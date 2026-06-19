Description

Gateway Classic Cars has built its reputation as one of the world’s premier destinations for classic, collector, and exotic automobiles, relentlessly connecting enthusiasts with the cars of their dreams since its founding in 1999. As the world’s largest classic and exotic car dealership with thousands of vehicles across a nationwide network of showrooms, Gateway’s inventory spans decades of automotive history and delivers something for every passion and preference. This specially curated 25-car collection to Hagerty Marketplace, offering discerning buyers the opportunity to explore standout vehicles that embody craftsmanship, nostalgia, and driving excitement — all backed by Gateway’s deep expertise and commitment to the collector community.

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The 1928 Chevrolet Series AB National marked a significant milestone in Chevrolet’s emergence as a leading American automaker. Introduced as the successor to the Series AA Capitol, it was powered by a 171 cubic inch inline four-cylinder engine producing approximately 35 horsepower. The model featured notable improvements in reliability, a sturdier chassis, and more refined styling, highlighted by a distinctive radiator and smoother body lines. Offered in a variety of body styles, including sedan, touring, and coupe, it appealed to a broad range of buyers.

With production surpassing one million units, the Series AB clearly demonstrated Chevrolet’s growing popularity. Priced affordably at around $595 when new, models such as the 3-Window Coupe combined style and accessibility for everyday motorists. Its durability, quality construction, and dependable performance helped Chevrolet maintain momentum against Ford, exemplifying pre-Depression automotive innovation and mass production success.

This 1928 Chevrolet Series AB National 3-Window Coupe is now offered on dealer consignment with an owner’s manual and a clean Florida title.

Highlights

Offered from Gateway Classic Cars of Tampa

171ci inline four-cylinder engine

Three-speed sliding gear manual transmission

Finished in green paint with brown cord upholstery

Factory Equipment

Semi-elliptic leaf spring suspension front and rear

Mechanical four-wheel brakes

Enclosed cabin offering weather protection

Adjustable windshield for ventilation

Electric start

Steel disc wheels

Modifications

Alternator

Known Imperfections

Images detailing the condition of the 1928 Chevrolet Series AB National 3-Window Coupe are presented in the gallery

Ownership History

This 1928 Chevrolet Series AB National 3-Window Coupe is offered from Gateway Classic Cars of Tampa.

Included Items

Owner’s manual

Battery tender

Additional Information