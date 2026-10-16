1936 Ford 3-Window Coupe
Ended Oct 16, 2026 at 6:10 PM UTC
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Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
Introduced during the heart of the Great Depression, the 1936 Ford 3-Window Coupe combined attractive streamlined styling with the reliability and value that had made Ford one of America’s most successful automakers.
Its distinctive body featured a long hood, a sloping roofline, rear-hinged doors, and only three side windows, creating a sleek profile that remains highly desirable today. Power came from Ford’s legendary 221ci flathead V8 engine, which produced 85 horsepower. Power was delivered to the rear wheels via a three-speed manual transmission.
This example is an older restoration that has been refinished in Cordoba Tan paint with red pinstriping over a brown interior with broadcloth upholstery. The rumble seat-equipped coupe has a roll-down rear window that allows for ventilation as well as communication between passengers in the cabin and those seated in the rumble seat. The car’s crank-out windshield and cowl vent create air flow.
Additional features include 16” steel wheels with Ford V8 dog dish hubcaps, mechanical brakes, fog lamps, and rubber-covered floor and running boards. The floor heater and AM radio are both operational. There is also a modern Russell PSI gauge mounted on the engine.
This 1936 Ford 3-Window Coupe is now offered at no reserve by the seller on behalf of the current owner with early vehicle records and a clean Michigan title.
Highlights
Refinished in Cordoba Tan with red pinstriping
Brown interior with broadcloth upholstery
Brown leatherette-upholstered rumble seat
Rolldown rear window
221ci flathead V8 engine
3-speed manual transmission
Factory Equipment
Crank-out windshield and cowl vent
Stamped steel bumpers with chrome-plated finish
16” steel wheels with Ford V8 dog dish hubcaps
Four-wheel mechanical brakes
Running boards
6-volt electrical system
AM radio
The chassis number (182877649) decodes as:
18 – 221ci flathead V8
2877649 – Sequential production number places build date in April 1936
Modifications
Period fog lamps
Period Arvin heater
Russell fuel pressure gauge
Service
Firestone Deluxe Champion 6.00-16 whitewall tires
Known Imperfections
Images detailing the condition of the car are presented in the gallery
Ownership History
The current owner of this 1936 Ford 3-Window Coupe acquired it years ago. The title was transferred to a trust in July 2026.
Included Items
Rear-mounted spare tire
Early vehicle records in the glovebox
Additional Information
The seller’s representative calls the Ford “museum quality” and says it has not been driven much since its restoration.
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.