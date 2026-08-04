Description

The Ford Model A succeeded the legendary Model T in late 1927, arriving with a more powerful engine, a conventional three-pedal layout, and styling that drew from Ford's Lincoln division rather than the utilitarian origins of its predecessor.

The Roadster body style was the most open and sporting configuration available in the Model A lineup — a two-seat open car with a fold-flat windshield, a removable soft top, and a fold-out rumble seat that extended seating to four. Dual side-mounted spare tires were a period accessory that reinforced the Model A's touring character and remain one of the most visually distinctive details on an early Ford.

This 1928 Model A Roadster is finished in green over black fenders with pale yellow wire wheels and a black convertible top as well as a leather trunk fitted at the rear. The interior has been reupholstered in brown vinyl, including the rumble bench seat.

The engine was reportedly overhauled approximately 2,500 miles ago and is said to have a period-style high-compression head.

This 1928 Ford Model A Roadster is offered with a rear-mounted leather trunk, removable side curtains ,service records, multiple keys, and a clean Indiana title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Roadster body style, dual side-mounted spare tires

Rebuilt engine with a high-compression cylinder head

Finished in green with black fenders and pale yellow wire wheels

Brown leather vinyl

Black convertible soft top

Factory Equipment

201ci inline-four engine

3-speed manual transmission

Mechanical drum brakes, four-wheel

Wire wheels

Dual sidemount spare tires

Fold-out rumble seat

Folding convertible soft top

Fold-flat windshield

Running boards

Chrome headlights

Cowl-mounted parking lights

Painted steel dashboard

Modifications

Cosmetic refurbishment under previous ownership

Interior reupholstered with brown vinyl

Replacement cylinder head, reported as high compression

Pertronix ignition kit

Servicing & Documentation

Underbody photos are available in the gallery

The following servicing is said to have been performed under current ownership:

Engine rebuilt approximately 2,500 miles ago

Known Imperfections

Images detailing the vehicle’s condition are available in the gallery

Wear consistent with use since an older refurbishment

Ownership History

The seller reports that this 1928 Ford Model A received an older refurbishment prior to their acquisition in 2016.

Included Items

Removable side curtains

Rear leather trunk

Service records

Multiple keys

Additional Information

An aftermarket chassis number plate has been riveted to the vehicle’s firewall.