Auction ended.

1928 Chevrolet Series AB National 3-Window Coupe

Gateway Classic Cars
Bid to $9,250 on 06/19/26
Result
1928 Chevrolet Series AB National 3-Window Coupe
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All photos (123)

Ended Jun 19, 2026 at 7:32 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINJ11073
Mileage indicated29,800 Miles TMU
LocationRuskin, Florida
Engine171ci Inline-Four
TransmissionManual
Body StyleCoupe

Description

Gateway Classic Cars has built its reputation as one of the world’s premier destinations for classic, collector, and exotic automobiles, relentlessly connecting enthusiasts with the cars of their dreams since its founding in 1999. As the world’s largest classic and exotic car dealership with thousands of vehicles across a nationwide network of showrooms, Gateway’s inventory spans decades of automotive history and delivers something for every passion and preference. This specially curated 25-car collection to Hagerty Marketplace, offering discerning buyers the opportunity to explore standout vehicles that embody craftsmanship, nostalgia, and driving excitement — all backed by Gateway’s deep expertise and commitment to the collector community.

* * *

The 1928 Chevrolet Series AB National marked a significant milestone in Chevrolet’s emergence as a leading American automaker. Introduced as the successor to the Series AA Capitol, it was powered by a 171 cubic inch inline four-cylinder engine producing approximately 35 horsepower. The model featured notable improvements in reliability, a sturdier chassis, and more refined styling, highlighted by a distinctive radiator and smoother body lines. Offered in a variety of body styles, including sedan, touring, and coupe, it appealed to a broad range of buyers.

With production surpassing one million units, the Series AB clearly demonstrated Chevrolet’s growing popularity. Priced affordably at around $595 when new, models such as the 3-Window Coupe combined style and accessibility for everyday motorists. Its durability, quality construction, and dependable performance helped Chevrolet maintain momentum against Ford, exemplifying pre-Depression automotive innovation and mass production success.

This 1928 Chevrolet Series AB National 3-Window Coupe is now offered on dealer consignment with an owner’s manual and a clean Florida title.

Highlights

  • Offered from Gateway Classic Cars of Tampa

  • 171ci inline four-cylinder engine

  • Three-speed sliding gear manual transmission

  • Finished in green paint with brown cord upholstery

Factory Equipment

  • Semi-elliptic leaf spring suspension front and rear

  • Mechanical four-wheel brakes

  • Enclosed cabin offering weather protection

  • Adjustable windshield for ventilation

  • Electric start

  • Steel disc wheels

Modifications

  • Alternator

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing the condition of the 1928 Chevrolet Series AB National 3-Window Coupe are presented in the gallery

Ownership History

This 1928 Chevrolet Series AB National 3-Window Coupe is offered from Gateway Classic Cars of Tampa.

Included Items

  • Owner’s manual

  • Battery tender

Additional Information

  • The selling dealer states, “This ’28 Chevy is beautiful, and can you imagine all the things it has seen in its near 100-year life and what it would say if it could talk. The car goes down the road like it's still the roaring twenties.”

  • The Florida title matches the body number (J11073)

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1928 Chevrolet Series AB National 3-Window Coupe

Last bid
Meat
Meat
$9,250
Seller
Gateway_Classic_Cars
Gateway_Classic_Cars
EndedJun 19, 2026 at 7:32 PM UTC
Bids23
Views5,112
Bids
Meat's avatar
Meat
Jun 19 at 7:30 PM
$9,250bid placed 
Townsedan's avatar
Townsedan
Jun 19 at 7:29 PM
$9,000bid placed 
Meat's avatar
Meat
Jun 19 at 7:27 PM
$8,750bid placed 
dunebuggy13's avatar
dunebuggy13
Jun 19 at 7:26 PM
$8,500bid placed 
Meat's avatar
Meat
Jun 19 at 7:21 PM
$8,250bid placed 

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