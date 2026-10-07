Description

Introduced as part of Chrysler’s flagship Imperial lineup for 1932, the Series CH represented a shorter-wheelbase alternative to the larger CL models while retaining the marque’s advanced engineering and luxury appointments. Produced for a single model year, the CH was offered in limited numbers and featured Chrysler’s innovative Floating Power engine-mounting system, hydraulic brakes, an L-head inline-eight, and more, making it one of the most sophisticated American luxury automobiles of its era.

This 1932 Chrysler Imperial Eight CH Five-Passenger Sedan is powered by a 384.8ci inline-eight engine equipped with a dual-throat Stromberg downdraft carburetor and paired with a four-speed manual transmission featuring free-wheeling and an automatic clutch. Finished in blue with black fenders and accents over a gray broadcloth interior, the car is equipped with cream-painted 17-inch wire wheels, dual side-mounted spare tires, four-wheel hydraulic drum brakes, a fold-down rear luggage rack with external trunk, and a variety of period luxury appointments.

One of approximately 1,400 Series CH examples produced for 1932 and one of just over 1,000 built with five-passenger sedan coachwork, this Imperial is reported to have undergone a body-off-frame refurbishment between 1995 and 1997.

This 1932 Chrysler Imperial Eight CH Five-Passenger Sedan is now offered with historical documentation and a clean Illinois title in the name of the seller’s LLC.

Highlights

One of approximately 1,400 Series CH models produced for 1932

384.8ci L-head inline-eight paired with a 4-speed manual transmission

Body refinished in blue with black fenders

Refurbishment completed during the 1990s

Factory Equipment

Powertrain & Drivetrain: Thermostatically controlled radiator shutters Dual-throat Stromberg downdraft carburetor Free-wheeling drivetrain system Automatic clutch Floating Power flexible engine mounts 4-wheel hydraulic drum brakes Solid front and rear axles Semi-elliptical leaf-spring suspension Double-acting hydraulic shock absorbers

Exterior: Gazelle radiator mascot Split-V windshield with opening vent panes Cowl lamps Cream 17” wire wheels Dual side-mounted spare tires with mirrors Running boards Centrally latching doors Rear luggage rack with external trunk

Interior: Woodgrain dashboard, window frames, and door caps Gray broadcloth upholstery with fabric roof insert Hinged rear footrest and robe rope Rear-compartment roller blinds



Servicing & Documentation

From the seller: “This is a very rare car that has had a body-off-frame restoration. The interior needs to be redone, but body-wise it is very sound.”

According to the seller, this Chrysler received a body-off-frame refurbishment completed between 1995 and 1997 by Carlyle Automobile Restoration of Poland, New York. Reported work performed included:

Metal repair work between the fuel-tank cover and rear body section

Repaint in blue with black fenders and accents

Valve and valve-spring replacement and valve seat resurfacing

Carburetor, fuel pump, starter, generator, and shock absorbers rebuilt

Replacement fuel-level sender and fuel tank cleaned and sealed

Replacement metal spring gaiters

Replacement wiring harness

Brake system overhaul

Known Imperfections

General cosmetic and mechanical wear consistent with age and use

Interior upholstery shows age

Ownership History

The seller acquired this Chrysler in 2025.

Included Items

Historical documentation

Additional Information

This Chrysler is equipped with an aftermarket plate.