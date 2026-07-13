Description

The 1934 Dodge was bigger, sturdier, and more advanced than the car it replaced. As part of the DR series, it rode on a longer 117" wheelbase, featured an innovative independent front suspension, and showcased stylish sheetmetal in Coupe, Sedan, and Convertible bodies. Unique features included a graceful, sloping radiator grille, new headlights, a boxy greenhouse, and a sloping rear end.

While original '34 Coupes were motivated by a 217ci six cylinder, this all-steel street rod is powered by a modern 6.1L Hemi V8 and 5-speed automatic transmission. That powertrain is mounted in a modified, body-color chassis wearing rack and pinion steering, a coil-over suspension, and 4-wheel disc brakes.

This Coupe's body is finished in tan, with aftermarket chrome wheels complementing chrome side pipes. Its cabin has been redone in custom leather upholstery, with matching door and trunk panels. And aftermarket gauges with illuminated needles, a tilt column with a matching steering wheel, billet pedals, and a modern shifter console completes the custom look.

This 1934 Dodge Coupe street rod is now offered by the executor of the late owner’s estate with a clean Pennsylvania title.

Highlights

'34 Dodge Coupe street rod with a swapped-in Hemi V8

Fuel-injected 6.1L Hemi V8

5-speed automatic transmission with overdrive

All-steel body

Refinished in tan with tan and brown upholstery

18" front, 20" rear US Mags chrome wheels wearing Pirelli tires

Coil over suspension

4-wheel disc brakes

Rack and pinion steering

Factory Equipment

2-Door Coupe body style

Revised grille and headlights

117" wheelbase

Modifications

6.1L Hemi V8

Custom Hemi 6.1L valve covers

Chrome radiator overflow tank

Headers and side exhaust system

AN fuel lines

US Mags wheels

Body-color chassis and suspension

Body drop (channeled) approximately 3" inches

Wilwood 4-wheel disc brakes with drilled and slotted rotors

Tan-finished body

Driver and passenger side mirrors

Reupholstered in tan/brown with matching door panels and trunk

Trunk-mounted battery and fuel filler neck

Tilt column with aftermarket steering wheel

Stock-location aftermarket gauges

Modern shifter console with Mopar shift handle

Billet pedals

Known Imperfections

Images detailing the condition of the 1934 Dodge Coupe are presented in the gallery

The seller states that the air conditioning system has not been charged or tested

Additional Information