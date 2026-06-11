Description

The 1934 Ford was a popular choice for hot rodders due to its aesthetically beautiful and aerodynamic design, balanced proportions, a highly robust chassis, and Ford's new flathead V8 engine. These elements made it a legendary blank canvas for customization, especially in its three-and five-window coupe variations.

By the 1950s, the supply of rust-free Henry Ford Steel bodies ripe for customization was dwindling, so the industry turned to fiberglass, which was pioneered by the marine industry years prior. The innovation spawned the massive kit-car and street rod industry, which allows professionals and enthusiasts to build custom cars more easily, affordably, and completely free of rust with modern conveniences, such as air conditioning, independent suspension, and modern drivetrains.

This fiberglass-bodied ‘34 Ford was built under prior ownership and was acquired by the seller circa 2012. It is finished in black with a blue stripe over gray tweed and vinyl upholstery.

Wilwood braking components have been installed, and the car rides on an independent A-arm Mustang II-style suspension up front, while an 8.8” rear axle has been fitted at the rear, which utilizes four-link and coil springs.

A 350ci Chevy V8 lives under the hood, and it features MSD Atomic fuel injection, a Holley intake manifold, a Holley Hi-Tek dual air-cleaner setup, MSD ignition, and tubular exhaust headers.

This fiberglass street rod is now offered with an Ohio title listing it as a 1934 Ford.

Highlights

Fiberglass three-window 1934 Ford-style body

350ci Chevrolet V8

GM TH350 automatic transmission

MSD Atomic fuel injection

Holley Hi-Tek dual air-cleaner setup

MSD ignition

Mustang II-style front suspension

Ford 8.8” rear axle

Four-link coil spring rear suspension

Wilwood master cylinder and front calipers

Modifications

Exterior Fiberglass three-window 1934 Ford-style body Tri-bar headlights with integrated turn signals Teardrop taillights

Interior Gray vinyl and tweed upholstery Flame-pattern door panels Custom center console Pioneer head unit Vintage Reproduction instrumentation Billet knobs Faux wood trim Billet Specialties steering wheel Lokar shifter with three-speed piston knob

Engine 350ci Chevrolet V8 MSD Atomic fuel injection Holley intake manifold Holley Hi-Tek dual air-cleaner setup MSD ignition Tubular exhaust headers Aluminum radiator with mechanical and electric fans

Braking/Suspension Wilwood master cylinder Wilwood front brake calipers Rear drum brakes Drilled and slotted front rotors Mustang II-style front suspension Ford 8.8” rear axle Four-link coil spring rear suspension 15” and 17” Boyd Coddington wheels



Known Imperfections

Bubbling paint on trunk lid

Doors need adjustment

Does not have air conditioning

Ownership History

The car was previously titled in Indiana and was acquired by the seller approximately 14 years ago.

Additional Information