1912 Cadillac Model 30 Phaeton

No reserve
1 day
$17,000
1912 Cadillac Model 30 Phaeton
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Ending Fri, Sep 25 at 7:15 PM UTC

Seller
A Broad Arrow Auctions Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the owner of this vehicle. Broad Arrow Auctions is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hagerty.
Chassis/VIN47165
Mileage indicated21,000 Miles TMU
LocationHershey, Pennsylvania
Engine286.3ci Inline-Four
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorRed
Interior colorBlack

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Video gallery

1912 Cadillac Model 30 Phaeton
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Description

The AACA Museum at Hershey is truly America’s transportation experience. The 71,000-square-foot museum in Hershey, Pennsylvania, opened on 26 June 2003 and since then has displayed vintage automobiles in a truly unique way. Visitors walk through eight decades in time while traveling from New York to San Francisco with iconic settings revealing vehicles from generations of American motoring. The AACA Museum at Hershey ranks among the top automotive museums in the world and has been recognized by the Smithsonian as an Affiliate Museum. Hagerty Marketplace is again honored to offer this collection of exceptional and unusual vehicles from the AACA Museum at Hershey.

* * *

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

“The Cadillac that has no crank.”

The 1912 Cadillac Model 30 Phaeton offered by the AACA Museum in Hershey represents one of the most important engineering advances of the Brass Era. Finished with the elegance and precision expected of Cadillac, this Model 30 demonstrates the company’s commitment to reliability, innovation, and refined touring performance. Its 286.3ci L-head inline four-cylinder engine delivers power through a selective sliding-gear three-speed transmission and shaft-drive rear axle, providing dependable operation on the developing roads of the early twentieth century.

The 1912 Model 30 is especially significant for introducing Cadillac’s groundbreaking Delco electric starting, ignition, and lighting system. This innovation eliminated the hazards of hand cranking and established a new industry standard that quickly influenced automobile design worldwide. The generous wheelbase, quality coachwork, and carefully engineered chassis reflect Cadillac’s growing reputation as “The Standard of the World.” Plus, in 1912, the Cadillac Model 30 won the coveted Dewar Trophy for a second time, this time for the electric starter and lights.

Finished in burgundy with contrasting pinstripes, this Model 30 is powered by a 286.3ci L-head inline-four teamed with a three-speed manual gearbox.

This 1912 Cadillac Model 30 Phaeton is now represented at no reserve by a Broad Arrow Specialist with a clean Pennsylvania title in the current owner’s name.

Highlights

  • Offered from the AACA Museum at Hershey

  • 286.3ci (4.7 L) L-head inline four-cylinder engine

  • Phaeton 4-passenger body

  • Three-speed selective sliding-gear manual transmission

  • Delco electric self-starter system

  • Electric ignition and lighting system

Factory Equipment

  • Electric starter

  • Electric headlamps and tail lamp

  • Electric side lamps

  • Electric ignition system

  • Generator and storage battery

  • Klaxon-style horn

  • Wood artillery wheels

  • Speedometer

  • Shaft-drive rear-wheel drivetrain

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing the condition of the 1912 Cadillac Model 30 Phaeton are presented in the gallery

Ownership History

This 1912 Cadillac Model 30 Phaeton has been on display at The AACA Museum at Hershey.

Additional Information

A Broad Arrow Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this listing. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hagerty.

Contact: Donnie Gould Phone: 954.647.0779 email: dgould@hagerty.com

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1912 Cadillac Model 30 Phaeton · No reserve

Current bid
BruceGaker
BruceGaker
$17,000
Seller
Donnie_Gould
Donnie_Gould
EndingFri, Sep 25 at 7:15 PM UTC
Bids7
Views3,898

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BruceGaker
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