Auction ended.

1932 Chrysler Imperial Eight CH Five-Passenger Sedan

Bid to $30,000 on 10/07/26
Result
1932 Chrysler Imperial Eight CH Five-Passenger Sedan
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Ended Oct 07, 2026 at 6:08 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN7900706
Mileage indicated42,400 Miles TMU
LocationCarmi, Illinois
Engine384.8ci L-Head Inline-Eight
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleSedan
Exterior colorBlue/Black
Interior colorGray

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Video gallery

1932 Chrysler Imperial Eight CH 5 Passenger Ride Along
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1932 Chrysler Imperial Eight CH 5 Passenger Walk Around
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1932 Chrysler Imperial Eight CH 5 Passenger Drive By
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Description

Introduced as part of Chrysler’s flagship Imperial lineup for 1932, the Series CH represented a shorter-wheelbase alternative to the larger CL models while retaining the marque’s advanced engineering and luxury appointments. Produced for a single model year, the CH was offered in limited numbers and featured Chrysler’s innovative Floating Power engine-mounting system, hydraulic brakes, an L-head inline-eight, and more, making it one of the most sophisticated American luxury automobiles of its era.

This 1932 Chrysler Imperial Eight CH Five-Passenger Sedan is powered by a 384.8ci inline-eight engine equipped with a dual-throat Stromberg downdraft carburetor and paired with a four-speed manual transmission featuring free-wheeling and an automatic clutch. Finished in blue with black fenders and accents over a gray broadcloth interior, the car is equipped with cream-painted 17-inch wire wheels, dual side-mounted spare tires, four-wheel hydraulic drum brakes, a fold-down rear luggage rack with external trunk, and a variety of period luxury appointments.

One of approximately 1,400 Series CH examples produced for 1932 and one of just over 1,000 built with five-passenger sedan coachwork, this Imperial is reported to have undergone a body-off-frame refurbishment between 1995 and 1997.

This 1932 Chrysler Imperial Eight CH Five-Passenger Sedan is now offered with historical documentation and a clean Illinois title in the name of the seller’s LLC.

Highlights

  • One of approximately 1,400 Series CH models produced for 1932

  • 384.8ci L-head inline-eight paired with a 4-speed manual transmission

  • Body refinished in blue with black fenders

  • Refurbishment completed during the 1990s

Factory Equipment

  • Powertrain & Drivetrain:

    • Thermostatically controlled radiator shutters

    • Dual-throat Stromberg downdraft carburetor

    • Free-wheeling drivetrain system

    • Automatic clutch

    • Floating Power flexible engine mounts

    • 4-wheel hydraulic drum brakes

    • Solid front and rear axles

    • Semi-elliptical leaf-spring suspension

    • Double-acting hydraulic shock absorbers

  • Exterior:

    • Gazelle radiator mascot

    • Split-V windshield with opening vent panes

    • Cowl lamps

    • Cream 17” wire wheels

    • Dual side-mounted spare tires with mirrors

    • Running boards

    • Centrally latching doors

    • Rear luggage rack with external trunk

  • Interior:

    • Woodgrain dashboard, window frames, and door caps

    • Gray broadcloth upholstery with fabric roof insert

    • Hinged rear footrest and robe rope

    • Rear-compartment roller blinds

Servicing & Documentation

From the seller: “This is a very rare car that has had a body-off-frame restoration. The interior needs to be redone, but body-wise it is very sound.”

According to the seller, this Chrysler received a body-off-frame refurbishment completed between 1995 and 1997 by Carlyle Automobile Restoration of Poland, New York. Reported work performed included:

  • Metal repair work between the fuel-tank cover and rear body section

  • Repaint in blue with black fenders and accents

  • Valve and valve-spring replacement and valve seat resurfacing

  • Carburetor, fuel pump, starter, generator, and shock absorbers rebuilt

  • Replacement fuel-level sender and fuel tank cleaned and sealed

  • Replacement metal spring gaiters

  • Replacement wiring harness

  • Brake system overhaul

Known Imperfections

  • General cosmetic and mechanical wear consistent with age and use

  • Interior upholstery shows age

Ownership History

The seller acquired this Chrysler in 2025.

Included Items

  • Historical documentation

Additional Information

This Chrysler is equipped with an aftermarket plate.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1932 Chrysler Imperial Eight CH Five-Passenger Sedan

Last bid
HK_7vy0jz
HK_7vy0jz
$30,000
Seller
MoparGuy62
MoparGuy62
EndedOct 07, 2026 at 6:08 PM UTC
Bids49
Views25,269

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