1928 Chevrolet Series AB National 3-Window Coupe
Ended Jun 19, 2026 at 7:32 PM UTC
Description
Gateway Classic Cars has built its reputation as one of the world’s premier destinations for classic, collector, and exotic automobiles, relentlessly connecting enthusiasts with the cars of their dreams since its founding in 1999. As the world’s largest classic and exotic car dealership with thousands of vehicles across a nationwide network of showrooms, Gateway’s inventory spans decades of automotive history and delivers something for every passion and preference. This specially curated 25-car collection to Hagerty Marketplace, offering discerning buyers the opportunity to explore standout vehicles that embody craftsmanship, nostalgia, and driving excitement — all backed by Gateway’s deep expertise and commitment to the collector community.
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The 1928 Chevrolet Series AB National marked a significant milestone in Chevrolet’s emergence as a leading American automaker. Introduced as the successor to the Series AA Capitol, it was powered by a 171 cubic inch inline four-cylinder engine producing approximately 35 horsepower. The model featured notable improvements in reliability, a sturdier chassis, and more refined styling, highlighted by a distinctive radiator and smoother body lines. Offered in a variety of body styles, including sedan, touring, and coupe, it appealed to a broad range of buyers.
With production surpassing one million units, the Series AB clearly demonstrated Chevrolet’s growing popularity. Priced affordably at around $595 when new, models such as the 3-Window Coupe combined style and accessibility for everyday motorists. Its durability, quality construction, and dependable performance helped Chevrolet maintain momentum against Ford, exemplifying pre-Depression automotive innovation and mass production success.
This 1928 Chevrolet Series AB National 3-Window Coupe is now offered on dealer consignment with an owner’s manual and a clean Florida title.
Highlights
Offered from Gateway Classic Cars of Tampa
171ci inline four-cylinder engine
Three-speed sliding gear manual transmission
Finished in green paint with brown cord upholstery
Factory Equipment
Semi-elliptic leaf spring suspension front and rear
Mechanical four-wheel brakes
Enclosed cabin offering weather protection
Adjustable windshield for ventilation
Electric start
Steel disc wheels
Modifications
Alternator
Known Imperfections
Images detailing the condition of the 1928 Chevrolet Series AB National 3-Window Coupe are presented in the gallery
Ownership History
This 1928 Chevrolet Series AB National 3-Window Coupe is offered from Gateway Classic Cars of Tampa.
Included Items
Owner’s manual
Battery tender
Additional Information
The selling dealer states, “This ’28 Chevy is beautiful, and can you imagine all the things it has seen in its near 100-year life and what it would say if it could talk. The car goes down the road like it's still the roaring twenties.”
The Florida title matches the body number (J11073)
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.