Description

Introduced as part of Buick’s Series 80 line, the 1936 Roadmaster combined advanced engineering with elegant design, appealing to upper-middle-class buyers. The 1936 model year also introduced improved ride comfort through independent front suspension, a relatively new innovation in American cars. Distinctive styling elements, including a prominent grille and sweeping fenders, gave the Roadmaster a commanding presence. The 131"-wheelbase Model 81 sedan featured a trunk compartment, coach doors, and seating for six.

This ‘36 Roadmaster’s inline-eight has been replaced by a carbureted 302ci V8, backed by an automatic transmission. Refinished in black, the Model 81 body features a sun visor, fender-mounted tire carriers, rear-hinged rear doors, and a trunk compartment.

Driving lights are mounted above the front bumper, and dual trumpet-style horns continue with the symmetrical exterior appointments that include quad side mirrors. Red-finished 15” steel wheels wear late-model Buick-crest covers, while the modified front suspension features power-assisted steering and disc brakes.

The cabin houses two rows of bench seating reupholstered in gray cloth. A banjo-style steering wheel is mounted to a tilting column and fronts wooden dashboard panels, aftermarket instrumentation, and a Sony CD head unit.

This 1936 Buick Series 80 Roadmaster is now offered with a shop manual, spare wheel covers, and a clean California title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Series 80 Roadmaster Model 81

302ci V8

Automatic transmission

Refinished in black

Gray cloth upholstery

Factory Equipment

Fisher body with rear-hinged rear doors

Model year-specific hood ornament

Side strakes

Dual fender-mounted tire carriers

Polished trim and bumpers with overriders

Quarter vent windows

Split rear window

Trunk compartment

Modifications

Exterior Bumper-mounted driving lights Trumpet-style horns Windshield and headlight visors Quad side mirrors Tinted windows Etched graphics on quarter vent and rear windows Dual exhaust outlets Red-finished 15” steel wheels with late-model Buick-crest covers

Interior Reupholstered bench seats Banjo-style steering wheel Tilt steering column VDO instrumentation Wooden dashboard panels Sony CD head unit

Engine Polished valve covers and “Buick 350” air cleaner cover Electric cooling fan

Braking & Suspension Modified front suspension Front disc brakes Power-assisted steering



Known Imperfections

Imperfections in the finish

Interior trim and upholstery show wear

Air conditioning system is inoperative

Ownership History

This 1936 Roadmaster was acquired by the seller in October 2025 and subsequently refinished in black. The seller reports that the car received refurbishment work in the mid 2000s, and that the replacement V8 displaces 302ci.

Included Items