1930 Ford Model A Speedster Project

No reserve
12 days
$250
1930 Ford Model A Speedster Project
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All photos (43)

Ending Tue, Oct 06 at 7:05 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINKY13563
Mileage indicated90,000 Miles TMU
LocationTarpon Springs, Florida
Engine201ci Inline-Four
TransmissionManual
Body StyleConvertible

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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Built on the Ford Model A chassis that was introduced in 1928, "Speedsters" were typically owner-built or crafted by specialty coachbuilders who sought to capture the look and spirit of early racing cars. They featured lightweight bodies, minimal fenders, low windscreens, and open cockpits, emphasizing performance and style over practicality.

The Model A's robust 201ci four-cylinder engine and durable drivetrain made it a popular foundation for these custom conversions. Many Speedsters were assembled during the 1930s, while others were recreated by collectors in later decades.

This 1930 Speedster appears to have gone through several iterations to reach its current state. It reportedly retains its original inline-four engine and three-speed manual transmission, but it has received numerous upgrades during current ownership, including a replacement radiator, starter, fuel tank and fuel system, new tires (with an additional spare), as well as cosmetic improvements.

The car has been refinished in green with black-spoked wheels, and it currently wears racing number 01 on its grille and rear quarter panel. Additional features include a custom exhaust, two custom windscreens, a large circular rearview mirror, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, full gauge cluster, and floor-mounted shifter.

Although the car is said to start and runs, the seller states that it should be considered a project.

This Ford Model A Speedster is now offered with a clean Florida title in the owner’s name calling it a 1930 Ford Model A.

Highlights

  • Refinished in green paint with black-spoked wheels

  • Racing No. 01 added to grille and rear quarter panel

  • Late-model bucket seats and seat belts

  • 201ci inline-four engine

  • 3-speed manual transmission

Factory Equipment

  • 201ci inline-four

    • Engine stamping A3964254 corresponds with late 1928 production

  • Transmission with long-neck floor-mounted shifter

Modifications

  • Vintage headlights are mounted on custom brackets

  • Racing No. 01 added to grille and rear quarter panel

  • Custom windscreens

  • Custom exhaust

  • Large circular rearview mirror

  • Late-model bucket seats and seat belts

Service

  • Tires replaced

The seller states, "The car is drivable. I start and run it for about half a block at least every two days. The oil and water are always checked, and they never need to be topped off. No garage spots on the floor. Battery and alternator never need boosts and always show charging. I just have to go around and lube all fittings. There are many extra parts added also, like a racing side pipe that I replaced with a new exhaust. No muffler. I would consider this a project car."

Known Imperfections

  • Cosmetic imperfections and paint flaws

  • Wear to interior materials consistent with age and mileage

  • Images detailing the condition of the Model A are presented in the gallery

Ownership History

The current owner of this 1930 Ford Model A Speedster acquired it in December 2022.

Included Items

  • Spare tire

  • Racing side pipe

Additional Information

The car is titled under Kentucky-assigned ID number KY13563.

Photos of the vehicle painted black are reported by the seller as in-progress.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1930 Ford Model A Speedster Project · No reserve

Current bid
jerryjoe
jerryjoe
$250
Seller
JeffH53105
JeffH53105
EndingTue, Oct 06 at 7:05 PM UTC
Bids2
Views284

Comments & bids

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jerryjoe's avatar
jerryjoe
Sep 23 at 8:14 PM
$250bid placed 
RichardHardin_1929's avatar
RichardHardin_1929
Sep 22 at 8:19 PM
$100bid placed 

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