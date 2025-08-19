Description

The AACA Museum at Hershey is truly America’s transportation experience. The 71,000-square-foot museum in Hershey, Pennsylvania, opened on 26 June 2003 and since then has displayed vintage automobiles in a truly unique way. Visitors walk through eight decades in time while traveling from New York to San Francisco with iconic settings revealing vehicles from generations of American motoring. The AACA Museum at Hershey ranks among the top automotive museums in the world and has been recognized by the Smithsonian as an Affiliate Museum. Hagerty Marketplace is again honored to offer this collection of exceptional and unusual vehicles from the AACA Museum at Hershey.

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OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

“The Cadillac that has no crank.”

The 1912 Cadillac Model 30 Phaeton offered by the AACA Museum in Hershey represents one of the most important engineering advances of the Brass Era. Finished with the elegance and precision expected of Cadillac, this Model 30 demonstrates the company’s commitment to reliability, innovation, and refined touring performance. Its 286.3ci L-head inline four-cylinder engine delivers power through a selective sliding-gear three-speed transmission and shaft-drive rear axle, providing dependable operation on the developing roads of the early twentieth century.

The 1912 Model 30 is especially significant for introducing Cadillac’s groundbreaking Delco electric starting, ignition, and lighting system. This innovation eliminated the hazards of hand cranking and established a new industry standard that quickly influenced automobile design worldwide. The generous wheelbase, quality coachwork, and carefully engineered chassis reflect Cadillac’s growing reputation as “The Standard of the World.” Plus, in 1912, the Cadillac Model 30 won the coveted Dewar Trophy for a second time, this time for the electric starter and lights.

Finished in burgundy with contrasting pinstripes, this Model 30 is powered by a 286.3ci L-head inline-four teamed with a three-speed manual gearbox.

This 1912 Cadillac Model 30 Phaeton is now represented at no reserve by a Broad Arrow Specialist with a clean Pennsylvania title in the current owner’s name.

Highlights

Offered from the AACA Museum at Hershey

286.3ci (4.7 L) L-head inline four-cylinder engine

Phaeton 4-passenger body

Three-speed selective sliding-gear manual transmission

Delco electric self-starter system

Electric ignition and lighting system

Factory Equipment

Electric starter

Electric headlamps and tail lamp

Electric side lamps

Electric ignition system

Generator and storage battery

Klaxon-style horn

Wood artillery wheels

Speedometer

Shaft-drive rear-wheel drivetrain

Known Imperfections

Images detailing the condition of the 1912 Cadillac Model 30 Phaeton are presented in the gallery

Ownership History

This 1912 Cadillac Model 30 Phaeton has been on display at The AACA Museum at Hershey.

Additional Information

A Broad Arrow Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this listing. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hagerty.

Contact: Donnie Gould Phone: 954.647.0779 email: dgould@hagerty.com