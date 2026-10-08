Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Produced from 1928 through 1931, the Ford Model A Coupe combined an all-steel body, simple ladder-frame construction, and classic proportions that made it a natural favorite among American hot rodders. Of the various Model A body styles, the two-door coupe became especially desirable, with its tidy dimensions and timeless profile looking particularly right with a lowered stance — like this 5-Window Coupe.

Finished in Ford Candy Apple Red with a Crimson Red overlay, this build showcases an all-steel body along with classic touches like a rumble seat and tilt-out front windshield. Under the hood sits a 350 Chevy engine paired with a Turbo‑Hydramatic 400 automatic transmission, with a manual choke added for extra control over cold starts.

The Ford has been in storage for some time, though the battery was replaced in preparation for the sale.

This 1930 Ford Model A 5-Window Coupe Street Rod is now offered at no reserve by the seller on behalf of its current owner with a clean Wisconsin title.

Highlights

Steel body

Powered by a Chevrolet 350ci V8

3-speed TH400 automatic transmission

Finished in Candy Apple Red with a Crimson Red overlay

Brown custom interior

Modifications

Chevrolet 350ci V8

Edelbrock valve covers

Edelbrock air cleaner

Headers

3-speed Turbo‑Hydramatic 400 automatic transmission

Chrome tilt steering wheel

Goodyear Eagle GT II tires

Wood interior trim

Radio and speakers behind seat

Servicing & Documentation

Battery replaced

Known Imperfections

Photos showing the vehicle’s condition can be found in the gallery

Although well sorted, it has been stored for a few years and should be inspected before being driven

Additional Information

The selling broker states, “The car starts, stops, and drives. It is being sold to settle an estate.

"Due to the age and nature of collector automobiles, we cannot guarantee that every vehicle function will work as it originally did when the vehicle was new. These components are typically 30-60 years old or more, and may need attention and service. "In addition, many of our vehicles are from estates and have been stored and not driven. When vehicles sit for periods of time or once they are driven, issues can arise without warning. "Due to age, all vehicles are sold stricty as-is without warranty or set aside. Pre-purchase inspections are encouraged and welcome while the auction is running."