Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Tennessee hot rod and custom builder Bobby Alloway, winner of the prestigious Ridler Award in 1985, typically focuses on early-1930s Ford or Chevrolet roadster-style hot rods, which he refers to as “Speedstars.”

This Alloway Speedstar, based on the body lines of a 1933 Chevrolet Roadster, is called “The Seven-Year Itch.” Finished in deep red paint, the classic-style hot rod wears staggered 5-spoke chrome wheels from Billet Specialties (17” in front, 20” in the rear) with hefty rear tires and Wilwood disc brakes all around.

Under the car’s side-opening hood is an Indmar Marine-built LS1 V8 engine topped with a Lingenfelter intake, which the seller says generates 400-plus horsepower. Additional features include dual exhaust, automatic transmission, a Winters Performance quick-change rear end, and fully independent suspension.

Highlighting the Speedstar’s interior is its handcrafted gray leather upholstery and its hidden pushbutton gear selector, along with a billet leather-wrapped steering wheel, full gauge cluster, and tan patterned carpet.

This Alloway Speedstar Roadster is now offered by the selling dealer with a clean Florida title describing it as a "1933 Chevrolet."

Highlights

Offered from the Burnyzz Collection of June vehicles

Built by 1985 Riddler Award-winner Bobby Alloway

Styled after a 1933 Chevrolet Roadster

Indmar Marine-built 5.7L LS1 V8 engine topped with a Lingenfelter intake

Automatic transmission

Finished in red with gray leather upholstery and tan patterned carpet

Modifications

Custom build by Alloway’s Hot Rod Shop included:

Staggered 5-spoke chrome wheels from Billet Specialties (17” front, 20” rear)

Wilwood disc brakes

Winters Performance quick-change rear end

Dual exhaust by MaP&R Automotive of Massachusetts

Automatic transmission by Fuller Automotive

Fully independent suspension using components from Alloway’s, Heidt's, Borgeson, Aldan, and Lindblad

Graphics by Rat’s Glass of Tennessee and Fuller Auto Body and North Country Signs of Massachusetts

Gray leather upholstery, crafted by New England Trim of Massachusetts

Alpine stereo system with amplifier and Rockford Fosgate P2 subwoofers in rear

Sixth generation Apple iPod Nano mounted on the floor runs the stereo system

Known Imperfections

Images detailing the condition of this car are presented in the gallery

BFGoodrich G-Force tires are over 20 years old

Ownership History

This Alloway Speedstar Roadster is offered from the Burnyzz Collection of June vehicles.

Included Items

Carpeted floor mats

Additional Information

The car’s Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) was assigned by the state of New Hampshire.

Disclaimer Provided by Seller: Seller does its best to inspect, drive, and note any known imperfections in the advertisement and pre-sale of vehicles it lists for sale. However, due to the nature of collector automobiles, seller cannot guarantee that every vehicle function, whether electrical or mechanical, will work as it originally did. These components will need upkeep and attention. In addition, often these vehicles can sit for periods of time and once you begin to drive them issues can arise without warning. Please make sure you are comfortable with this before buying a collector or vintage automobile. Seller did NOT build or restore this vehicle. Vehicles are sold AS-IS by seller, with all faults known/unknown and with no implied warranty. Pre-purchase inspections are welcome, and seller simply describes these vehicles to the best of its knowledge.