1936 Dodge LC 1/2-Ton Pickup

2 days
$7,000
1936 Dodge LC 1/2-Ton Pickup
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All photos (67)

Ending Fri, Jun 26 at 6:25 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN8144676
Mileage indicated6,400 Miles TMU
LocationCheyenne, Wyoming
EngineFlathead Inline-Six
TransmissionManual
Body StylePickup/truck
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Video gallery

1936 Dodge LC 1/2-Ton Pickup Idling
Play
1936 Dodge LC 1/2-Ton Pickup Gauges
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Description

In 1936, Dodge introduced a true truck-type chassis with welded cross-members, replacing the old chassis previously borrowed from the company's passenger cars. The ‘36 models also featured “Fore-Point” load distribution, which shifted the body cab forward on the chassis, placing more payload on the front axle.

To go along with these advancements, the body received an Art Deco redesign with a more aerodynamic V-shaped grille, skirted fenders, and a slightly raked windshield compared to previous models.

This ‘36 Dodge half-ton truck was reportedly purchased by the seller’s grandfather in 1939, and it was refurbished over a 40-year period that came to completion approximately 10 years ago.

The truck wears a green and black finish over gray vinyl upholstery, and it features a 6’ steel bed, hydraulic brakes, chrome bumpers, and 16” steel wheels.

Power comes from a replacement flathead inline-six that was reportedly installed in 1945 and overhauled in the 1980s. The engine is fed by a Carter single-barrel downdraft carburetor topped with an oil bath air cleaner, and it is backed by a three-speed manual transmission.

This 1936 Dodge LC 1/2-Ton Pickup is now offered with spare parts and a clean Wyoming title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Long-term family history

  • Replacement flathead inline-six engine

  • Three-speed manual transmission

  • Green and black paint

  • Gray upholstery

Factory Equipment

  • Hydraulically-actuated drum brakes

  • Three-speed manual transmission

  • Ladder-style frame

  • 16” steel wheels

  • Chrome hubcaps

Modifications

  • Replacement flathead inline-six

Servicing & Documentation

  • Restoration performed over a 40-year period beginning in the 1980s

  • Service within the last six years included a rebuild of the carburetor, fuel pump, and brake master cylinder

Known Imperfections

  • Various dents, scratches, and chips

  • Mismatched paint

  • Older tires

  • Evidence of previous farm truck duties

Ownership History

The truck was reportedly purchased by the seller’s grandfather in 1939 and used as a farm truck. It was passed down in the 1980s to the seller’s father, who began a refurbishment process. The truck was sold in 2016 as an unfinished project and reacquired by the seller in 2017 in completed form.

Included Items

  • Spare parts (see gallery)

Additional Information

  • From the seller: “This '36 Dodge LC pickup was purchased by my grandfather in 1939 for use on the family wheat farm in Southeast Wyoming. It served faithfully until it was retired to a machine shed, probably in the 60s. My father retrieved it from the farm after his retirement in the mid 80's as a fun retirement project. He worked on it off and on, along with my brothers and myself, for the next 20 years. He gave it to my brother, who put lots of additional work into it and then sold it. My sister and I bought it back when it was again offered for sale. It spent time at her place in California before returning to Wyoming.”

  • From the seller: “It's been completely rebuilt over the past 40 years. The most recent work I did included rebuilding the carburetor, fuel pump, and brake master cylinder. The tires are old but show no weather checking and hold air well.”

  • From the seller: “As a farm truck, it led a tough life, which left many bumps, bruises, and scars. My dad did a good job of resurrecting it, but he never intended on a show car level restoration. He had a friend who was a retired bodyman working on the body and paint, which he did in sections. He passed away before he finished, and the cab and box went to another shop for additional work. The paint they used is a shade off from the previous work. There is still evidence of the life it lived on the farm, but it is overall complete and sound.”

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1936 Dodge LC 1/2-Ton Pickup

Current bid
VJ_031416
VJ_031416
$7,000
Seller
St.Attila
St.Attila
EndingFri, Jun 26 at 6:25 PM UTC
Bids20
Views5,700
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Bids
VJ_031416's avatar
VJ_031416
Jun 23 at 1:27 PM
$7,000bid placed 
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oldcowguy
Jun 23 at 1:23 PM
$6,500bid placed 
VJ_031416's avatar
VJ_031416
Jun 23 at 1:22 PM
$5,750bid placed 
oldcowguy's avatar
oldcowguy
Jun 23 at 1:20 PM
$5,500bid placed 
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VJ_031416
Jun 18 at 1:23 PM
$5,250bid placed 

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