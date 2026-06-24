302-Powered 1936 Buick Series 80 Roadmaster Sedan
Ending Wed, Jun 24 at 6:45 PM UTC
Description
Introduced as part of Buick’s Series 80 line, the 1936 Roadmaster combined advanced engineering with elegant design, appealing to upper-middle-class buyers. The 1936 model year also introduced improved ride comfort through independent front suspension, a relatively new innovation in American cars. Distinctive styling elements, including a prominent grille and sweeping fenders, gave the Roadmaster a commanding presence. The 131"-wheelbase Model 81 sedan featured a trunk compartment, coach doors, and seating for six.
This ‘36 Roadmaster’s inline-eight has been replaced by a carbureted 302ci V8, backed by an automatic transmission. Refinished in black, the Model 81 body features a sun visor, fender-mounted tire carriers, rear-hinged rear doors, and a trunk compartment.
Driving lights are mounted above the front bumper, and dual trumpet-style horns continue with the symmetrical exterior appointments that include quad side mirrors. Red-finished 15” steel wheels wear late-model Buick-crest covers, while the modified front suspension features power-assisted steering and disc brakes.
The cabin houses two rows of bench seating reupholstered in gray cloth. A banjo-style steering wheel is mounted to a tilting column and fronts wooden dashboard panels, aftermarket instrumentation, and a Sony CD head unit.
This 1936 Buick Series 80 Roadmaster is now offered with a shop manual, spare wheel covers, and a clean California title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Series 80 Roadmaster Model 81
302ci V8
Automatic transmission
Refinished in black
Gray cloth upholstery
Factory Equipment
Fisher body with rear-hinged rear doors
Model year-specific hood ornament
Side strakes
Dual fender-mounted tire carriers
Polished trim and bumpers with overriders
Quarter vent windows
Split rear window
Trunk compartment
Modifications
Exterior
Bumper-mounted driving lights
Trumpet-style horns
Windshield and headlight visors
Quad side mirrors
Tinted windows
Etched graphics on quarter vent and rear windows
Dual exhaust outlets
Red-finished 15” steel wheels with late-model Buick-crest covers
Interior
Reupholstered bench seats
Banjo-style steering wheel
Tilt steering column
VDO instrumentation
Wooden dashboard panels
Sony CD head unit
Engine
Polished valve covers and “Buick 350” air cleaner cover
Electric cooling fan
Braking & Suspension
Modified front suspension
Front disc brakes
Power-assisted steering
Known Imperfections
Imperfections in the finish
Interior trim and upholstery show wear
Air conditioning system is inoperative
Ownership History
This 1936 Roadmaster was acquired by the seller in October 2025 and subsequently refinished in black. The seller reports that the car received refurbishment work in the mid 2000s, and that the replacement V8 displaces 302ci.
Included Items
Shop manual
Spare wheel covers
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.