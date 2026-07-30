Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

In 1932, Ford launched a completely new car to replace the Model A. And while the four-cylinder Model B was modestly priced and sold well, the big news was the now-legendary flathead V8.

Ford’s V8 sold well in the 1930s, but its popularity exploded after World War II. Veterans began buying the plentiful and affordable “Deuce” coupes and modifying their flathead V8s — and the hot rod was born.

This example combines the spirit of early hot rods with cutting-edge modern performance. Based on an aftermarket chassis, it’s packing a modern fuel-injected 5.0L Coyote V8 engine, which is backed by a 6-speed automatic transmission with a 2010s-era floor shifter.

Its body has been refinished in Dark Cherry Metallic, wears suicide doors, and is complemented with massive, staggered chrome wheels showing off four-wheel disc brakes. And the interior has been refreshed with dark red velvet upholstery, a dark red dashboard, a tilt steering column, and custom gauges and center console.

This 1932 Ford Coupe is now offered at no reserve by the selling dealer with a clean Florida title.

Highlights

Offered from the Burnyzz Collection of July vehicles

1932 Ford Coupe reportedly built with a 23k-mile 2014 Mustang GT engine and transmission

Finished in Dark Cherry Metallic with dark red velvet upholstery

Suicide doors

17” front, 20” rear Billet Specialties wheels

5.0L Coyote V8

6-speed automatic transmission with Mustang GT shifter and operational manual shift function

4-wheel disc brakes

Modifications

Downs body

House of Kolor paint

Aftermarket chassis

Aftermarket suspension with front A-arms and coil overs

Rack and pinion steering

Wilwood disc brakes

5.0L Coyote fuel-injected V8

Air intake with open filter

Aftermarket fuel pressure regulator with AN lines

Headers and dual-exhaust system with chrome tips

Modern automatic transmission

Currie rear end with 3.55 gears

Chrome grille shell and headlight housings with updated lights

Refreshed bucket seats with matching door panels, dash, and headliner

Tilt steering column with aftermarket wheel

Billet cluster with digital gauges

Custom console with modern shifter and matching overhead map lights

Power windows and trunk and door poppers

Partially finished trunk with fuel tank

Known Imperfections

Images detailing the condition of the 1932 Ford Coupe are presented in the gallery

Air conditioning compressor mounted but not functional

Ownership History

This 1932 Ford Coupe is offered from the Burnyzz Collection of July vehicles

Additional Information

This vehicle has a reproduction serial number tag listing the number "181959433," which matches the Florida title.

Disclaimer Provided by Seller: Seller does its best to inspect, drive, and note any known imperfections in the advertisement and pre-sale of vehicles it lists for sale. However, due to the nature of collector automobiles, seller cannot guarantee that every vehicle function, whether electrical or mechanical, will work as it originally did. These components will need upkeep and attention. In addition, often these vehicles can sit for periods of time and once you begin to drive them issues can arise without warning. Please make sure you are comfortable with this before buying a collector or vintage automobile. Seller did NOT build or restore this vehicle. Vehicles are sold AS-IS by seller, with all faults known/unknown and with no implied warranty. Pre-purchase inspections are welcome, and seller simply describes these vehicles to the best of its knowledge.