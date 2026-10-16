Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Introduced during the heart of the Great Depression, the 1936 Ford 3-Window Coupe combined attractive streamlined styling with the reliability and value that had made Ford one of America’s most successful automakers.

Its distinctive body featured a long hood, a sloping roofline, rear-hinged doors, and only three side windows, creating a sleek profile that remains highly desirable today. Power came from Ford’s legendary 221ci flathead V8 engine, which produced 85 horsepower. Power was delivered to the rear wheels via a three-speed manual transmission.

This example is an older restoration that has been refinished in Cordoba Tan paint with red pinstriping over a brown interior with broadcloth upholstery. The rumble seat-equipped coupe has a roll-down rear window that allows for ventilation as well as communication between passengers in the cabin and those seated in the rumble seat. The car’s crank-out windshield and cowl vent create air flow.

Additional features include 16” steel wheels with Ford V8 dog dish hubcaps, mechanical brakes, fog lamps, and rubber-covered floor and running boards. The floor heater and AM radio are both operational. There is also a modern Russell PSI gauge mounted on the engine.

This 1936 Ford 3-Window Coupe is now offered at no reserve by the seller on behalf of the current owner with early vehicle records and a clean Michigan title.

Highlights

Refinished in Cordoba Tan with red pinstriping

Brown interior with broadcloth upholstery

Brown leatherette-upholstered rumble seat

Rolldown rear window

221ci flathead V8 engine

3-speed manual transmission

Factory Equipment

Crank-out windshield and cowl vent

Stamped steel bumpers with chrome-plated finish

16” steel wheels with Ford V8 dog dish hubcaps

Four-wheel mechanical brakes

Running boards

6-volt electrical system

AM radio

The chassis number (182877649) decodes as: 18 – 221ci flathead V8 2877649 – Sequential production number places build date in April 1936



Modifications

Period fog lamps

Period Arvin heater

Russell fuel pressure gauge

Service

Firestone Deluxe Champion 6.00-16 whitewall tires

Known Imperfections

Images detailing the condition of the car are presented in the gallery

Ownership History

The current owner of this 1936 Ford 3-Window Coupe acquired it years ago. The title was transferred to a trust in July 2026.

Included Items

Rear-mounted spare tire

Early vehicle records in the glovebox

Additional Information

The seller’s representative calls the Ford “museum quality” and says it has not been driven much since its restoration.