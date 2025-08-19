Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Built in Detroit during the depths of the Great Depression, the Federal JXB Stake Truck supported agriculture and commerce during one of the most challenging periods in American history.

Manufactured by the Federal Motor Truck Company, this medium-duty JXB features a long-wheelbase chassis, a 12,000-pound capacity rating, and a 279ci inline six-cylinder gasoline engine built by Hercules Motors, one of the major independent engine builders for commercial trucks during the 1920s and ’30s. The engine is mated to a four-speed manual transmission.

The truck, which is finished in green paint with black fenders and red-painted cast-steel artillery wheels, wears “Nickel Stock Farms, Monroe, MI” lettering on its doors. Additional exterior features include a wooden stake bed, chrome front bumper, narrow grille, large headlamps with horns below each lamp, butterfly style hood with vertical louvers, and running boards.

The cab features a period-style interior with varnished wood roof construction, plank flooring, and trim, along with a reupholstered black vinyl bench seat, three-spoke steering wheel, and a five-gauge cluster on the dashboard.

This 1933 Federal JXB Stake Truck is now offered at no reserve by the seller on behalf of the current owner with a clean Michigan title in the current owner's name.

Highlights

Finished in green paint with black fenders and running boards

Red cast-steel artillery wheels

Wooden stake bed

Varnished wood roof construction, plank flooring, and interior trim

Black vinyl bench seat

Hercules 279ci inline-six engine

4-speed manual transmission with single dry-plate clutch

Factory Equipment

Tall, narrow grille

Large headlamps with horns below each lamp

Butterfly style hood with vertical louvers

Running boards

3-spoke steering wheel

5-gauge cluster on dashboard

Modifications

Full repaint with “Nickel Stock Farms, Monroe, MI” lettering on doors

Mud flaps

Known Imperfections

Paint imperfections

Wood is broken and a piece is missing on passenger rear

Scuffs on wood in bed

Tires are 10 years old

Wear on dash and gauges consistent with age and mileage

Top half of “12,000 LB Capacity” badge on dash is missing

Ownership History

The current owner of this 1933 Federal JXB Stake Truck recently inherited it and had the title transferred in August 2026.

Included Items