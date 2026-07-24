Auction ended.

1929 Ford Model A Sport Coupe

Sold for on 07/24/26
Result
1929 Ford Model A Sport Coupe
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (87)

Ended Jul 24, 2026 at 6:15 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINA3994169
Mileage indicated5,400 Miles TMU
LocationOrland Park, Illinois
Engine201ci Inline-Four
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorKewanee Green & Black
Interior colorTan

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Description

Released in 1928, the Ford Model A was the successor to the legendary Model T, and it quickly became one of the defining American automobiles of the prewar era. With the Model A, Ford delivered a car that balanced genuine mechanical reliability with styling that still captures interest nearly a century later.

The Model A was available in a range of body styles, including Tudor and Fordor sedans, coupes, roadsters, phaetons, and commercial vehicles. Among these, the Sport Coupe stands out for its faux convertible top, S-shaped trim, and fold-out rumble seat, which extended seating capacity and gave the body a more rakish roofline.

This 1929 Model A Sport Coupe wears an older refurbishment and is finished in Kewanee Green with black fenders and Apple Green wire wheels. The interior is retrimmed in tan ultra leather, which is complemented by a color-coordinated canvas faux convertible top and rear-mounted spare tire cover.

Power comes from a replacement 201ci L-head inline-four engine, which was mated to a sliding-gear three-speed manual transmission. Refurbishment work under the seller's ownership is highlighted below including cosmetic, electrical, and mechanical refresh.

This 1929 Ford Model A Sport Coupe is offered with refurbishment records and a clean Illinois title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Sport Coupe model

  • Fold-out rumble seat

  • Replacement 201ci inline-four engine

  • 3-speed manual transmission

  • Finished in Kewanee Green with black fenders

  • 21" wire-spoke wheels finished in Apple Green

  • Tan canvas top and interior upholstery

Factory Equipment

  • Mechanical drum brakes, four-wheel

  • Wire wheels with hubcaps

  • Fold-out rumble seat

  • Rear-mounted spare wheel

  • Running boards

  • Chrome headlights and grille shell

  • Cowl-mounted parking lights

  • Painted steel dashboard

  • Bench seating

Modifications

  • Fiberglass rear fenders

Servicing

Servicing invoices are included in the gallery. Some highlights include:

October 2015 – American Auto Restoration, Homer Glen, IL

  • Steering wheel crack repaired in place and repainted

  • Horn replaced

August 2014 – American Auto Restoration

  • Steering components replaced

  • Brake components replaced

  • Both doors serviced

June 2014 – American Auto Restoration

  • Two front coil springs replaced

  • Five wheels powder coated

  • Rear wheel bearings and seals replaced

  • Rear brake drums serviced

April 2014 – Coker Tire Company, Chattanooga, TN

  • Five 4.40/4.50-21 Firestone whitewall tires installed

December 2013 – American Auto Restoration

  • Vehicle repainted (primer, base color, and clearcoat)

  • Electrical system rewired

  • Turn signals installed

  • Steering box rebuilt (Midwest Steering)

March 2013 – Mark's Custom Auto Interiors, New Lenox, IL

  • Convertible top frame stripped and repainted

  • Top bows wrapped

  • Windlace fabricated and installed

  • Interior panels recovered

  • Seat pleats sewn

  • Rumble seat recovered

  • Ultra Leather (Lasso), Stafast top cloth (SS44 Tan/Tan), and Synergy Suede (Tan) used throughout

January 2013 – American Auto Restoration

  • Fuel tank repaired

  • Fuel lines sealed and coated

A & R Custom Chrome Plating, Chicago, IL

  • Hubcap bullets rechromed

  • Front grille rechromed

  • Four-piece flat bumper set rechromed

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing the vehicle’s condition are available in the gallery

  • Imperfections consistent with an older refurbishment

  • Older Firestone tires

Ownership History

This 1929 Ford Model A Sport Coupe was acquired by the seller in 2009.

Included Items

  • Refurbishment records

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1929 Ford Model A Sport Coupe

Sold to
HilarioGomes
HilarioGomes
$16,050
Seller
JimLeib1228
JimLeib1228
EndedJul 24, 2026 at 6:15 PM UTC
Bids13
Views7,378

Comments & bids

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HilarioGomes' avatar
HilarioGomes
Jul 24 at 6:00 PM
$15,000bid placed 
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DC_dczf
Jul 24 at 5:59 PM
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JackAdcox_q4jy
Jul 24 at 5:45 PM
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JK_u0k27u
Jul 24 at 5:41 PM
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HilarioGomes
Jul 18 at 3:09 PM
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DC_dczf
Jul 18 at 12:00 PM
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HilarioGomes
Jul 13 at 6:57 PM
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DC_dczf
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2427NDFish
Jul 12 at 11:17 AM
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HilarioGomes
Jul 11 at 11:34 PM
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Jul 11 at 5:27 PM
$250bid placed 
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Jul 11 at 4:35 PM
$100bid placed 

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