Auction ended.

Coyote-Powered 1932 Ford Coupe Hot Rod

Burnyzz
No reserve
Sold for on 07/30/26
Result
Coyote-Powered 1932 Ford Coupe Hot Rod
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (69)

Ended Jul 30, 2026 at 7:00 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN181959433
Mileage indicated2,200 Miles TMU
LocationOcala , Florida
Engine5.0L Ford V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorDark Cherry
Interior colorDark Red

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Video gallery

Coyote-Powered 1932 Ford Coupe Hot Rod Walk Around
Play

Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

In 1932, Ford launched a completely new car to replace the Model A. And while the four-cylinder Model B was modestly priced and sold well, the big news was the now-legendary flathead V8.

Ford’s V8 sold well in the 1930s, but its popularity exploded after World War II. Veterans began buying the plentiful and affordable “Deuce” coupes and modifying their flathead V8s — and the hot rod was born.

This example combines the spirit of early hot rods with cutting-edge modern performance. Based on an aftermarket chassis, it’s packing a modern fuel-injected 5.0L Coyote V8 engine, which is backed by a 6-speed automatic transmission with a 2010s-era floor shifter.

Its body has been refinished in Dark Cherry Metallic, wears suicide doors, and is complemented with massive, staggered chrome wheels showing off four-wheel disc brakes. And the interior has been refreshed with dark red velvet upholstery, a dark red dashboard, a tilt steering column, and custom gauges and center console.

This 1932 Ford Coupe is now offered at no reserve by the selling dealer with a clean Florida title.

Highlights

  • Offered from the Burnyzz Collection of July vehicles

  • 1932 Ford Coupe reportedly built with a 23k-mile 2014 Mustang GT engine and transmission

  • Finished in Dark Cherry Metallic with dark red velvet upholstery

  • Suicide doors

  • 17” front, 20” rear Billet Specialties wheels

  • 5.0L Coyote V8

  • 6-speed automatic transmission with Mustang GT shifter and operational manual shift function

  • 4-wheel disc brakes

Modifications

  • Downs body

  • House of Kolor paint

  • Aftermarket chassis

  • Aftermarket suspension with front A-arms and coil overs

  • Rack and pinion steering

  • Wilwood disc brakes

  • 5.0L Coyote fuel-injected V8

  • Air intake with open filter

  • Aftermarket fuel pressure regulator with AN lines

  • Headers and dual-exhaust system with chrome tips

  • Modern automatic transmission

  • Currie rear end with 3.55 gears

  • Chrome grille shell and headlight housings with updated lights

  • Refreshed bucket seats with matching door panels, dash, and headliner

  • Tilt steering column with aftermarket wheel

  • Billet cluster with digital gauges

  • Custom console with modern shifter and matching overhead map lights

  • Power windows and trunk and door poppers

  • Partially finished trunk with fuel tank

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing the condition of the 1932 Ford Coupe are presented in the gallery

  • Air conditioning compressor mounted but not functional

Ownership History

This 1932 Ford Coupe is offered from the Burnyzz Collection of July vehicles

Additional Information

This vehicle has a reproduction serial number tag listing the number "181959433," which matches the Florida title.

Disclaimer Provided by Seller: Seller does its best to inspect, drive, and note any known imperfections in the advertisement and pre-sale of vehicles it lists for sale. However, due to the nature of collector automobiles, seller cannot guarantee that every vehicle function, whether electrical or mechanical, will work as it originally did. These components will need upkeep and attention. In addition, often these vehicles can sit for periods of time and once you begin to drive them issues can arise without warning. Please make sure you are comfortable with this before buying a collector or vintage automobile. Seller did NOT build or restore this vehicle. Vehicles are sold AS-IS by seller, with all faults known/unknown and with no implied warranty. Pre-purchase inspections are welcome, and seller simply describes these vehicles to the best of its knowledge.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

Coyote-Powered 1932 Ford Coupe Hot Rod · No reserve

Sold to
EH_6a3kej
EH_6a3kej
$38,788
Seller
BurnyzzLLC
BurnyzzLLC
EndedJul 30, 2026 at 7:00 PM UTC
Bids23
Views16,968

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