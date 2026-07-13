6.1L Hemi-Powered 1934 Dodge Coupe Street Rod
Ended Jul 13, 2026 at 6:25 PM UTC
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Description
The 1934 Dodge was bigger, sturdier, and more advanced than the car it replaced. As part of the DR series, it rode on a longer 117" wheelbase, featured an innovative independent front suspension, and showcased stylish sheetmetal in Coupe, Sedan, and Convertible bodies. Unique features included a graceful, sloping radiator grille, new headlights, a boxy greenhouse, and a sloping rear end.
While original '34 Coupes were motivated by a 217ci six cylinder, this all-steel street rod is powered by a modern 6.1L Hemi V8 and 5-speed automatic transmission. That powertrain is mounted in a modified, body-color chassis wearing rack and pinion steering, a coil-over suspension, and 4-wheel disc brakes.
This Coupe's body is finished in tan, with aftermarket chrome wheels complementing chrome side pipes. Its cabin has been redone in custom leather upholstery, with matching door and trunk panels. And aftermarket gauges with illuminated needles, a tilt column with a matching steering wheel, billet pedals, and a modern shifter console completes the custom look.
This 1934 Dodge Coupe street rod is now offered by the executor of the late owner’s estate with a clean Pennsylvania title.
Highlights
'34 Dodge Coupe street rod with a swapped-in Hemi V8
Fuel-injected 6.1L Hemi V8
5-speed automatic transmission with overdrive
All-steel body
Refinished in tan with tan and brown upholstery
18" front, 20" rear US Mags chrome wheels wearing Pirelli tires
Coil over suspension
4-wheel disc brakes
Rack and pinion steering
Factory Equipment
2-Door Coupe body style
Revised grille and headlights
117" wheelbase
Modifications
6.1L Hemi V8
Custom Hemi 6.1L valve covers
Chrome radiator overflow tank
Headers and side exhaust system
AN fuel lines
US Mags wheels
Body-color chassis and suspension
Body drop (channeled) approximately 3" inches
Wilwood 4-wheel disc brakes with drilled and slotted rotors
Tan-finished body
Driver and passenger side mirrors
Reupholstered in tan/brown with matching door panels and trunk
Trunk-mounted battery and fuel filler neck
Tilt column with aftermarket steering wheel
Stock-location aftermarket gauges
Modern shifter console with Mopar shift handle
Billet pedals
Known Imperfections
Images detailing the condition of the 1934 Dodge Coupe are presented in the gallery
The seller states that the air conditioning system has not been charged or tested
Additional Information
This vehicle is now offered by the executor of the late owner’s estate
A non-original tag bearing the VIN 3688872 is affixed to the car and pictured in the gallery
From the seller, "This is a rare, custom-built street rod using top-of-the-line products."
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.