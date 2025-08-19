1929 Ford Model A Roadster Pickup

No reserve
1 day
$6,753
1929 Ford Model A Roadster Pickup
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (144)

Ending Fri, Sep 25 at 6:50 PM UTC

Seller
A Broad Arrow Auctions Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the owner of this vehicle. Broad Arrow Auctions is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hagerty.
Chassis/VINA1011723
Mileage indicated74,600 Miles TMU
LocationHershey, Pennsylvania
Engine200.5ci Inline-Four
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StylePickup/truck
Exterior colorGreen/Black
Interior colorBlack/Brown

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Video gallery

1929 Ford Model A Roadster Pickup Start Up and Drive Away
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Description

The AACA Museum at Hershey is truly America’s transportation experience. The 71,000-square-foot museum in Hershey, Pennsylvania, opened on 26 June 2003 and since then has displayed vintage automobiles in a truly unique way. Visitors walk through eight decades in time while traveling from New York to San Francisco with iconic settings revealing vehicles from generations of American motoring. The AACA Museum at Hershey ranks among the top automotive museums in the world and has been recognized by the Smithsonian as an Affiliate Museum. Hagerty Marketplace is again honored to offer this collection of exceptional and unusual vehicles from the AACA Museum at Hershey.

* * *

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The Ford Model A marked the Detroit automaker’s leap beyond the Model T with the interlocution of a modern chassis, hydraulic shocks, and a far smoother driving experience for the era.

The 1929 Model A Roadster Pickup featured an upright radiator shell, narrow fenders, spoked wheels, a fold-down windshield, and a wood bed. The truck’s engineering was simple yet durable, built for reliability on the unpaved roads of its day. Its 200.5ci inline-four engine was mated to a three-speed manual transmission.

The Model A Roadster Pickup's defining feature was its removable weather equipment, which consisted of a fabric top with support bows, side curtains, and rear curtains with assemblies. Owners often removed all of these items during good weather, essentially turning the truck into a small open utility vehicle.

This example is finished in dark green with black fenders and running boards, a black fabric top, red-painted spoked steel wheels, and brown artificial leather upholstery. Additional features include fog lamps, a custom-built wooden and removable cab guard, mechanical drum brakes on all four wheels, and a utilitarian interior with a tape-measure speedometer and amp gauge.

This 1929 Ford Model A Roadster Pickup is represented by a Broad Arrow Specialist and is now offered at no reserve with a clean Pennsylvania title.

Highlights

  • Offered from the AACA Museum at Hershey

  • 200.5ci inline-four engine

  • 3-speed manual transmission

  • Finished in dark green paint with black fenders and running boards

  • Red-painted 21” spoked steel wheels

  • Brown vinyl upholstery

Factory Equipment

  • Fold-down windshield

  • Single taillight assembly

  • Mechanical drum brakes on all four wheels

  • Solid front and rear axles with transverse leaf springs

  • Analog instrument cluster

  • Removable weather equipment:

    • Fabric top and support bows

    • Detachable side curtains with celluloid windows

    • Rear curtains with assemblies

Modifications

  • Period K-D Lamp Company fog lamps

  • Painted wood cab guard

  • MESSKO radiator thermometer

Service

  • Top and side curtains have been replaced

  • Firestone tires

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing the condition of the car are presented in the gallery

Included Items

  • Driver’s side-mounted spare tire

Additional Information

This Ford Model A is titled using the serial number stamped into its engine block.

A Broad Arrow Representative is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this vehicle. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hagerty.

Contact: Donnie Gould Phone: 954.647.0779 Email: dgould@hagerty.com

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1929 Ford Model A Roadster Pickup · No reserve

Current bid
WV_oy9chg
WV_oy9chg
$6,753
Seller
Donnie_Gould
Donnie_Gould
EndingFri, Sep 25 at 6:50 PM UTC
Bids10
Views4,448

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