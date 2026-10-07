1932 Chrysler Imperial Eight CH Five-Passenger Sedan
Ended Oct 07, 2026 at 6:08 PM UTC
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Description
Introduced as part of Chrysler’s flagship Imperial lineup for 1932, the Series CH represented a shorter-wheelbase alternative to the larger CL models while retaining the marque’s advanced engineering and luxury appointments. Produced for a single model year, the CH was offered in limited numbers and featured Chrysler’s innovative Floating Power engine-mounting system, hydraulic brakes, an L-head inline-eight, and more, making it one of the most sophisticated American luxury automobiles of its era.
This 1932 Chrysler Imperial Eight CH Five-Passenger Sedan is powered by a 384.8ci inline-eight engine equipped with a dual-throat Stromberg downdraft carburetor and paired with a four-speed manual transmission featuring free-wheeling and an automatic clutch. Finished in blue with black fenders and accents over a gray broadcloth interior, the car is equipped with cream-painted 17-inch wire wheels, dual side-mounted spare tires, four-wheel hydraulic drum brakes, a fold-down rear luggage rack with external trunk, and a variety of period luxury appointments.
One of approximately 1,400 Series CH examples produced for 1932 and one of just over 1,000 built with five-passenger sedan coachwork, this Imperial is reported to have undergone a body-off-frame refurbishment between 1995 and 1997.
This 1932 Chrysler Imperial Eight CH Five-Passenger Sedan is now offered with historical documentation and a clean Illinois title in the name of the seller’s LLC.
Highlights
One of approximately 1,400 Series CH models produced for 1932
384.8ci L-head inline-eight paired with a 4-speed manual transmission
Body refinished in blue with black fenders
Refurbishment completed during the 1990s
Factory Equipment
Powertrain & Drivetrain:
Thermostatically controlled radiator shutters
Dual-throat Stromberg downdraft carburetor
Free-wheeling drivetrain system
Automatic clutch
Floating Power flexible engine mounts
4-wheel hydraulic drum brakes
Solid front and rear axles
Semi-elliptical leaf-spring suspension
Double-acting hydraulic shock absorbers
Exterior:
Gazelle radiator mascot
Split-V windshield with opening vent panes
Cowl lamps
Cream 17” wire wheels
Dual side-mounted spare tires with mirrors
Running boards
Centrally latching doors
Rear luggage rack with external trunk
Interior:
Woodgrain dashboard, window frames, and door caps
Gray broadcloth upholstery with fabric roof insert
Hinged rear footrest and robe rope
Rear-compartment roller blinds
Servicing & Documentation
From the seller: “This is a very rare car that has had a body-off-frame restoration. The interior needs to be redone, but body-wise it is very sound.”
According to the seller, this Chrysler received a body-off-frame refurbishment completed between 1995 and 1997 by Carlyle Automobile Restoration of Poland, New York. Reported work performed included:
Metal repair work between the fuel-tank cover and rear body section
Repaint in blue with black fenders and accents
Valve and valve-spring replacement and valve seat resurfacing
Carburetor, fuel pump, starter, generator, and shock absorbers rebuilt
Replacement fuel-level sender and fuel tank cleaned and sealed
Replacement metal spring gaiters
Replacement wiring harness
Brake system overhaul
Known Imperfections
General cosmetic and mechanical wear consistent with age and use
Interior upholstery shows age
Ownership History
The seller acquired this Chrysler in 2025.
Included Items
Historical documentation
Additional Information
This Chrysler is equipped with an aftermarket plate.
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.