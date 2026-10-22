Auction ended.

1931 Ford Model A Deluxe Sport Coupe

No reserve
Sold for on 10/22/26
Result
1931 Ford Model A Deluxe Sport Coupe
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (123)

Ending Thu, Oct 22 at 6:55 PM UTC

Seller
A Broad Arrow Auctions Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the owner of this vehicle. Broad Arrow Auctions is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hagerty.
Chassis/VINA4585266
Mileage indicated2,900 Miles TMU
LocationSavannah, Georgia
Engine200ci Inline-Four
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorBlue
Interior colorGray

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Video gallery

1931 Ford Model A Deluxe Sport Coupe Highlights
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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The 1931 Ford Model A Deluxe 50-B Sport Coupe was a polished, upscale take on Ford's second great automotive success. By 1931, the Model A had matured into a more refined car, with better performance, comfort, and styling. Built by Briggs Manufacturing, the Sport Coupe body featured a fixed canvas roof and decorative landau irons, giving it a formal, elegant appearance while retaining the protection of a closed coupe.

Introduced in 1927 to replace the legendary Model T, the Model A marked a major step forward in design and engineering. Millions had been sold by 1931, even as the Great Depression battered the auto industry. Still, the Deluxe 50-B appealed to buyers who wanted a taste of luxury and modernity at a modest price.

Under the hood, a 201ci inline-four produced 40 horsepower through a three-speed manual transmission, delivering dependable, easy-to-maintain performance. Ford built roughly 626,579 Model As in 1931 across all body styles, including about 19,700 Deluxe 50-B Sport Coupes.

Manufactured in April 1931, this blue over gray Deluxe 50-B Sport Coupe was acquired by the current owner in 2023.

This 1931 Ford Model A Deluxe 50-B Sport Coupe is now represented at no reserve by a Broad Arrow Specialist on Bill of Sale only.

Highlights

  • Uncommon Deluxe 50-B Sport Coupe with rigid canvas-covered roof, landau irons, and rumble seat

  • 201ci “L-head” inline four-cylinder engine

  • Floor-shifted three-speed manual transmission

  • Wire spoke wheels mounted with wide whitewall tires

  • Rear-mounted spare wheel and tire

  • Rear luggage rack with trunk

Factory Equipment

  • Cowl-mounted running lights

  • Spartan horn

  • Single taillight

  • Barrel-type speedometer

  • Door pockets

  • Crank windows

Known Imperfections

  • Photos showing the vehicle’s condition can be found in the gallery

Ownership History

The 1931 Ford Model A Deluxe 50-B Sport Coupe was acquired by the current owner in 2023.

Additional Information

A Broad Arrow Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this listing. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hagerty.

Contact: Tim Rollinger Phone: 912.596.2099 Email: trollinger@hagerty.com

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1931 Ford Model A Deluxe Sport Coupe · No reserve

Sold to
Walleye2026
Walleye2026
$9,898
Seller
Tim_Rollinger
Tim_Rollinger
EndedOct 22, 2026 at 6:55 PM UTC
Bids22
Views10,289

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