Fuel-injected, 350-Powered ’34 Ford 3-Window Coupe Street Rod
Ended Jun 11, 2026 at 6:36 PM UTC
Description
The 1934 Ford was a popular choice for hot rodders due to its aesthetically beautiful and aerodynamic design, balanced proportions, a highly robust chassis, and Ford's new flathead V8 engine. These elements made it a legendary blank canvas for customization, especially in its three-and five-window coupe variations.
By the 1950s, the supply of rust-free Henry Ford Steel bodies ripe for customization was dwindling, so the industry turned to fiberglass, which was pioneered by the marine industry years prior. The innovation spawned the massive kit-car and street rod industry, which allows professionals and enthusiasts to build custom cars more easily, affordably, and completely free of rust with modern conveniences, such as air conditioning, independent suspension, and modern drivetrains.
This fiberglass-bodied ‘34 Ford was built under prior ownership and was acquired by the seller circa 2012. It is finished in black with a blue stripe over gray tweed and vinyl upholstery.
Wilwood braking components have been installed, and the car rides on an independent A-arm Mustang II-style suspension up front, while an 8.8” rear axle has been fitted at the rear, which utilizes four-link and coil springs.
A 350ci Chevy V8 lives under the hood, and it features MSD Atomic fuel injection, a Holley intake manifold, a Holley Hi-Tek dual air-cleaner setup, MSD ignition, and tubular exhaust headers.
This fiberglass street rod is now offered with an Ohio title listing it as a 1934 Ford.
Highlights
Fiberglass three-window 1934 Ford-style body
350ci Chevrolet V8
GM TH350 automatic transmission
MSD Atomic fuel injection
Holley Hi-Tek dual air-cleaner setup
MSD ignition
Mustang II-style front suspension
Ford 8.8” rear axle
Four-link coil spring rear suspension
Wilwood master cylinder and front calipers
Modifications
Exterior
Fiberglass three-window 1934 Ford-style body
Tri-bar headlights with integrated turn signals
Teardrop taillights
Interior
Gray vinyl and tweed upholstery
Flame-pattern door panels
Custom center console
Pioneer head unit
Vintage Reproduction instrumentation
Billet knobs
Faux wood trim
Billet Specialties steering wheel
Lokar shifter with three-speed piston knob
Engine
350ci Chevrolet V8
MSD Atomic fuel injection
Holley intake manifold
Holley Hi-Tek dual air-cleaner setup
MSD ignition
Tubular exhaust headers
Aluminum radiator with mechanical and electric fans
Braking/Suspension
Wilwood master cylinder
Wilwood front brake calipers
Rear drum brakes
Drilled and slotted front rotors
Mustang II-style front suspension
Ford 8.8” rear axle
Four-link coil spring rear suspension
15” and 17” Boyd Coddington wheels
Known Imperfections
Bubbling paint on trunk lid
Doors need adjustment
Does not have air conditioning
Ownership History
The car was previously titled in Indiana and was acquired by the seller approximately 14 years ago.
Additional Information
From the seller: “I have owned this vehicle for the last 14 years and have enjoyed winning numerous car show trophies. It's a fun car to drive, and it runs well.”
The car is titled by the ID number 12K556012, which is stamped into a metal plate attached to the body. A reproduction Ford patent plate is riveted to the firewall and contains a serial number of “07051949.”
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.