Cabriolet has been refinished in metallic burgundy over a with a tan canvas soft top and custom tan leather interior. The exterior has been refurbished and modified, including reconditioned brightwork, shaved door handles, and a smoothed firewall. Additional upgrades include a powder-coated reinforced frame, custom dual exhaust system, and a Ford nine-inch leaf-spring rear end. Brightwork and trim elements have reportedly been repolished or re-chromed.
Power comes from a 1951 third-generation Flathead V8 equipped with triple Weber carburetors, Edelbrock cylinder heads, and MSD ignition. The V8 engine sends power to the rear wheels through a TREMEC T5 5-speed manual transmission. Supporting upgrades include replacement wiring, brake and fuel lines, an electric fuel pump, an aluminum radiator, and an electric cooling fan. The car is further equipped with a Heidts independent front suspension with coil-overs and four-wheel disc brakes, contributing to improved drivability.
The fully custom interior is trimmed in tan leather upholstery and features a center console, a custom dashboard, and retro Auto Meter instrumentation. Additional details include integrated storage behind the driver housing the battery and a matching upholstered rumble seat. The vehicle was reportedly acquired in 2015, with refurbishment work completed over approximately six years.
This modified 1936 Ford Model 68 is now offered with by the seller on behalf of his father with refurbishment photos and a clean Nebraska title.
Highlights
All-steel 1936 Ford Model 68 Cabriolet
Powered by a Flathead V8 with triple Weber carburetors
TREMEC T5 five-speed manual transmission
Finished in metallic burgundy with a tan canvas soft top
Custom tan leather upholstery and retro AutoMeter instrumentation
4-wheel disc brakes and a Ford 9-inch rear end
Factory Equipment
Convertible cabriolet body with rumble seat
Steel body, fenders, and frame
Front-engine, rear-wheel-drive layout
Modifications
Powertrain & Drivetrain:
Flathead V8 reportedly from a 1951 Ford
Triple Weber carburetors
Edelbrock cylinder heads
MSD ignition system
TREMEC T5 five-speed manual transmission
Ford 9-inch rear end
Custom dual exhaust system
Electric fuel pump
Custom aluminum radiator with electric fan
Replacement wiring, brake lines, and fuel lines
Exterior:
Metallic burgundy repaint
Shaved door handles
Massaged firewall
Repolished and re-chromed brightwork
Replacement tan canvas soft top
Refurbished all-steel body
Chassis & Suspension:
Powder-coated reinforced chassis
Heidts independent front suspension with coil-overs
4-wheel disc brakes
Interior:
Tan leather upholstery
Custom dashboard
Auto Meter gauges
Custom center console
Integrated rear storage with relocated battery
Servicing & Documentation
According to the seller, the refurbishment was carried out over approximately six years following its 2015 acquisition, involving a full teardown with reassembly completed in a home garage alongside professional body, chassis, and interior work.
Refurbishment photos, a list of investment provided by the seller, and images showing the car's condition prior to the overhaul, are included in the gallery.
Known Imperfections
Cosmetic imperfections consistent with final assembly and limited post-build use may be present
Clutch reportedly requires additional break-in miles
Ownership History
Purchased by the seller in 2015, it is now offered with a clean Nebraska title.
From the seller: "My father purchased this vehicle in 2015 in Clarinda, Iowa, and did as much work himself as possible in his home garage over about six years. This was the last car he built and the grand finale of his car hobby. From tear-down to reassembly, old cars were something he truly enjoyed. Every nut and bolt was removed, cleaned, restored, or replaced. The car has barely been driven since completion."
Included Items
Refurbishment photos
Spare tire
Spanner
Jack
Additional Information
A non-original VIN plate is affixed to the car's frame.
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.