1929 Ford Model A Sport Coupe
Ended Jul 24, 2026 at 6:15 PM UTC
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Description
Released in 1928, the Ford Model A was the successor to the legendary Model T, and it quickly became one of the defining American automobiles of the prewar era. With the Model A, Ford delivered a car that balanced genuine mechanical reliability with styling that still captures interest nearly a century later.
The Model A was available in a range of body styles, including Tudor and Fordor sedans, coupes, roadsters, phaetons, and commercial vehicles. Among these, the Sport Coupe stands out for its faux convertible top, S-shaped trim, and fold-out rumble seat, which extended seating capacity and gave the body a more rakish roofline.
This 1929 Model A Sport Coupe wears an older refurbishment and is finished in Kewanee Green with black fenders and Apple Green wire wheels. The interior is retrimmed in tan ultra leather, which is complemented by a color-coordinated canvas faux convertible top and rear-mounted spare tire cover.
Power comes from a replacement 201ci L-head inline-four engine, which was mated to a sliding-gear three-speed manual transmission. Refurbishment work under the seller's ownership is highlighted below including cosmetic, electrical, and mechanical refresh.
This 1929 Ford Model A Sport Coupe is offered with refurbishment records and a clean Illinois title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Sport Coupe model
Fold-out rumble seat
Replacement 201ci inline-four engine
3-speed manual transmission
Finished in Kewanee Green with black fenders
21" wire-spoke wheels finished in Apple Green
Tan canvas top and interior upholstery
Factory Equipment
Mechanical drum brakes, four-wheel
Wire wheels with hubcaps
Fold-out rumble seat
Rear-mounted spare wheel
Running boards
Chrome headlights and grille shell
Cowl-mounted parking lights
Painted steel dashboard
Bench seating
Modifications
Fiberglass rear fenders
Servicing
Servicing invoices are included in the gallery. Some highlights include:
October 2015 – American Auto Restoration, Homer Glen, IL
Steering wheel crack repaired in place and repainted
Horn replaced
August 2014 – American Auto Restoration
Steering components replaced
Brake components replaced
Both doors serviced
June 2014 – American Auto Restoration
Two front coil springs replaced
Five wheels powder coated
Rear wheel bearings and seals replaced
Rear brake drums serviced
April 2014 – Coker Tire Company, Chattanooga, TN
Five 4.40/4.50-21 Firestone whitewall tires installed
December 2013 – American Auto Restoration
Vehicle repainted (primer, base color, and clearcoat)
Electrical system rewired
Turn signals installed
Steering box rebuilt (Midwest Steering)
March 2013 – Mark's Custom Auto Interiors, New Lenox, IL
Convertible top frame stripped and repainted
Top bows wrapped
Windlace fabricated and installed
Interior panels recovered
Seat pleats sewn
Rumble seat recovered
Ultra Leather (Lasso), Stafast top cloth (SS44 Tan/Tan), and Synergy Suede (Tan) used throughout
January 2013 – American Auto Restoration
Fuel tank repaired
Fuel lines sealed and coated
A & R Custom Chrome Plating, Chicago, IL
Hubcap bullets rechromed
Front grille rechromed
Four-piece flat bumper set rechromed
Known Imperfections
Images detailing the vehicle’s condition are available in the gallery
Imperfections consistent with an older refurbishment
Older Firestone tires
Ownership History
This 1929 Ford Model A Sport Coupe was acquired by the seller in 2009.
Included Items
Refurbishment records
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.