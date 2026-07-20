Auction ended.

1930 Ford Model A Pickup

Samuel L. Peters Collection
No reserve
Sold for on 07/20/26
Result
1930 Ford Model A Pickup
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (89)

Ended Jul 20, 2026 at 6:10 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINA1517643
Mileage indicated68,200 Miles TMU
LocationCincinnati, Ohio
Engine201ci Inline-Four
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StylePickup/truck
Exterior colorGreen
Interior colorBlack

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Video gallery

1930 Ford Model A Pickup Cold Start
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1930 Ford Model A Pickup Walk Around
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1930 Ford Model A Pickup Headlight Operation
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1930 Ford Model A Pickup Tail Light Operation
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1930 Ford Model A Pickup Wiper Operation 1
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1930 Ford Model A Pickup Wiper Operation 2
All videos (7)

Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Hollywood couldn’t write a story more fantastic than the life of Samuel L. Peters. After serving in the U.S. Air Force in the early 1960s, Peters paid his way through college on the earnings he collected hustling pool halls. Peters built more than a dozen companies, was a two-time national handball champion, amateur boxer, minor league baseball player, scratch golfer, and award-winning dancer. He climbed Mt. Kilimanjaro, flew hot air balloons, and piloted private jets. His love for everything automotive could been seen across his collection of classic cars and motorcycles, including taking 10th place in the 2013 Peking to Paris Car Rally. Hagerty Marketplace is proud to present the Samuel L. Peters collection of vehicles, ready to be cherished by their next caretakers, and offered entirely without reserve.

* * *

The Ford Model A emerged during a pivotal point in American history, bridging the optimism of the late 1920s with the hardships of the Great Depression. Introduced as part of the Model A line that replaced the venerable Model T in 1927, the pickup reflected Ford’s push toward modernization, comfort, and reliability.

Powered by a 201ci four‑cylinder engine producing about 40 horsepower, the Model A's sturdy steel body, improved braking system, and three‑speed manual transmission made it a practical choice for farmers, tradesmen, and small businesses. Perhaps most notably, the Model A was the first Ford to feature the conventional three-pedal arrangement common in manual transmission vehicles nearly a century on.

This 1930 Model A Pickup has been refinished in green paint with a black cab and fenders, yellow-painted wire wheels, and a wood-plank bed. The truck has a black interior with imitation leather (vinyl) upholstery. Features include an expandable luggage rack on passenger side running board, a MotorMeter radiator thermometer, an oval instrument cluster with tape-measure speedometer and amp gauge, a single bench seat, and leather covering on the steering wheel.

This 1930 Ford Model A Pickup is represented by a Broad Arrow Specialist and is now offered at no reserve with a wood-framed roll-top bed cover and a clean Ohio title in the seller's name.

Highlights

  • Offered from the Samuel L. Peters Collection

  • Replacement 201ci inline-four engine produced in May 1929

  • 3-speed manual transmission

  • Refinished in green paint with black cab and fenders

  • Black interior with imitation leather (vinyl) upholstery

Factory Equipment

  • Closed steel cab pickup body

  • Steel-sided pickup box with wood plank floor

  • Expandable scissor-style luggage rack on passenger side running board

  • Lower, wider front and rear fenders

  • MotorMeter radiator thermometer

  • Stainless steel radiator shell

  • Yellow-painted 19” steel spoke wheels

  • Cowl‑mounted headlamps

  • Mechanical drum brakes on all four wheels

  • Transverse semi‑elliptic leaf springs, front and rear

  • Single bench seat

  • Exterior rearview and interior rearview mirrors on driver's side A pillar

  • Painted steel dashboard

  • Central oval instrument cluster with tape-measure speedometer and amp gauge

  • Floor‑mounted gear shifter and hand‑operated emergency brake

  • 6‑volt electrical system with generator and battery

Modifications

  • Leather wrap added to steering wheel

Service & Documentation

  • Firestone wide whitewall tires

Known Imperfections

  • All cars in the collection have been in storage for the last seven years in a climate-controlled facility

  • All tires will need to be replaced due to the length of time in storage

  • Images detailing the condition of the 1930 Ford Model A Pickup are presented in the gallery

  • Paint imperfections include chips, scratches, scuffs, cracks, and rust, as noted in the provided photos

  • Please see the attached imperfection report

  • Bed is scuffed and worn

  • Glass has scuffs and delaminated areas

  • Wear to interior materials, wrinkled seat back

Ownership History

This 1930 Ford Model A Pickup Truck is offered from the Samuel L. Peters Collection.

Included Items

  • Wood-framed roll-top bed cover

  • Driver’s side spare tire with cover

Additional Information

This Model A Pickup is titled using its engine number — A1517643 — which corresponds to a May 1929 production date. The truck is titled as a 1930 model.

A Broad Arrow Representative is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this vehicle. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hagerty.

Contact: Matt Lowney Phone: 623.308.2640 Email: mlowney@hagerty.com

Additional documents

Imperfection Report: 1929 Ford Model A Pickup

Vehicle Valuation Report: 1930 Ford Model A Pickup

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1930 Ford Model A Pickup · No reserve

Sold to
Starvin-Marv
Starvin-Marv
$20,330
Seller
Matt_Lowney
Matt_Lowney
EndedJul 20, 2026 at 6:10 PM UTC
Bids20
Views17,357

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