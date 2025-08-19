Description

In 1936, Dodge introduced a true truck-type chassis with welded cross-members, replacing the old chassis previously borrowed from the company's passenger cars. The ‘36 models also featured “Fore-Point” load distribution, which shifted the body cab forward on the chassis, placing more payload on the front axle.

To go along with these advancements, the body received an Art Deco redesign with a more aerodynamic V-shaped grille, skirted fenders, and a slightly raked windshield compared to previous models.

This ‘36 Dodge half-ton truck was reportedly purchased by the seller’s grandfather in 1939, and it was refurbished over a 40-year period that came to completion approximately 10 years ago.

The truck wears a green and black finish over gray vinyl upholstery, and it features a 6’ steel bed, hydraulic brakes, chrome bumpers, and 16” steel wheels.

Power comes from a replacement flathead inline-six that was reportedly installed in 1945 and overhauled in the 1980s. The engine is fed by a Carter single-barrel downdraft carburetor topped with an oil bath air cleaner, and it is backed by a three-speed manual transmission.

This 1936 Dodge LC 1/2-Ton Pickup is now offered with spare parts and a clean Wyoming title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Long-term family history

Replacement flathead inline-six engine

Three-speed manual transmission

Green and black paint

Gray upholstery

Factory Equipment

Hydraulically-actuated drum brakes

Three-speed manual transmission

Ladder-style frame

16” steel wheels

Chrome hubcaps

Modifications

Replacement flathead inline-six

Servicing & Documentation

Restoration performed over a 40-year period beginning in the 1980s

Service within the last six years included a rebuild of the carburetor, fuel pump, and brake master cylinder

Known Imperfections

Various dents, scratches, and chips

Mismatched paint

Older tires

Evidence of previous farm truck duties

Ownership History

The truck was reportedly purchased by the seller’s grandfather in 1939 and used as a farm truck. It was passed down in the 1980s to the seller’s father, who began a refurbishment process. The truck was sold in 2016 as an unfinished project and reacquired by the seller in 2017 in completed form.

Included Items

Spare parts (see gallery)

Additional Information