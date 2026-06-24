302-Powered 1936 Buick Series 80 Roadmaster Sedan

$18,245
302-Powered 1936 Buick Series 80 Roadmaster Sedan
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Ending Wed, Jun 24 at 6:45 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN2937552
Mileage indicated400 Miles TMU
LocationRancho Palos Verdes, California
Engine302ci
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleSedan
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Description

Introduced as part of Buick’s Series 80 line, the 1936 Roadmaster combined advanced engineering with elegant design, appealing to upper-middle-class buyers. The 1936 model year also introduced improved ride comfort through independent front suspension, a relatively new innovation in American cars. Distinctive styling elements, including a prominent grille and sweeping fenders, gave the Roadmaster a commanding presence. The 131"-wheelbase Model 81 sedan featured a trunk compartment, coach doors, and seating for six.

This ‘36 Roadmaster’s inline-eight has been replaced by a carbureted 302ci V8, backed by an automatic transmission. Refinished in black, the Model 81 body features a sun visor, fender-mounted tire carriers, rear-hinged rear doors, and a trunk compartment.

Driving lights are mounted above the front bumper, and dual trumpet-style horns continue with the symmetrical exterior appointments that include quad side mirrors. Red-finished 15” steel wheels wear late-model Buick-crest covers, while the modified front suspension features power-assisted steering and disc brakes.

The cabin houses two rows of bench seating reupholstered in gray cloth. A banjo-style steering wheel is mounted to a tilting column and fronts wooden dashboard panels, aftermarket instrumentation, and a Sony CD head unit.

This 1936 Buick Series 80 Roadmaster is now offered with a shop manual, spare wheel covers, and a clean California title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Series 80 Roadmaster Model 81

  • 302ci V8

  • Automatic transmission

  • Refinished in black

  • Gray cloth upholstery

Factory Equipment

  • Fisher body with rear-hinged rear doors

  • Model year-specific hood ornament

  • Side strakes

  • Dual fender-mounted tire carriers

  • Polished trim and bumpers with overriders

  • Quarter vent windows

  • Split rear window

  • Trunk compartment

Modifications

  • Exterior

    • Bumper-mounted driving lights

    • Trumpet-style horns

    • Windshield and headlight visors

    • Quad side mirrors

    • Tinted windows

    • Etched graphics on quarter vent and rear windows

    • Dual exhaust outlets

    • Red-finished 15” steel wheels with late-model Buick-crest covers

  • Interior

    • Reupholstered bench seats

    • Banjo-style steering wheel

    • Tilt steering column

    • VDO instrumentation

    • Wooden dashboard panels

    • Sony CD head unit

  • Engine

    • Polished valve covers and “Buick 350” air cleaner cover

    • Electric cooling fan

  • Braking & Suspension

    • Modified front suspension

    • Front disc brakes

    • Power-assisted steering

Known Imperfections

  • Imperfections in the finish

  • Interior trim and upholstery show wear

  • Air conditioning system is inoperative

Ownership History

This 1936 Roadmaster was acquired by the seller in October 2025 and subsequently refinished in black. The seller reports that the car received refurbishment work in the mid 2000s, and that the replacement V8 displaces 302ci.

Included Items

  • Shop manual

  • Spare wheel covers

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

302-Powered 1936 Buick Series 80 Roadmaster Sedan

Current bid
FredGoerisch_dp4c
FredGoerisch_dp4c
$18,245
Seller
JosephOllivier_83gv
JosephOllivier_83gv
EndingWed, Jun 24 at 6:45 PM UTC
Bids17
Views7,483
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Bids
FredGoerisch_dp4c's avatar
FredGoerisch_dp4c
Jun 24 at 12:48 AM
$18,245bid placed 
JamesHofbauer_nitw's avatar
JamesHofbauer_nitw
Jun 23 at 6:42 PM
$17,995bid placed 
FredGoerisch_dp4c's avatar
FredGoerisch_dp4c
Jun 23 at 2:52 PM
$15,200bid placed 
JamesHofbauer_nitw's avatar
JamesHofbauer_nitw
Jun 23 at 2:00 PM
$14,950bid placed 
KingLeon's avatar
KingLeon
Jun 22 at 7:06 PM
$11,100bid placed 

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