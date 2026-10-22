Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The 1931 Ford Model A Deluxe 50-B Sport Coupe was a polished, upscale take on Ford's second great automotive success. By 1931, the Model A had matured into a more refined car, with better performance, comfort, and styling. Built by Briggs Manufacturing, the Sport Coupe body featured a fixed canvas roof and decorative landau irons, giving it a formal, elegant appearance while retaining the protection of a closed coupe.

Introduced in 1927 to replace the legendary Model T, the Model A marked a major step forward in design and engineering. Millions had been sold by 1931, even as the Great Depression battered the auto industry. Still, the Deluxe 50-B appealed to buyers who wanted a taste of luxury and modernity at a modest price.

Under the hood, a 201ci inline-four produced 40 horsepower through a three-speed manual transmission, delivering dependable, easy-to-maintain performance. Ford built roughly 626,579 Model As in 1931 across all body styles, including about 19,700 Deluxe 50-B Sport Coupes.

Manufactured in April 1931, this blue over gray Deluxe 50-B Sport Coupe was acquired by the current owner in 2023.

This 1931 Ford Model A Deluxe 50-B Sport Coupe is now represented at no reserve by a Broad Arrow Specialist on Bill of Sale only.

Highlights

Uncommon Deluxe 50-B Sport Coupe with rigid canvas-covered roof, landau irons, and rumble seat

201ci “L-head” inline four-cylinder engine

Floor-shifted three-speed manual transmission

Wire spoke wheels mounted with wide whitewall tires

Rear-mounted spare wheel and tire

Rear luggage rack with trunk

Factory Equipment

Cowl-mounted running lights

Spartan horn

Single taillight

Barrel-type speedometer

Door pockets

Crank windows

Known Imperfections

Photos showing the vehicle’s condition can be found in the gallery

Ownership History

The 1931 Ford Model A Deluxe 50-B Sport Coupe was acquired by the current owner in 2023.

Additional Information

A Broad Arrow Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this listing. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hagerty.

Contact: Tim Rollinger Phone: 912.596.2099 Email: trollinger@hagerty.com