Description

The AACA Museum at Hershey is truly America’s transportation experience. The 71,000-square-foot museum in Hershey, Pennsylvania, opened on 26 June 2003 and since then has displayed vintage automobiles in a truly unique way. Visitors walk through eight decades in time while traveling from New York to San Francisco with iconic settings revealing vehicles from generations of American motoring. The AACA Museum at Hershey ranks among the top automotive museums in the world and has been recognized by the Smithsonian as an Affiliate Museum. Hagerty Marketplace is again honored to offer this collection of exceptional and unusual vehicles from the AACA Museum at Hershey.

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OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The Ford Model A marked the Detroit automaker’s leap beyond the Model T with the interlocution of a modern chassis, hydraulic shocks, and a far smoother driving experience for the era.

The 1929 Model A Roadster Pickup featured an upright radiator shell, narrow fenders, spoked wheels, a fold-down windshield, and a wood bed. The truck’s engineering was simple yet durable, built for reliability on the unpaved roads of its day. Its 200.5ci inline-four engine was mated to a three-speed manual transmission.

The Model A Roadster Pickup's defining feature was its removable weather equipment, which consisted of a fabric top with support bows, side curtains, and rear curtains with assemblies. Owners often removed all of these items during good weather, essentially turning the truck into a small open utility vehicle.

This example is finished in dark green with black fenders and running boards, a black fabric top, red-painted spoked steel wheels, and brown artificial leather upholstery. Additional features include fog lamps, a custom-built wooden and removable cab guard, mechanical drum brakes on all four wheels, and a utilitarian interior with a tape-measure speedometer and amp gauge.

This 1929 Ford Model A Roadster Pickup is represented by a Broad Arrow Specialist and is now offered at no reserve with a clean Pennsylvania title.

Highlights

Offered from the AACA Museum at Hershey

200.5ci inline-four engine

3-speed manual transmission

Finished in dark green paint with black fenders and running boards

Red-painted 21” spoked steel wheels

Brown vinyl upholstery

Factory Equipment

Fold-down windshield

Single taillight assembly

Mechanical drum brakes on all four wheels

Solid front and rear axles with transverse leaf springs

Analog instrument cluster

Removable weather equipment: Fabric top and support bows Detachable side curtains with celluloid windows Rear curtains with assemblies



Modifications

Period K-D Lamp Company fog lamps

Painted wood cab guard

MESSKO radiator thermometer

Service

Top and side curtains have been replaced

Firestone tires

Known Imperfections

Images detailing the condition of the car are presented in the gallery

Included Items

Driver’s side-mounted spare tire

Additional Information

This Ford Model A is titled using the serial number stamped into its engine block.

A Broad Arrow Representative is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this vehicle. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hagerty.

Contact: Donnie Gould Phone: 954.647.0779 Email: dgould@hagerty.com