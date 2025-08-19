57-Years-Owned 1930 Ford Model A Coupe

No reserve
2 days
$3,700
57-Years-Owned 1930 Ford Model A Coupe
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (59)

Ending Fri, Jun 26 at 6:35 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINCA460352
Mileage indicated6,900 Miles TMU
LocationSan Diego, California
Engine201ci Inline-Four
TransmissionManual
Body StyleCoupe
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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The Ford Model A succeeded the legendary Model T in 1928 and quickly became one of the defining American automobiles of the prewar era, having left a lasting impression on automotive enthusiasts decades later and often the start of a lifetime of passion.

This 1930 Ford Model A Coupe has remained with the current owner since 1969, when it was reportedly purchased at age 15 as a first car. Wearing an older cream and black paint job paired with black vinyl upholstery, this example is largely mechanically unmodified with the exception of a 12-volt electrical conversion with an alternator and a Weber carburetor fitted atop its inline-four.

Power comes from a 201ci inline-four paired with a manual transmission, and the seller states that the engine was overhauled around 1979 and has accumulated approximately 6,800 miles since completion. Inside, the headliner panels are missing, exposing roof bows and traditional materials that emphasize the car’s utilitarian early Ford character.

This 1930 Ford Model A Coupe is now offered at no reserve with a clean California title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • 57 years under current ownership

  • Cream and black color scheme

  • Black vinyl upholstery

  • Engine overhauled in the late 1970s

  • 12-volt electrical conversion

Factory Equipment

  • 201ci inline-four engine

  • 3-speed manual transmission

  • Mechanical drum brakes

  • Wire wheels

  • Running boards

  • Rear-mounted spare wheel

  • Fold-out windshield

  • Bench seating

  • Rumble seat

  • Painted steel dashboard

Modifications

  • 12-volt electrical conversion

  • Alternator

  • Weber two-barrel carburetor

  • Electric fuel pump

Servicing & Documentation

  • A photograph of the seller and vehicle in 1969 is available in the gallery

  • Underbody photos are available in the gallery

  • Engine reportedly overhauled in the late 1970s

Known Imperfections

  • Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age and long-term use

  • Older paint and interior finishes show wear

  • Missing interior paneling

  • From the seller:

    • "Negligible motor leaks typical of an original Model A engine"

    • "No shock absorbers"

    • "No cowl lights"

    • "Self-painted during body restoration. Has numerous imperfections but the body is solid with very little surface rust"

Ownership History

This 1930 Ford Model A was acquired by the seller as his first car when he was just 15 years old. A photo showing the car shortly after current acquisition can be found in the photo gallery.

From the seller, "My Model A has been garage kept since 1969. Starts and runs well, and is ideal for someone who wants to drive a classic Ford they can finish to taste. I have several boxes of used parts including original Zenith carburetor and manifold, exhaust manifold and engine head that will go with the sale."

Additional Information

This 1930 Ford Model A Coupe is titled with a California-assigned identification number and plate riveted to the vehicle.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

57-Years-Owned 1930 Ford Model A Coupe · No reserve

Current bid
DocBravo
DocBravo
$3,700
Seller
Ford1930-SanDiego
Ford1930-SanDiego
EndingFri, Jun 26 at 6:35 PM UTC
Bids16
Views4,340
How it works
Bids
DocBravo's avatar
DocBravo
Jun 23 at 6:13 AM
$3,700bid placed 
Jschu_20's avatar
Jschu_20
Jun 23 at 2:45 AM
$3,500bid placed 
DH_bxdn6v's avatar
DH_bxdn6v
Jun 23 at 2:33 AM
$3,100bid placed 
Jschu_20's avatar
Jschu_20
Jun 22 at 7:21 PM
$3,000bid placed 
2427NDFish's avatar
2427NDFish
Jun 19 at 6:40 PM
$2,700bid placed 

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