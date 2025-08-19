1933 Federal JBX Stake Truck

No reserve
6 days
$7,000
1933 Federal JBX Stake Truck
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Ending Wed, Sep 16 at 6:55 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN510958
Mileage indicated78,800 Miles TMU
LocationMarine City, Michigan
Engine279ci Inline-Six
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StylePickup/truck
Exterior colorGreen/Black
Interior colorBlack

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Video gallery

1933 Federal JBX Stake Truck Exterior Walk Around
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1933 Federal JBX Stake Truck Interior & Engine Bay
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1933 Federal JBX Stake Truck Walk Around
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1933 Federal JBX Stake Truck Driving Off
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1933 Federal JBX Stake Truck Pulling In
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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Built in Detroit during the depths of the Great Depression, the Federal JXB Stake Truck supported agriculture and commerce during one of the most challenging periods in American history.

Manufactured by the Federal Motor Truck Company, this medium-duty JXB features a long-wheelbase chassis, a 12,000-pound capacity rating, and a 279ci inline six-cylinder gasoline engine built by Hercules Motors, one of the major independent engine builders for commercial trucks during the 1920s and ’30s. The engine is mated to a four-speed manual transmission.

The truck, which is finished in green paint with black fenders and red-painted cast-steel artillery wheels, wears “Nickel Stock Farms, Monroe, MI” lettering on its doors. Additional exterior features include a wooden stake bed, chrome front bumper, narrow grille, large headlamps with horns below each lamp, butterfly style hood with vertical louvers, and running boards.

The cab features a period-style interior with varnished wood roof construction, plank flooring, and trim, along with a reupholstered black vinyl bench seat, three-spoke steering wheel, and a five-gauge cluster on the dashboard.

This 1933 Federal JXB Stake Truck is now offered at no reserve by the seller on behalf of the current owner with a clean Michigan title in the current owner's name.

Highlights

  • Finished in green paint with black fenders and running boards

  • Red cast-steel artillery wheels

  • Wooden stake bed

  • Varnished wood roof construction, plank flooring, and interior trim

  • Black vinyl bench seat

  • Hercules 279ci inline-six engine

  • 4-speed manual transmission with single dry-plate clutch

Factory Equipment

  • Tall, narrow grille

  • Large headlamps with horns below each lamp

  • Butterfly style hood with vertical louvers

  • Running boards

  • 3-spoke steering wheel

  • 5-gauge cluster on dashboard

Modifications

  • Full repaint with “Nickel Stock Farms, Monroe, MI” lettering on doors

  • Mud flaps

Known Imperfections

  • Paint imperfections

  • Wood is broken and a piece is missing on passenger rear

  • Scuffs on wood in bed

  • Tires are 10 years old

  • Wear on dash and gauges consistent with age and mileage

  • Top half of “12,000 LB Capacity” badge on dash is missing

Ownership History

The current owner of this 1933 Federal JXB Stake Truck recently inherited it and had the title transferred in August 2026.

Included Items

  • 1933 license plate

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1933 Federal JBX Stake Truck · No reserve

Current bid
Trc74
Trc74
$7,000
Seller
CraigZimmerman
CraigZimmerman
EndingWed, Sep 16 at 6:55 PM UTC
Bids9
Views1,573

Comments & bids

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Trc74's avatar
Trc74
Sep 4 at 2:15 PM
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Unlimited123
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Trc74
Sep 3 at 8:42 PM
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Hul607
Sep 3 at 7:14 PM
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Trc74
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Shawty
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