Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Built on the Ford Model A chassis that was introduced in 1928, "Speedsters" were typically owner-built or crafted by specialty coachbuilders who sought to capture the look and spirit of early racing cars. They featured lightweight bodies, minimal fenders, low windscreens, and open cockpits, emphasizing performance and style over practicality.

The Model A's robust 201ci four-cylinder engine and durable drivetrain made it a popular foundation for these custom conversions. Many Speedsters were assembled during the 1930s, while others were recreated by collectors in later decades.

This 1930 Speedster appears to have gone through several iterations to reach its current state. It reportedly retains its original inline-four engine and three-speed manual transmission, but it has received numerous upgrades during current ownership, including a replacement radiator, starter, fuel tank and fuel system, new tires (with an additional spare), as well as cosmetic improvements.

The car has been refinished in green with black-spoked wheels, and it currently wears racing number 01 on its grille and rear quarter panel. Additional features include a custom exhaust, two custom windscreens, a large circular rearview mirror, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, full gauge cluster, and floor-mounted shifter.

Although the car is said to start and runs, the seller states that it should be considered a project.

This Ford Model A Speedster is now offered with a clean Florida title in the owner’s name calling it a 1930 Ford Model A.

Highlights

Refinished in green paint with black-spoked wheels

Racing No. 01 added to grille and rear quarter panel

Late-model bucket seats and seat belts

201ci inline-four engine

3-speed manual transmission

Factory Equipment

201ci inline-four Engine stamping A3964254 corresponds with late 1928 production

Transmission with long-neck floor-mounted shifter

Modifications

Vintage headlights are mounted on custom brackets

Racing No. 01 added to grille and rear quarter panel

Custom windscreens

Custom exhaust

Large circular rearview mirror

Late-model bucket seats and seat belts

Service

Tires replaced

The seller states, "The car is drivable. I start and run it for about half a block at least every two days. The oil and water are always checked, and they never need to be topped off. No garage spots on the floor. Battery and alternator never need boosts and always show charging. I just have to go around and lube all fittings. There are many extra parts added also, like a racing side pipe that I replaced with a new exhaust. No muffler. I would consider this a project car."

Known Imperfections

Cosmetic imperfections and paint flaws

Wear to interior materials consistent with age and mileage

Images detailing the condition of the Model A are presented in the gallery

Ownership History

The current owner of this 1930 Ford Model A Speedster acquired it in December 2022.

Included Items

Spare tire

Racing side pipe

Additional Information

The car is titled under Kentucky-assigned ID number KY13563.

Photos of the vehicle painted black are reported by the seller as in-progress.