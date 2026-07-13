Auction ended.

6.1L Hemi-Powered 1934 Dodge Coupe Street Rod

Bid to $35,500 on 07/13/26
Result
6.1L Hemi-Powered 1934 Dodge Coupe Street Rod
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All photos (83)

Ended Jul 13, 2026 at 6:25 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN3688872
Mileage indicated1,800 Miles TMU
LocationDelmont, Pennsylvania
Engine6.1L V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorTan
Interior colorTan/Brown

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Description

The 1934 Dodge was bigger, sturdier, and more advanced than the car it replaced. As part of the DR series, it rode on a longer 117" wheelbase, featured an innovative independent front suspension, and showcased stylish sheetmetal in Coupe, Sedan, and Convertible bodies. Unique features included a graceful, sloping radiator grille, new headlights, a boxy greenhouse, and a sloping rear end.

While original '34 Coupes were motivated by a 217ci six cylinder, this all-steel street rod is powered by a modern 6.1L Hemi V8 and 5-speed automatic transmission. That powertrain is mounted in a modified, body-color chassis wearing rack and pinion steering, a coil-over suspension, and 4-wheel disc brakes.

This Coupe's body is finished in tan, with aftermarket chrome wheels complementing chrome side pipes. Its cabin has been redone in custom leather upholstery, with matching door and trunk panels. And aftermarket gauges with illuminated needles, a tilt column with a matching steering wheel, billet pedals, and a modern shifter console completes the custom look.

This 1934 Dodge Coupe street rod is now offered by the executor of the late owner’s estate with a clean Pennsylvania title.

Highlights 

  • '34 Dodge Coupe street rod with a swapped-in Hemi V8

  • Fuel-injected 6.1L Hemi V8

  • 5-speed automatic transmission with overdrive

  • All-steel body

  • Refinished in tan with tan and brown upholstery

  • 18" front, 20" rear US Mags chrome wheels wearing Pirelli tires

  • Coil over suspension

  • 4-wheel disc brakes

  • Rack and pinion steering

Factory Equipment

  • 2-Door Coupe body style

  • Revised grille and headlights

  • 117" wheelbase

Modifications

  • 6.1L Hemi V8

  • Custom Hemi 6.1L valve covers

  • Chrome radiator overflow tank

  • Headers and side exhaust system

  • AN fuel lines 

  • US Mags wheels

  • Body-color chassis and suspension

  • Body drop (channeled) approximately 3" inches

  • Wilwood 4-wheel disc brakes with drilled and slotted rotors

  • Tan-finished body

  • Driver and passenger side mirrors

  • Reupholstered in tan/brown with matching door panels and trunk

  • Trunk-mounted battery and fuel filler neck

  • Tilt column with aftermarket steering wheel

  • Stock-location aftermarket gauges

  • Modern shifter console with Mopar shift handle

  • Billet pedals

Known Imperfections 

  • Images detailing the condition of the 1934 Dodge Coupe are presented in the gallery

  • The seller states that the air conditioning system has not been charged or tested

Additional Information

  • This vehicle is now offered by the executor of the late owner’s estate

  • A non-original tag bearing the VIN 3688872 is affixed to the car and pictured in the gallery

  • From the seller, "This is a rare, custom-built street rod using top-of-the-line products."

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

6.1L Hemi-Powered 1934 Dodge Coupe Street Rod

Last bid
EH_6a3kej
EH_6a3kej
$35,500
Seller
CBwalter
CBwalter
EndedJul 13, 2026 at 6:25 PM UTC
Bids10
Views9,731

Comments & bids

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EH_6a3kej's avatar
EH_6a3kej
Jul 13 at 6:05 PM
$35,500bid placed 
Mogy214's avatar
Mogy214
Jul 13 at 5:59 PM
$35,000bid placed 
TerenceGallagher_fx21's avatar
TerenceGallagher_fx21
Jul 13 at 5:54 PM
$34,000bid placed 
Mogy214's avatar
Mogy214
Jul 13 at 5:54 PM
$33,500bid placed 
jpnilsson's avatar
jpnilsson
Jul 13 at 5:28 PM
$33,000bid placed 
Mogy214's avatar
Mogy214
Jul 13 at 5:08 PM
$32,500bid placed 
RussellBaltzer's avatar
RussellBaltzer
Jul 13 at 4:18 PM
$30,300bid placed 
TerenceGallagher_fx21's avatar
TerenceGallagher_fx21
Jun 30 at 7:40 PM
$30,000bid placed 
DarronMoore_goln's avatar
DarronMoore_goln
Jun 30 at 4:52 PM
$10,000bid placed 
Jschu_20's avatar
Jschu_20
Jun 30 at 4:22 PM
$1,000bid placed 

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