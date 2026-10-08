350-Powered 1930 Ford Model A 5-Window Coupe Street Rod
Ended Oct 08, 2026 at 7:05 PM UTC
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Addenda and errata
Please note that photos of a custom made mirrored display for the 1930 Ford have been added to the photo gallery, and will be an included item with the car.
A revision to the original listing has been made to remove the "no odometer" comment from the known imperfections section. A photo of the odometer and reading can be viewed in the photo gallery.
Video gallery
Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
Produced from 1928 through 1931, the Ford Model A Coupe combined an all-steel body, simple ladder-frame construction, and classic proportions that made it a natural favorite among American hot rodders. Of the various Model A body styles, the two-door coupe became especially desirable, with its tidy dimensions and timeless profile looking particularly right with a lowered stance — like this 5-Window Coupe.
Finished in Ford Candy Apple Red with a Crimson Red overlay, this build showcases an all-steel body along with classic touches like a rumble seat and tilt-out front windshield. Under the hood sits a 350 Chevy engine paired with a Turbo‑Hydramatic 400 automatic transmission, with a manual choke added for extra control over cold starts.
The Ford has been in storage for some time, though the battery was replaced in preparation for the sale.
This 1930 Ford Model A 5-Window Coupe Street Rod is now offered at no reserve by the seller on behalf of its current owner with a clean Wisconsin title.
Highlights
Steel body
Powered by a Chevrolet 350ci V8
3-speed TH400 automatic transmission
Finished in Candy Apple Red with a Crimson Red overlay
Brown custom interior
Modifications
Chevrolet 350ci V8
Edelbrock valve covers
Edelbrock air cleaner
Headers
3-speed Turbo‑Hydramatic 400 automatic transmission
Chrome tilt steering wheel
Goodyear Eagle GT II tires
Wood interior trim
Radio and speakers behind seat
Servicing & Documentation
Battery replaced
Known Imperfections
Photos showing the vehicle’s condition can be found in the gallery
Although well sorted, it has been stored for a few years and should be inspected before being driven
Additional Information
The selling broker states, “The car starts, stops, and drives. It is being sold to settle an estate.
"Due to the age and nature of collector automobiles, we cannot guarantee that every vehicle function will work as it originally did when the vehicle was new. These components are typically 30-60 years old or more, and may need attention and service. "In addition, many of our vehicles are from estates and have been stored and not driven. When vehicles sit for periods of time or once they are driven, issues can arise without warning. "Due to age, all vehicles are sold stricty as-is without warranty or set aside. Pre-purchase inspections are encouraged and welcome while the auction is running."
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.