57-Years-Owned 1930 Ford Model A Coupe
Ending Fri, Jun 26 at 6:35 PM UTC
Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
The Ford Model A succeeded the legendary Model T in 1928 and quickly became one of the defining American automobiles of the prewar era, having left a lasting impression on automotive enthusiasts decades later and often the start of a lifetime of passion.
This 1930 Ford Model A Coupe has remained with the current owner since 1969, when it was reportedly purchased at age 15 as a first car. Wearing an older cream and black paint job paired with black vinyl upholstery, this example is largely mechanically unmodified with the exception of a 12-volt electrical conversion with an alternator and a Weber carburetor fitted atop its inline-four.
Power comes from a 201ci inline-four paired with a manual transmission, and the seller states that the engine was overhauled around 1979 and has accumulated approximately 6,800 miles since completion. Inside, the headliner panels are missing, exposing roof bows and traditional materials that emphasize the car’s utilitarian early Ford character.
This 1930 Ford Model A Coupe is now offered at no reserve with a clean California title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
57 years under current ownership
Cream and black color scheme
Black vinyl upholstery
Engine overhauled in the late 1970s
12-volt electrical conversion
Factory Equipment
201ci inline-four engine
3-speed manual transmission
Mechanical drum brakes
Wire wheels
Running boards
Rear-mounted spare wheel
Fold-out windshield
Bench seating
Rumble seat
Painted steel dashboard
Modifications
12-volt electrical conversion
Alternator
Weber two-barrel carburetor
Electric fuel pump
Servicing & Documentation
A photograph of the seller and vehicle in 1969 is available in the gallery
Underbody photos are available in the gallery
Engine reportedly overhauled in the late 1970s
Known Imperfections
Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age and long-term use
Older paint and interior finishes show wear
Missing interior paneling
From the seller:
"Negligible motor leaks typical of an original Model A engine"
"No shock absorbers"
"No cowl lights"
"Self-painted during body restoration. Has numerous imperfections but the body is solid with very little surface rust"
Ownership History
This 1930 Ford Model A was acquired by the seller as his first car when he was just 15 years old. A photo showing the car shortly after current acquisition can be found in the photo gallery.
From the seller, "My Model A has been garage kept since 1969. Starts and runs well, and is ideal for someone who wants to drive a classic Ford they can finish to taste. I have several boxes of used parts including original Zenith carburetor and manifold, exhaust manifold and engine head that will go with the sale."
Additional Information
This 1930 Ford Model A Coupe is titled with a California-assigned identification number and plate riveted to the vehicle.
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.