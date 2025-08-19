1925 Dodge Brothers Series 116 Business Coupe
Ending Fri, Oct 02 at 6:40 PM UTC
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Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
The Dodge Brothers carved out a reputation for building durable, well-engineered automobiles during the early years of automotive industry. Introduced during an era when many manufacturers still relied heavily on wood-framed construction, Dodge Brothers distinguished itself through extensive use of all-steel body construction and robust mechanical engineering. The Series 116 arrived in 1923 as the brand's primary model, and the Business Coupe variant was designed with practicality in mind with an enlarged rear storage compartment in place of conventional rear passenger accommodations.
This '25 Dodge Brothers Series 116 Business Coupe is powered by a 212.3ci L-head inline-four paired with a three-speed manual transmission and is finished in black over black leather upholstery.
This 1925 Dodge Brothers Series 116 Business Coupe is now offered at no reserve with a clean Michigan title in the name of the seller’s charity.
Highlights
Business Coupe body style
212.3ci L-head inline-four engine paired with a 3-speed manual transmission
Finished in black over black leather upholstery
20” wooden-spoke wheels
Factory Equipment
All-steel body construction
Rear cargo compartment
12-volt electrical system
Integrated starter-generator system
Mechanical brakes and single brake light
"Vision-Ventilating" windshield
Sun visor
Bench seat
Known Imperfections
Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age
Paint wear-through sections throughout body
Door and window seals show deterioration
Leather seat cover exhibits cracking
Included Items
Spare tire
Additional Information
From the seller: "This car is in near original condition. It is currently owned by Veterans Connected, a 501(c)(3) charity serving the veteran community. Proceeds from this sale will go to directly assisting veterans and their families in need."
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.