Auction ended.

350-Powered 1930 Ford Model A 5-Window Coupe Street Rod

No reserve
Sold for on 10/08/26
Result
350-Powered 1930 Ford Model A 5-Window Coupe Street Rod
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (124)

Ended Oct 08, 2026 at 7:05 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINVI2I8HT
Mileage indicated34,634 Miles TMU
LocationWaukesha, Wisconsin
Engine350ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorCandy Apple Red
Interior colorBrown

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Addenda and errata

Please note that photos of a custom made mirrored display for the 1930 Ford have been added to the photo gallery, and will be an included item with the car.

A revision to the original listing has been made to remove the "no odometer" comment from the known imperfections section. A photo of the odometer and reading can be viewed in the photo gallery.

Video gallery

1930 Ford Model A 5-Window Coupe - Start / Idle
Play
1930 Ford Model A 5-Window Coupe - Start / Walkaround
Play

Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Produced from 1928 through 1931, the Ford Model A Coupe combined an all-steel body, simple ladder-frame construction, and classic proportions that made it a natural favorite among American hot rodders. Of the various Model A body styles, the two-door coupe became especially desirable, with its tidy dimensions and timeless profile looking particularly right with a lowered stance — like this 5-Window Coupe.

Finished in Ford Candy Apple Red with a Crimson Red overlay, this build showcases an all-steel body along with classic touches like a rumble seat and tilt-out front windshield. Under the hood sits a 350 Chevy engine paired with a Turbo‑Hydramatic 400 automatic transmission, with a manual choke added for extra control over cold starts.

The Ford has been in storage for some time, though the battery was replaced in preparation for the sale.

This 1930 Ford Model A 5-Window Coupe Street Rod is now offered at no reserve by the seller on behalf of its current owner with a clean Wisconsin title.

Highlights

  • Steel body

  • Powered by a Chevrolet 350ci V8

  • 3-speed TH400 automatic transmission

  • Finished in Candy Apple Red with a Crimson Red overlay

  • Brown custom interior

Modifications

  • Chevrolet 350ci V8

  • Edelbrock valve covers

  • Edelbrock air cleaner

  • Headers

  • 3-speed Turbo‑Hydramatic 400 automatic transmission

  • Chrome tilt steering wheel

  • Goodyear Eagle GT II tires

  • Wood interior trim

  • Radio and speakers behind seat

Servicing & Documentation

  • Battery replaced

Known Imperfections

  • Photos showing the vehicle’s condition can be found in the gallery

  • Although well sorted, it has been stored for a few years and should be inspected before being driven

Additional Information

The selling broker states, “The car starts, stops, and drives. It is being sold to settle an estate.

"Due to the age and nature of collector automobiles, we cannot guarantee that every vehicle function will work as it originally did when the vehicle was new. These components are typically 30-60 years old or more, and may need attention and service. "In addition, many of our vehicles are from estates and have been stored and not driven. When vehicles sit for periods of time or once they are driven, issues can arise without warning. "Due to age, all vehicles are sold stricty as-is without warranty or set aside. Pre-purchase inspections are encouraged and welcome while the auction is running."

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

350-Powered 1930 Ford Model A 5-Window Coupe Street Rod · No reserve

Sold to
Mogy214
Mogy214
$25,680
Seller
Midwest-SellItNowStore
Midwest-SellItNowStore
EndedOct 08, 2026 at 7:05 PM UTC
Bids39
Views6,772

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