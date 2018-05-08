Auction ended.

Speedline for Porsche 18x8.5/18x10 (Lot 5)

Thoroughbred Motorsports Collection
No reserve
Sold for on 10/30/26
Result
Speedline for Porsche 18x8.5/18x10 (Lot 5)
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Ending Fri, Oct 30 at 8:44 PM UTC

Seller
A Broad Arrow Auctions Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the owner of this vehicle. Broad Arrow Auctions is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hagerty.
Mileage indicated0 Miles
LocationSavannah , Georgia

Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Globally respected for top-flight, air-cooled Porsche engine development and service, Thoroughbred Motorsports of Corry, Pennsylvania, was founded by Dr. Karl Hens — a man whose experience and knowledge have been honed by a lifetime dedicated to building precision Porsche powerplants. Along his journey of automotive excellence, Dr. Hens amassed a collection of special air-cooled Porsche sports cars spanning every generation, alongside a nearly immeasurable treasure trove of highly sought-after Porsche parts. 

On-site lot viewings are available by appointment at Hagerty Garage + Social Savannah, 1446 Dean Forest Rd., Savannah, GA 31405. 

* * *

A matched staggered set of four genuine Porsche 993 Super Cup center lock wheels, manufactured by Speedline to Porsche's exact factory racing specification for the 993-generation Carrera Cup and Super Cup competition series.

The front wheels measure 18x8.5 ET 53 and carry Porsche part number 99336213685; the rear wheels measure 18x10 ET 60 and carry part number 99336213680, confirming their authenticity as genuine factory competition pieces rather than road car or aftermarket variants. All four wheels carry 1995 date stamps, placing them squarely in the heart of the 993 Super Cup era.

Speedline-built Super Cup wheels are among the most sought-after competition wheels in the vintage Porsche world — lightweight, strong, and correct for the most successful one-make racing series of the era. Finished in black and showing honest wear consistent with competition use, these remain a rare opportunity to acquire a complete matched set of genuine period Super Cup specification wheels.

As with all components from The Thoroughbred Motorsports Collection, inspection is encouraged via the detailed photo gallery or in person at Hagerty Garage + Social Savannah.

Additional Notes

A Broad Arrow Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this lot. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including payment and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hagerty.

Contact: Ramsey Potts Phone: 912.508.4096 Email: rpotts@hagerty.com

Note to Bidders – Thoroughbred Collection

All Lots are offered “as is, where is.” Descriptions are based on information provided by the seller and third-party sources; the seller, its agent, and Hagerty Marketplace do not make any representations or warranties, express or implied.

This Collection includes a wide variety of items—complete and project vehicles, engines, parts, tools, shop equipment, and memorabilia—each with unique condition and intended-use considerations. Bidders are encouraged to inspect each Lot or conduct any desired due diligence before bidding to ensure it meets their expectations for functionality, completeness, and authenticity. Please review the Marketplace Terms of Use and contact us with questions about specific inclusions, particularly for grouped items.

Taxes & Fees:

As a reminder, auction lots on Hagerty Marketplace carry a bidder’s premium that is 7% of the final sale price, $500 minimum. In addition, applicable Georgia sales tax (7%) will be collected on non-vehicle purchases after an auction, unless the buyer qualifies for an exemption.

Buyers are responsible for all taxes, export/import duties, and compliance requirements. Valid resale or export documentation must be provided before payment to claim any exemptions.

Invoicing:

Please note that invoices will be sent by the seller’s agent to all buyers in November 2026.

Shipping:

All items are FOB Hagerty Garage + Social, Savannah, Georgia, and must be removed within a reasonable time following payment. Shipping may be coordinated through Kevin Allen, American Moving & Storage (912.856.4644) at the buyer’s expense. For questions regarding pick-up scheduling or on-site logistics, contact Marvin Waters at 910.315.2918.

Holiday Closures:

No pickups allowed on the weekend of Thanksgiving November 25-29

Legal Notice:

Purchase transactions are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers, with the assistance of Broad Arrow as seller’s agent. Hagerty Marketplace is not a party to any sale transaction.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

Speedline for Porsche 18x8.5/18x10 (Lot 5) · No reserve

Sold to
JC_Grind
JC_Grind
$7,000
Seller
Ramsey-Potts
Ramsey-Potts
EndedOct 30, 2026 at 8:44 PM UTC
Bids23
Views5,111

Comments & bids

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JC_Grind's avatar
JC_Grind
Oct 30 at 8:42 PM
$6,500bid placed 
McCheez's avatar
McCheez
Oct 30 at 8:40 PM
$6,250bid placed 
Logancnc's avatar
Logancnc
Oct 30 at 8:39 PM
$6,000bid placed 
JC_Grind's avatar
JC_Grind
Oct 30 at 8:39 PM
$5,600bid placed 
McCheez's avatar
McCheez
Oct 30 at 8:39 PM
$5,250bid placed 
JC_Grind's avatar
JC_Grind
Oct 30 at 8:38 PM
$5,000bid placed 
Logancnc's avatar
Logancnc
Oct 30 at 8:38 PM
$4,850bid placed 
McCheez's avatar
McCheez
Oct 30 at 8:38 PM
$4,750bid placed 
JC_Grind's avatar
JC_Grind
Oct 30 at 8:37 PM
$4,500bid placed 
McCheez's avatar
McCheez
Oct 30 at 8:37 PM
$4,250bid placed 
GriffinBraun's avatar
GriffinBraun
Oct 30 at 8:34 PM
$4,007bid placed 
CDOC's avatar
CDOC
Oct 30 at 8:23 PM
$3,700bid placed 
Pm_96d1c0's avatar
Pm_96d1c0
Oct 30 at 4:45 AM
$3,500bid placed 
GriffinBraun's avatar
GriffinBraun
Oct 29 at 9:57 PM
$3,007bid placed 
PorscheTurbo's avatar
PorscheTurbo
Oct 29 at 5:15 PM
$2,645bid placed 
GriffinBraun's avatar
GriffinBraun
Oct 29 at 10:29 AM
$2,507bid placed 
CDOC's avatar
CDOC
Oct 29 at 10:13 AM
$2,100bid placed 
GriffinBraun's avatar
GriffinBraun
Oct 27 at 10:33 PM
$2,000bid placed 
Pm_96d1c0's avatar
Pm_96d1c0
Oct 27 at 7:54 PM
$1,700bid placed 
GriffinBraun's avatar
GriffinBraun
Oct 27 at 7:31 PM
$1,600bid placed 
Pm_96d1c0's avatar
Pm_96d1c0
Oct 26 at 1:37 PM
$1,500bid placed 
GriffinBraun's avatar
GriffinBraun
Oct 18 at 1:55 AM
$1,007bid placed 
McCheez's avatar
McCheez
Oct 8 at 9:42 AM
$500bid placed 

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