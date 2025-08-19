Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

A lively assortment of Porsche club, enthusiast, event, and commemorative material, The Porsche Clubs Archive brings together Items 39, 40, 41, 42, 43, 44, 45, 54, and 148 from The Autobahn Speed Collection.

The grouping includes Porsche crest and marque display pieces, club badges and plaques, commemorative medallions, event souvenirs, patches, hats, keychains, small accessories, and other enthusiast memorabilia connected with Porsche clubs, gatherings, rallies, and marque celebrations. The sample images also show material relating to Porsche Club of America, Porsche Parade, model registries, club events, Rennsport, and other enthusiast activities.

Most pieces have been previously handled, displayed, stored, or used and should not be considered new unless specifically indicated. Condition varies throughout and may include surface wear, scratches, fading, tarnish, oxidation, handling marks, packaging wear, edge wear, and other age-related imperfections. Some items retain cases, boxes, sleeves, or other presentation materials, while many are offered loose.

This is the kind of lot that rewards time spent exploring the gallery. Beyond the larger display pieces are many smaller badges, emblems, awards, patches, medallions, and keepsakes that collectively tell a broader story of Porsche club culture and enthusiast life over the years.

Because of the quantity and variety of items included, the complete photographic gallery should be considered an important part of the description. Prospective bidders are encouraged to look closely at the individual pieces, markings, condition, and included packaging, and to contact us with questions if a specific item is of particular interest.

An in-person inspection by appointment at Hagerty Garage + Social Savannah is encouraged prior to bidding.

Note to Bidders – The Autobahn Speed Collection

All Lots are offered “as is, where is.” Descriptions are based on information provided by the seller and third-party sources; the seller, its agent, and Hagerty Marketplace do not make any representations or warranties, express or implied.

This Collection includes a wide variety of items—complete and project vehicles, engines, parts, tools, shop equipment, and memorabilia—each with unique condition and intended-use considerations. Bidders are encouraged to inspect each Lot or conduct any desired due diligence before bidding to ensure it meets their expectations for functionality, completeness, and authenticity.

Please review the Marketplace Terms of Use and contact us with questions about specific inclusions, particularly for grouped items.

Taxes & Fees:

As a reminder, auction lots on Hagerty Marketplace carry a bidder’s premium that is 7% of the final sale price, $500 minimum. In addition, applicable Georgia sales tax (7%) will be collected on non-vehicle purchases after an auction, unless the buyer qualifies for an exemption. Buyers are responsible for all taxes, export/import duties, and compliance requirements. Valid resale or export documentation must be provided before payment to claim any exemptions.

Invoicing:

Please note that invoices will be sent by the seller’s agent to all buyers in October 2026.

Shipping:

All items are FOB Hagerty Garage + Social, Savannah, Georgia, and must be removed within a reasonable time following payment. Shipping may be coordinated through Kevin Allen, American Moving & Storage (912.856.4644) at the buyer’s expense.

For questions regarding pick-up scheduling or on-site logistics, contact Marvin Waters at 910.315.2918.

Legal Notice:

Purchase transactions are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers, with the assistance of Broad Arrow as seller’s agent. Hagerty Marketplace is not a party to any sale transaction.