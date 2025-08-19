1933 Federal JBX Stake Truck
Ending Wed, Sep 16 at 6:55 PM UTC
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Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
Built in Detroit during the depths of the Great Depression, the Federal JXB Stake Truck supported agriculture and commerce during one of the most challenging periods in American history.
Manufactured by the Federal Motor Truck Company, this medium-duty JXB features a long-wheelbase chassis, a 12,000-pound capacity rating, and a 279ci inline six-cylinder gasoline engine built by Hercules Motors, one of the major independent engine builders for commercial trucks during the 1920s and ’30s. The engine is mated to a four-speed manual transmission.
The truck, which is finished in green paint with black fenders and red-painted cast-steel artillery wheels, wears “Nickel Stock Farms, Monroe, MI” lettering on its doors. Additional exterior features include a wooden stake bed, chrome front bumper, narrow grille, large headlamps with horns below each lamp, butterfly style hood with vertical louvers, and running boards.
The cab features a period-style interior with varnished wood roof construction, plank flooring, and trim, along with a reupholstered black vinyl bench seat, three-spoke steering wheel, and a five-gauge cluster on the dashboard.
This 1933 Federal JXB Stake Truck is now offered at no reserve by the seller on behalf of the current owner with a clean Michigan title in the current owner's name.
Highlights
Finished in green paint with black fenders and running boards
Red cast-steel artillery wheels
Wooden stake bed
Varnished wood roof construction, plank flooring, and interior trim
Black vinyl bench seat
Hercules 279ci inline-six engine
4-speed manual transmission with single dry-plate clutch
Factory Equipment
Tall, narrow grille
Large headlamps with horns below each lamp
Butterfly style hood with vertical louvers
Running boards
3-spoke steering wheel
5-gauge cluster on dashboard
Modifications
Full repaint with “Nickel Stock Farms, Monroe, MI” lettering on doors
Mud flaps
Known Imperfections
Paint imperfections
Wood is broken and a piece is missing on passenger rear
Scuffs on wood in bed
Tires are 10 years old
Wear on dash and gauges consistent with age and mileage
Top half of “12,000 LB Capacity” badge on dash is missing
Ownership History
The current owner of this 1933 Federal JXB Stake Truck recently inherited it and had the title transferred in August 2026.
Included Items
1933 license plate
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.