Auction ended.

1928 Ford Model A Roadster

Bid to $13,500 on 08/04/26
Result
1928 Ford Model A Roadster
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (52)

Ended Aug 04, 2026 at 6:15 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN536991
Mileage indicated4,100 Miles TMU
LocationEvansville, Indiana
Engine201ci Inline-Four
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorGreen
Interior colorBrown

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Video gallery

1928 Ford Model A Roadster Walkaround
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1928 Ford Model A Roadster Start Up
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1928 Ford Model A Roadster Engine Running
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1928 Ford Model A Roadster Drive By
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Description

The Ford Model A succeeded the legendary Model T in late 1927, arriving with a more powerful engine, a conventional three-pedal layout, and styling that drew from Ford's Lincoln division rather than the utilitarian origins of its predecessor.

The Roadster body style was the most open and sporting configuration available in the Model A lineup — a two-seat open car with a fold-flat windshield, a removable soft top, and a fold-out rumble seat that extended seating to four. Dual side-mounted spare tires were a period accessory that reinforced the Model A's touring character and remain one of the most visually distinctive details on an early Ford.

This 1928 Model A Roadster is finished in green over black fenders with pale yellow wire wheels and a black convertible top as well as a leather trunk fitted at the rear. The interior has been reupholstered in brown vinyl, including the rumble bench seat.

The engine was reportedly overhauled approximately 2,500 miles ago and is said to have a period-style high-compression head.

This 1928 Ford Model A Roadster is offered with a rear-mounted leather trunk, removable side curtains ,service records, multiple keys, and a clean Indiana title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Roadster body style, dual side-mounted spare tires

  • Rebuilt engine with a high-compression cylinder head

  • Finished in green with black fenders and pale yellow wire wheels

  • Brown leather vinyl

  • Black convertible soft top

Factory Equipment

  • 201ci inline-four engine

  • 3-speed manual transmission

  • Mechanical drum brakes, four-wheel

  • Wire wheels

  • Dual sidemount spare tires

  • Fold-out rumble seat

  • Folding convertible soft top

  • Fold-flat windshield

  • Running boards

  • Chrome headlights

  • Cowl-mounted parking lights

  • Painted steel dashboard

Modifications

  • Cosmetic refurbishment under previous ownership

  • Interior reupholstered with brown vinyl

  • Replacement cylinder head, reported as high compression

  • Pertronix ignition kit

Servicing & Documentation

  • Underbody photos are available in the gallery

The following servicing is said to have been performed under current ownership:

  • Engine rebuilt approximately 2,500 miles ago

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing the vehicle’s condition are available in the gallery

  • Wear consistent with use since an older refurbishment

Ownership History

The seller reports that this 1928 Ford Model A received an older refurbishment prior to their acquisition in 2016.

Included Items

  • Removable side curtains

  • Rear leather trunk

  • Service records

  • Multiple keys

Additional Information

An aftermarket chassis number plate has been riveted to the vehicle’s firewall.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1928 Ford Model A Roadster

Last bid
DC_dczf
DC_dczf
$13,500
Seller
SkyPilot
SkyPilot
EndedAug 04, 2026 at 6:15 PM UTC
Bids7
Views8,634

Comments & bids

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DC_dczf's avatar
DC_dczf
Aug 3 at 9:53 AM
$13,500bid placed 
ChuckG's avatar
ChuckG
Aug 3 at 1:16 AM
$12,750bid placed 
DC_dczf's avatar
DC_dczf
Jul 29 at 9:52 AM
$12,500bid placed 
HilarioGomes' avatar
HilarioGomes
Jul 23 at 6:14 PM
$12,000bid placed 
CharlesWatson_cd87's avatar
CharlesWatson_cd87
Jul 23 at 2:37 PM
$2,500bid placed 
BarXH's avatar
BarXH
Jul 22 at 7:54 PM
$1,500bid placed 
68Woody's avatar
68Woody
Jul 22 at 5:10 PM
$1,000bid placed 

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