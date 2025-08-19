Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The Dodge Brothers carved out a reputation for building durable, well-engineered automobiles during the early years of automotive industry. Introduced during an era when many manufacturers still relied heavily on wood-framed construction, Dodge Brothers distinguished itself through extensive use of all-steel body construction and robust mechanical engineering. The Series 116 arrived in 1923 as the brand's primary model, and the Business Coupe variant was designed with practicality in mind with an enlarged rear storage compartment in place of conventional rear passenger accommodations.

This '25 Dodge Brothers Series 116 Business Coupe is powered by a 212.3ci L-head inline-four paired with a three-speed manual transmission and is finished in black over black leather upholstery.

This 1925 Dodge Brothers Series 116 Business Coupe is now offered at no reserve with a clean Michigan title in the name of the seller’s charity.

Highlights

Business Coupe body style

212.3ci L-head inline-four engine paired with a 3-speed manual transmission

Finished in black over black leather upholstery

20” wooden-spoke wheels

Factory Equipment

All-steel body construction

Rear cargo compartment

12-volt electrical system

Integrated starter-generator system

Mechanical brakes and single brake light

"Vision-Ventilating" windshield

Sun visor

Bench seat

Known Imperfections

Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age

Paint wear-through sections throughout body

Door and window seals show deterioration

Leather seat cover exhibits cracking

Included Items

Spare tire

Additional Information

From the seller: "This car is in near original condition. It is currently owned by Veterans Connected, a 501(c)(3) charity serving the veteran community. Proceeds from this sale will go to directly assisting veterans and their families in need."