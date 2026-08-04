1928 Ford Model A Roadster
Ended Aug 04, 2026 at 6:15 PM UTC
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Description
The Ford Model A succeeded the legendary Model T in late 1927, arriving with a more powerful engine, a conventional three-pedal layout, and styling that drew from Ford's Lincoln division rather than the utilitarian origins of its predecessor.
The Roadster body style was the most open and sporting configuration available in the Model A lineup — a two-seat open car with a fold-flat windshield, a removable soft top, and a fold-out rumble seat that extended seating to four. Dual side-mounted spare tires were a period accessory that reinforced the Model A's touring character and remain one of the most visually distinctive details on an early Ford.
This 1928 Model A Roadster is finished in green over black fenders with pale yellow wire wheels and a black convertible top as well as a leather trunk fitted at the rear. The interior has been reupholstered in brown vinyl, including the rumble bench seat.
The engine was reportedly overhauled approximately 2,500 miles ago and is said to have a period-style high-compression head.
This 1928 Ford Model A Roadster is offered with a rear-mounted leather trunk, removable side curtains ,service records, multiple keys, and a clean Indiana title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Roadster body style, dual side-mounted spare tires
Rebuilt engine with a high-compression cylinder head
Finished in green with black fenders and pale yellow wire wheels
Brown leather vinyl
Black convertible soft top
Factory Equipment
201ci inline-four engine
3-speed manual transmission
Mechanical drum brakes, four-wheel
Wire wheels
Dual sidemount spare tires
Fold-out rumble seat
Folding convertible soft top
Fold-flat windshield
Running boards
Chrome headlights
Cowl-mounted parking lights
Painted steel dashboard
Modifications
Cosmetic refurbishment under previous ownership
Interior reupholstered with brown vinyl
Replacement cylinder head, reported as high compression
Pertronix ignition kit
Servicing & Documentation
Underbody photos are available in the gallery
The following servicing is said to have been performed under current ownership:
Engine rebuilt approximately 2,500 miles ago
Known Imperfections
Images detailing the vehicle’s condition are available in the gallery
Wear consistent with use since an older refurbishment
Ownership History
The seller reports that this 1928 Ford Model A received an older refurbishment prior to their acquisition in 2016.
Included Items
Removable side curtains
Rear leather trunk
Service records
Multiple keys
Additional Information
An aftermarket chassis number plate has been riveted to the vehicle’s firewall.
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.