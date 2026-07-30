Coyote-Powered 1932 Ford Coupe Hot Rod
Ended Jul 30, 2026 at 7:00 PM UTC
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Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
In 1932, Ford launched a completely new car to replace the Model A. And while the four-cylinder Model B was modestly priced and sold well, the big news was the now-legendary flathead V8.
Ford’s V8 sold well in the 1930s, but its popularity exploded after World War II. Veterans began buying the plentiful and affordable “Deuce” coupes and modifying their flathead V8s — and the hot rod was born.
This example combines the spirit of early hot rods with cutting-edge modern performance. Based on an aftermarket chassis, it’s packing a modern fuel-injected 5.0L Coyote V8 engine, which is backed by a 6-speed automatic transmission with a 2010s-era floor shifter.
Its body has been refinished in Dark Cherry Metallic, wears suicide doors, and is complemented with massive, staggered chrome wheels showing off four-wheel disc brakes. And the interior has been refreshed with dark red velvet upholstery, a dark red dashboard, a tilt steering column, and custom gauges and center console.
This 1932 Ford Coupe is now offered at no reserve by the selling dealer with a clean Florida title.
Highlights
Offered from the Burnyzz Collection of July vehicles
1932 Ford Coupe reportedly built with a 23k-mile 2014 Mustang GT engine and transmission
Finished in Dark Cherry Metallic with dark red velvet upholstery
Suicide doors
17” front, 20” rear Billet Specialties wheels
5.0L Coyote V8
6-speed automatic transmission with Mustang GT shifter and operational manual shift function
4-wheel disc brakes
Modifications
Downs body
House of Kolor paint
Aftermarket chassis
Aftermarket suspension with front A-arms and coil overs
Rack and pinion steering
Wilwood disc brakes
5.0L Coyote fuel-injected V8
Air intake with open filter
Aftermarket fuel pressure regulator with AN lines
Headers and dual-exhaust system with chrome tips
Modern automatic transmission
Currie rear end with 3.55 gears
Chrome grille shell and headlight housings with updated lights
Refreshed bucket seats with matching door panels, dash, and headliner
Tilt steering column with aftermarket wheel
Billet cluster with digital gauges
Custom console with modern shifter and matching overhead map lights
Power windows and trunk and door poppers
Partially finished trunk with fuel tank
Known Imperfections
Images detailing the condition of the 1932 Ford Coupe are presented in the gallery
Air conditioning compressor mounted but not functional
Ownership History
This 1932 Ford Coupe is offered from the Burnyzz Collection of July vehicles
Additional Information
This vehicle has a reproduction serial number tag listing the number "181959433," which matches the Florida title.
Disclaimer Provided by Seller: Seller does its best to inspect, drive, and note any known imperfections in the advertisement and pre-sale of vehicles it lists for sale. However, due to the nature of collector automobiles, seller cannot guarantee that every vehicle function, whether electrical or mechanical, will work as it originally did. These components will need upkeep and attention. In addition, often these vehicles can sit for periods of time and once you begin to drive them issues can arise without warning. Please make sure you are comfortable with this before buying a collector or vintage automobile. Seller did NOT build or restore this vehicle. Vehicles are sold AS-IS by seller, with all faults known/unknown and with no implied warranty. Pre-purchase inspections are welcome, and seller simply describes these vehicles to the best of its knowledge.
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