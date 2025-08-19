1925 Dodge Brothers Series 116 Business Coupe

No reserve
8 days
$2,200
1925 Dodge Brothers Series 116 Business Coupe
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Ending Fri, Oct 02 at 6:40 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINA208970
Mileage indicated9,000 Miles TMU
LocationBrighton, Michigan
Engine212.3ci L-Head Inline-Four
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorBlack
Interior colorBlack

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Video gallery

1925 Dodge Series 116 Business Coupe Driving POV
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1925 Dodge Series 116 Business Coupe Driving
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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The Dodge Brothers carved out a reputation for building durable, well-engineered automobiles during the early years of automotive industry. Introduced during an era when many manufacturers still relied heavily on wood-framed construction, Dodge Brothers distinguished itself through extensive use of all-steel body construction and robust mechanical engineering. The Series 116 arrived in 1923 as the brand's primary model, and the Business Coupe variant was designed with practicality in mind with an enlarged rear storage compartment in place of conventional rear passenger accommodations.

This '25 Dodge Brothers Series 116 Business Coupe is powered by a 212.3ci L-head inline-four paired with a three-speed manual transmission and is finished in black over black leather upholstery.

This 1925 Dodge Brothers Series 116 Business Coupe is now offered at no reserve with a clean Michigan title in the name of the seller’s charity.

Highlights

  • Business Coupe body style

  • 212.3ci L-head inline-four engine paired with a 3-speed manual transmission

  • Finished in black over black leather upholstery

  • 20” wooden-spoke wheels

Factory Equipment

  • All-steel body construction

  • Rear cargo compartment

  • 12-volt electrical system

  • Integrated starter-generator system

  • Mechanical brakes and single brake light

  • "Vision-Ventilating" windshield

  • Sun visor

  • Bench seat

Known Imperfections

  • Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age

  • Paint wear-through sections throughout body

  • Door and window seals show deterioration

  • Leather seat cover exhibits cracking

Included Items

  • Spare tire

Additional Information

From the seller: "This car is in near original condition. It is currently owned by Veterans Connected, a 501(c)(3) charity serving the veteran community. Proceeds from this sale will go to directly assisting veterans and their families in need."

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1925 Dodge Brothers Series 116 Business Coupe · No reserve

Current bid
Frank73160
Frank73160
$2,200
Seller
VeteransConnected
VeteransConnected
EndingFri, Oct 02 at 6:40 PM UTC
Bids6
Views1,732

Comments & bids

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Frank73160's avatar
Frank73160
Sep 23 at 5:59 PM
$2,200bid placed 
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jerryjoe
Sep 22 at 12:09 PM
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MikeP6453
Sep 22 at 1:53 AM
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jerryjoe
Sep 20 at 10:43 PM
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ianinnc1
Sep 20 at 8:06 PM
$700bid placed 
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jerryjoe
Sep 18 at 6:31 PM
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