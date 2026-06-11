Auction ended.

Fuel-injected, 350-Powered ’34 Ford 3-Window Coupe Street Rod

Sold for on 06/11/26
Result
Fuel-injected, 350-Powered ’34 Ford 3-Window Coupe Street Rod
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Ended Jun 11, 2026 at 6:36 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN12K556012
Mileage indicated11,850 Miles TMU
LocationHarrison, Ohio
EngineFuel-Injected 350ci V8
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleCoupe
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Description

The 1934 Ford was a popular choice for hot rodders due to its aesthetically beautiful and aerodynamic design, balanced proportions, a highly robust chassis, and Ford's new flathead V8 engine. These elements made it a legendary blank canvas for customization, especially in its three-and five-window coupe variations.

By the 1950s, the supply of rust-free Henry Ford Steel bodies ripe for customization was dwindling, so the industry turned to fiberglass, which was pioneered by the marine industry years prior. The innovation spawned the massive kit-car and street rod industry, which allows professionals and enthusiasts to build custom cars more easily, affordably, and completely free of rust with modern conveniences, such as air conditioning, independent suspension, and modern drivetrains.

This fiberglass-bodied ‘34 Ford was built under prior ownership and was acquired by the seller circa 2012. It is finished in black with a blue stripe over gray tweed and vinyl upholstery.

Wilwood braking components have been installed, and the car rides on an independent A-arm Mustang II-style suspension up front, while an 8.8” rear axle has been fitted at the rear, which utilizes four-link and coil springs.

A 350ci Chevy V8 lives under the hood, and it features MSD Atomic fuel injection, a Holley intake manifold, a Holley Hi-Tek dual air-cleaner setup, MSD ignition, and tubular exhaust headers.

This fiberglass street rod is now offered with an Ohio title listing it as a 1934 Ford.

Highlights

  • Fiberglass three-window 1934 Ford-style body

  • 350ci Chevrolet V8

  • GM TH350 automatic transmission

  • MSD Atomic fuel injection

  • Holley Hi-Tek dual air-cleaner setup

  • MSD ignition

  • Mustang II-style front suspension

  • Ford 8.8” rear axle

  • Four-link coil spring rear suspension

  • Wilwood master cylinder and front calipers

Modifications

  • Exterior

    • Fiberglass three-window 1934 Ford-style body

    • Tri-bar headlights with integrated turn signals

    • Teardrop taillights

  • Interior

    • Gray vinyl and tweed upholstery

    • Flame-pattern door panels

    • Custom center console

    • Pioneer head unit

    • Vintage Reproduction instrumentation

    • Billet knobs

    • Faux wood trim

    • Billet Specialties steering wheel

    • Lokar shifter with three-speed piston knob

  • Engine

    • 350ci Chevrolet V8

    • MSD Atomic fuel injection

    • Holley intake manifold

    • Holley Hi-Tek dual air-cleaner setup

    • MSD ignition

    • Tubular exhaust headers

    • Aluminum radiator with mechanical and electric fans

  • Braking/Suspension

    • Wilwood master cylinder

    • Wilwood front brake calipers

    • Rear drum brakes

    • Drilled and slotted front rotors

    • Mustang II-style front suspension

    • Ford 8.8” rear axle

    • Four-link coil spring rear suspension

    • 15” and 17” Boyd Coddington wheels

Known Imperfections

  • Bubbling paint on trunk lid

  • Doors need adjustment

  • Does not have air conditioning

Ownership History

The car was previously titled in Indiana and was acquired by the seller approximately 14 years ago.

Additional Information

  • From the seller: “I have owned this vehicle for the last 14 years and have enjoyed winning numerous car show trophies. It's a fun car to drive, and it runs well.”

  • The car is titled by the ID number 12K556012, which is stamped into a metal plate attached to the body. A reproduction Ford patent plate is riveted to the firewall and contains a serial number of “07051949.”

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

Fuel-injected, 350-Powered ’34 Ford 3-Window Coupe Street Rod

Sold to
JayShray
JayShray
$26,750
Seller
WEW
WEW
EndedJun 11, 2026 at 6:36 PM UTC
Bids43
Views18,449
Bids
JayShray's avatar
JayShray
Jun 11 at 6:34 PM
$25,000bid placed 
JOSEGRIMALDO_1xqf's avatar
JOSEGRIMALDO_1xqf
Jun 11 at 6:33 PM
$24,000bid placed 
JayShray's avatar
JayShray
Jun 11 at 6:32 PM
$23,500bid placed 
JOSEGRIMALDO_1xqf's avatar
JOSEGRIMALDO_1xqf
Jun 11 at 6:32 PM
$23,000bid placed 
JayShray's avatar
JayShray
Jun 11 at 6:31 PM
$22,000bid placed 

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