Auction ended.

1936 Ford 3-Window Coupe

No reserve
Sold for on 10/16/26
Result
1936 Ford 3-Window Coupe
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (107)

Ended Oct 16, 2026 at 6:10 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN182877649
Mileage indicated66,900 Miles TMU
LocationMarine City, Michigan
Engine221ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorCordoba Tan
Interior colorBrown

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Video gallery

1936 Ford 3-Window Coupe Open Walk Around
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1936 Ford 3-Window Coupe Engine Bay & Interior
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1936 Ford 3-Window Coupe Start Up & Test Drive
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1936 Ford 3-Window Coupe Pulling In
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1936 Ford 3-Window Coupe Exterior Walk Around
Play

Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Introduced during the heart of the Great Depression, the 1936 Ford 3-Window Coupe combined attractive streamlined styling with the reliability and value that had made Ford one of America’s most successful automakers.

Its distinctive body featured a long hood, a sloping roofline, rear-hinged doors, and only three side windows, creating a sleek profile that remains highly desirable today. Power came from Ford’s legendary 221ci flathead V8 engine, which produced 85 horsepower. Power was delivered to the rear wheels via a three-speed manual transmission.

This example is an older restoration that has been refinished in Cordoba Tan paint with red pinstriping over a brown interior with broadcloth upholstery. The rumble seat-equipped coupe has a roll-down rear window that allows for ventilation as well as communication between passengers in the cabin and those seated in the rumble seat. The car’s crank-out windshield and cowl vent create air flow.

Additional features include 16” steel wheels with Ford V8 dog dish hubcaps, mechanical brakes, fog lamps, and rubber-covered floor and running boards. The floor heater and AM radio are both operational. There is also a modern Russell PSI gauge mounted on the engine.

This 1936 Ford 3-Window Coupe is now offered at no reserve by the seller on behalf of the current owner with early vehicle records and a clean Michigan title.

Highlights

  • Refinished in Cordoba Tan with red pinstriping

  • Brown interior with broadcloth upholstery

  • Brown leatherette-upholstered rumble seat

  • Rolldown rear window

  • 221ci flathead V8 engine

  • 3-speed manual transmission

Factory Equipment

  • Crank-out windshield and cowl vent

  • Stamped steel bumpers with chrome-plated finish

  • 16” steel wheels with Ford V8 dog dish hubcaps

  • Four-wheel mechanical brakes

  • Running boards

  • 6-volt electrical system

  • AM radio

  • The chassis number (182877649) decodes as:

    • 18 – 221ci flathead V8

    • 2877649 – Sequential production number places build date in April 1936

Modifications

  • Period fog lamps

  • Period Arvin heater

  • Russell fuel pressure gauge

Service

  • Firestone Deluxe Champion 6.00-16 whitewall tires

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing the condition of the car are presented in the gallery

Ownership History

The current owner of this 1936 Ford 3-Window Coupe acquired it years ago. The title was transferred to a trust in July 2026.

Included Items

  • Rear-mounted spare tire

  • Early vehicle records in the glovebox

Additional Information

The seller’s representative calls the Ford “museum quality” and says it has not been driven much since its restoration.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1936 Ford 3-Window Coupe · No reserve

Sold to
HP_huafom
HP_huafom
$42,265
Seller
CraigZimmerman
CraigZimmerman
EndedOct 16, 2026 at 6:10 PM UTC
Bids29
Views16,362

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HP_huafom
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