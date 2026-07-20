Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Hollywood couldn’t write a story more fantastic than the life of Samuel L. Peters. After serving in the U.S. Air Force in the early 1960s, Peters paid his way through college on the earnings he collected hustling pool halls. Peters built more than a dozen companies, was a two-time national handball champion, amateur boxer, minor league baseball player, scratch golfer, and award-winning dancer. He climbed Mt. Kilimanjaro, flew hot air balloons, and piloted private jets. His love for everything automotive could been seen across his collection of classic cars and motorcycles, including taking 10th place in the 2013 Peking to Paris Car Rally. Hagerty Marketplace is proud to present the Samuel L. Peters collection of vehicles, ready to be cherished by their next caretakers, and offered entirely without reserve.

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The Ford Model A emerged during a pivotal point in American history, bridging the optimism of the late 1920s with the hardships of the Great Depression. Introduced as part of the Model A line that replaced the venerable Model T in 1927, the pickup reflected Ford’s push toward modernization, comfort, and reliability.

Powered by a 201ci four‑cylinder engine producing about 40 horsepower, the Model A's sturdy steel body, improved braking system, and three‑speed manual transmission made it a practical choice for farmers, tradesmen, and small businesses. Perhaps most notably, the Model A was the first Ford to feature the conventional three-pedal arrangement common in manual transmission vehicles nearly a century on.

This 1930 Model A Pickup has been refinished in green paint with a black cab and fenders, yellow-painted wire wheels, and a wood-plank bed. The truck has a black interior with imitation leather (vinyl) upholstery. Features include an expandable luggage rack on passenger side running board, a MotorMeter radiator thermometer, an oval instrument cluster with tape-measure speedometer and amp gauge, a single bench seat, and leather covering on the steering wheel.

This 1930 Ford Model A Pickup is represented by a Broad Arrow Specialist and is now offered at no reserve with a wood-framed roll-top bed cover and a clean Ohio title in the seller's name.

Highlights

Offered from the Samuel L. Peters Collection

Replacement 201ci inline-four engine produced in May 1929

3-speed manual transmission

Refinished in green paint with black cab and fenders

Black interior with imitation leather (vinyl) upholstery

Factory Equipment

Closed steel cab pickup body

Steel-sided pickup box with wood plank floor

Expandable scissor-style luggage rack on passenger side running board

Lower, wider front and rear fenders

MotorMeter radiator thermometer

Stainless steel radiator shell

Yellow-painted 19” steel spoke wheels

Cowl‑mounted headlamps

Mechanical drum brakes on all four wheels

Transverse semi‑elliptic leaf springs, front and rear

Single bench seat

Exterior rearview and interior rearview mirrors on driver's side A pillar

Painted steel dashboard

Central oval instrument cluster with tape-measure speedometer and amp gauge

Floor‑mounted gear shifter and hand‑operated emergency brake

6‑volt electrical system with generator and battery

Modifications

Leather wrap added to steering wheel

Service & Documentation

Firestone wide whitewall tires

Known Imperfections

All cars in the collection have been in storage for the last seven years in a climate-controlled facility

All tires will need to be replaced due to the length of time in storage

Images detailing the condition of the 1930 Ford Model A Pickup are presented in the gallery

Paint imperfections include chips, scratches, scuffs, cracks, and rust, as noted in the provided photos

Please see the attached imperfection report

Bed is scuffed and worn

Glass has scuffs and delaminated areas

Wear to interior materials, wrinkled seat back

Ownership History

This 1930 Ford Model A Pickup Truck is offered from the Samuel L. Peters Collection.

Included Items

Wood-framed roll-top bed cover

Driver’s side spare tire with cover

Additional Information

This Model A Pickup is titled using its engine number — A1517643 — which corresponds to a May 1929 production date. The truck is titled as a 1930 model.

A Broad Arrow Representative is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this vehicle. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hagerty.

Contact: Matt Lowney Phone: 623.308.2640 Email: mlowney@hagerty.com