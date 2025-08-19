LS1-Powered Alloway Speedstar Roadster

Burnyzz
No reserve
5 days
$32,000
LS1-Powered Alloway Speedstar Roadster
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All photos (56)

Ending Mon, Jun 29 at 6:25 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINNH0012662
Mileage indicated200 Miles TMU
LocationOcala, Florida
Engine5.7L V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorRed
Interior colorGray

Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Tennessee hot rod and custom builder Bobby Alloway, winner of the prestigious Ridler Award in 1985, typically focuses on early-1930s Ford or Chevrolet roadster-style hot rods, which he refers to as “Speedstars.”

This Alloway Speedstar, based on the body lines of a 1933 Chevrolet Roadster, is called “The Seven-Year Itch.” Finished in deep red paint, the classic-style hot rod wears staggered 5-spoke chrome wheels from Billet Specialties (17” in front, 20” in the rear) with hefty rear tires and Wilwood disc brakes all around.

Under the car’s side-opening hood is an Indmar Marine-built LS1 V8 engine topped with a Lingenfelter intake, which the seller says generates 400-plus horsepower. Additional features include dual exhaust, automatic transmission, a Winters Performance quick-change rear end, and fully independent suspension.

Highlighting the Speedstar’s interior is its handcrafted gray leather upholstery and its hidden pushbutton gear selector, along with a billet leather-wrapped steering wheel, full gauge cluster, and tan patterned carpet.

This Alloway Speedstar Roadster is now offered by the selling dealer with a clean Florida title describing it as a "1933 Chevrolet."

Highlights

  • Offered from the Burnyzz Collection of June vehicles

  • Built by 1985 Riddler Award-winner Bobby Alloway

  • Styled after a 1933 Chevrolet Roadster

  • Indmar Marine-built 5.7L LS1 V8 engine topped with a Lingenfelter intake

  • Automatic transmission

  • Finished in red with gray leather upholstery and tan patterned carpet

Modifications

Custom build by Alloway’s Hot Rod Shop included:

  • Staggered 5-spoke chrome wheels from Billet Specialties (17” front, 20” rear)

  • Wilwood disc brakes

  • Winters Performance quick-change rear end

  • Dual exhaust by MaP&R Automotive of Massachusetts

  • Automatic transmission by Fuller Automotive

  • Fully independent suspension using components from Alloway’s, Heidt's, Borgeson, Aldan, and Lindblad

  • Graphics by Rat’s Glass of Tennessee and Fuller Auto Body and North Country Signs of Massachusetts

  • Gray leather upholstery, crafted by New England Trim of Massachusetts

  • Alpine stereo system with amplifier and Rockford Fosgate P2 subwoofers in rear

  • Sixth generation Apple iPod Nano mounted on the floor runs the stereo system

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing the condition of this car are presented in the gallery

  • BFGoodrich G-Force tires are over 20 years old

Ownership History

This Alloway Speedstar Roadster is offered from the Burnyzz Collection of June vehicles.

Included Items

  • Carpeted floor mats

Additional Information

The car’s Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) was assigned by the state of New Hampshire.

Disclaimer Provided by Seller: Seller does its best to inspect, drive, and note any known imperfections in the advertisement and pre-sale of vehicles it lists for sale. However, due to the nature of collector automobiles, seller cannot guarantee that every vehicle function, whether electrical or mechanical, will work as it originally did. These components will need upkeep and attention. In addition, often these vehicles can sit for periods of time and once you begin to drive them issues can arise without warning. Please make sure you are comfortable with this before buying a collector or vintage automobile. Seller did NOT build or restore this vehicle. Vehicles are sold AS-IS by seller, with all faults known/unknown and with no implied warranty. Pre-purchase inspections are welcome, and seller simply describes these vehicles to the best of its knowledge.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

LS1-Powered Alloway Speedstar Roadster · No reserve

Current bid
SteveGar
SteveGar
$32,000
Seller
BurnyzzLLC
BurnyzzLLC
EndingMon, Jun 29 at 6:25 PM UTC
Bids30
Views7,300
How it works
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SteveGar's avatar
SteveGar
Jun 21 at 11:10 PM
$32,000bid placed 
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TerenceGallagher_fx21
Jun 21 at 1:51 PM
$30,000bid placed 
SteveGar's avatar
SteveGar
Jun 20 at 5:09 PM
$20,000bid placed 
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Crisgw
Jun 20 at 4:37 PM
$19,250bid placed 
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SteveGar
Jun 20 at 3:52 PM
$19,000bid placed 

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