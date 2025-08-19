Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The Ford Model A succeeded the legendary Model T in 1928 and quickly became one of the defining American automobiles of the prewar era, having left a lasting impression on automotive enthusiasts decades later and often the start of a lifetime of passion.

This 1930 Ford Model A Coupe has remained with the current owner since 1969, when it was reportedly purchased at age 15 as a first car. Wearing an older cream and black paint job paired with black vinyl upholstery, this example is largely mechanically unmodified with the exception of a 12-volt electrical conversion with an alternator and a Weber carburetor fitted atop its inline-four.

Power comes from a 201ci inline-four paired with a manual transmission, and the seller states that the engine was overhauled around 1979 and has accumulated approximately 6,800 miles since completion. Inside, the headliner panels are missing, exposing roof bows and traditional materials that emphasize the car’s utilitarian early Ford character.

This 1930 Ford Model A Coupe is now offered at no reserve with a clean California title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

57 years under current ownership

Cream and black color scheme

Black vinyl upholstery

Engine overhauled in the late 1970s

12-volt electrical conversion

Factory Equipment

201ci inline-four engine

3-speed manual transmission

Mechanical drum brakes

Wire wheels

Running boards

Rear-mounted spare wheel

Fold-out windshield

Bench seating

Rumble seat

Painted steel dashboard

Modifications

12-volt electrical conversion

Alternator

Weber two-barrel carburetor

Electric fuel pump

Servicing & Documentation

A photograph of the seller and vehicle in 1969 is available in the gallery

Underbody photos are available in the gallery

Engine reportedly overhauled in the late 1970s

Known Imperfections

Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age and long-term use

Older paint and interior finishes show wear

Missing interior paneling

From the seller: " Negligible motor leaks typical of an original Model A engine" "No shock absorbers" "No cowl lights" "Self-painted during body restoration. Has numerous imperfections but the body is solid with very little surface rust"



Ownership History

This 1930 Ford Model A was acquired by the seller as his first car when he was just 15 years old. A photo showing the car shortly after current acquisition can be found in the photo gallery.

From the seller, "My Model A has been garage kept since 1969. Starts and runs well, and is ideal for someone who wants to drive a classic Ford they can finish to taste. I have several boxes of used parts including original Zenith carburetor and manifold, exhaust manifold and engine head that will go with the sale."

Additional Information

This 1930 Ford Model A Coupe is titled with a California-assigned identification number and plate riveted to the vehicle.