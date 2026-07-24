Description

Released in 1928, the Ford Model A was the successor to the legendary Model T, and it quickly became one of the defining American automobiles of the prewar era. With the Model A, Ford delivered a car that balanced genuine mechanical reliability with styling that still captures interest nearly a century later.

The Model A was available in a range of body styles, including Tudor and Fordor sedans, coupes, roadsters, phaetons, and commercial vehicles. Among these, the Sport Coupe stands out for its faux convertible top, S-shaped trim, and fold-out rumble seat, which extended seating capacity and gave the body a more rakish roofline.

This 1929 Model A Sport Coupe wears an older refurbishment and is finished in Kewanee Green with black fenders and Apple Green wire wheels. The interior is retrimmed in tan ultra leather, which is complemented by a color-coordinated canvas faux convertible top and rear-mounted spare tire cover.

Power comes from a replacement 201ci L-head inline-four engine, which was mated to a sliding-gear three-speed manual transmission. Refurbishment work under the seller's ownership is highlighted below including cosmetic, electrical, and mechanical refresh.

This 1929 Ford Model A Sport Coupe is offered with refurbishment records and a clean Illinois title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Sport Coupe model

Fold-out rumble seat

Replacement 201ci inline-four engine

3-speed manual transmission

Finished in Kewanee Green with black fenders

21" wire-spoke wheels finished in Apple Green

Tan canvas top and interior upholstery

Factory Equipment

Mechanical drum brakes, four-wheel

Wire wheels with hubcaps

Fold-out rumble seat

Rear-mounted spare wheel

Running boards

Chrome headlights and grille shell

Cowl-mounted parking lights

Painted steel dashboard

Bench seating

Modifications

Fiberglass rear fenders

Servicing

Servicing invoices are included in the gallery. Some highlights include:

October 2015 – American Auto Restoration, Homer Glen, IL

Steering wheel crack repaired in place and repainted

Horn replaced

August 2014 – American Auto Restoration

Steering components replaced

Brake components replaced

Both doors serviced

June 2014 – American Auto Restoration

Two front coil springs replaced

Five wheels powder coated

Rear wheel bearings and seals replaced

Rear brake drums serviced

April 2014 – Coker Tire Company, Chattanooga, TN

Five 4.40/4.50-21 Firestone whitewall tires installed

December 2013 – American Auto Restoration

Vehicle repainted (primer, base color, and clearcoat)

Electrical system rewired

Turn signals installed

Steering box rebuilt (Midwest Steering)

March 2013 – Mark's Custom Auto Interiors, New Lenox, IL

Convertible top frame stripped and repainted

Top bows wrapped

Windlace fabricated and installed

Interior panels recovered

Seat pleats sewn

Rumble seat recovered

Ultra Leather (Lasso), Stafast top cloth (SS44 Tan/Tan), and Synergy Suede (Tan) used throughout

January 2013 – American Auto Restoration

Fuel tank repaired

Fuel lines sealed and coated

A & R Custom Chrome Plating, Chicago, IL

Hubcap bullets rechromed

Front grille rechromed

Four-piece flat bumper set rechromed

Known Imperfections

Images detailing the vehicle’s condition are available in the gallery

Imperfections consistent with an older refurbishment

Older Firestone tires

Ownership History

This 1929 Ford Model A Sport Coupe was acquired by the seller in 2009.

Included Items