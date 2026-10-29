Auction ended.

1986 Porsche 3.2L Twin Plug 911 Engine (Lot 35)

Thoroughbred Motorsports Collection
No reserve
Sold for on 10/29/26
Result
1986 Porsche 3.2L Twin Plug 911 Engine (Lot 35)
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (29)

Ending Thu, Oct 29 at 6:11 PM UTC

Seller
A Broad Arrow Auctions Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the owner of this vehicle. Broad Arrow Auctions is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hagerty.
Mileage indicated0 Miles
LocationSavannah, Georgia

Addenda and errata

  • Please note a YouTube hand crank video has been added.

Video gallery

1986 Porsche 3.2L Twin Plug 911 Engine Hand Crank
Play

Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE  

Globally respected for top-flight, air-cooled Porsche engine development and service, Thoroughbred Motorsports of Corry, Pennsylvania, was founded by Dr. Karl Hens — a man whose experience and knowledge have been honed by a lifetime dedicated to building precision Porsche powerplants. Along his journey of automotive excellence, Dr. Hens amassed a collection of special air-cooled Porsche sports cars spanning every generation, alongside a nearly immeasurable treasure trove of highly sought-after Porsche parts.  

On-site lot viewings are available by appointment at Hagerty Garage + Social Savannah, 1446 Dean Forest Rd., Savannah, GA 31405. 

* * *  

Offered from The Thoroughbred Motorsports Collection of Dr. Karl Hens, this Type 930/21 flat-six is a genuine 3.2-liter 911 Carrera engine from the 1986 U.S. production era, carrying engine number 64G03526. The 930/21 represents one of the most refined and reliable air-cooled engines Porsche ever produced — the heart of the celebrated 3.2 Carrera and a correct unit for period restorations.

The photo gallery will show that this engine has been personally modified by Dr. Karl Hens into a twin plug configuration using a 964 twin head distributor— a sought-after performance upgrade that improves combustion efficiency and throttle response — making it an ideal foundation for a hot rod build.

In-person inspection of this engine is available at Hagerty Garage + Social Savannah and is encouraged. Full photo documentation is also available in the online listing gallery.

Additional Notes

A Broad Arrow Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this lot. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including payment and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hagerty.

Contact: Ramsey Potts   Phone: 912.508.4096   Email: rpotts@hagerty.com 

Note to Bidders – Thoroughbred Collection  

All Lots are offered “as is, where is.” Descriptions are based on information provided by the seller and third-party sources; the seller, its agent, and Hagerty Marketplace do not make any representations or warranties, express or implied.  

This Collection includes a wide variety of items—complete and project vehicles, engines, parts, tools, shop equipment, and memorabilia—each with unique condition and intended-use considerations. Bidders are encouraged to inspect each Lot or conduct any desired due diligence before bidding to ensure it meets their expectations for functionality, completeness, and authenticity. Please review the Marketplace Terms of Use and contact us with questions about specific inclusions, particularly for grouped items.  

Taxes & Fees:  

As a reminder, auction lots on Hagerty Marketplace carry a bidder’s premium that is 7% of the final sale price, $500 minimum. In addition, applicable Georgia sales tax (7%) will be collected on non-vehicle purchases after an auction, unless the buyer qualifies for an exemption.  

Buyers are responsible for all taxes, export/import duties, and compliance requirements. Valid resale or export documentation must be provided before payment to claim any exemptions.  

Invoicing:  

Please note that invoices will be sent by the seller’s agent to all buyers in November 2026.  

Shipping:  

All items are FOB Hagerty Garage + Social, Savannah, Georgia, and must be removed within a reasonable time following payment. Shipping may be coordinated through Kevin Allen, American Moving & Storage (912.856.4644) at the buyer’s expense. For questions regarding pick-up scheduling or on-site logistics, contact Marvin Waters at 910.315.2918.  

Holiday Closures:  

No pickups allowed on the weekend of Thanksgiving November 25-29  

Legal Notice:  

Purchase transactions are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers, with the assistance of Broad Arrow as seller’s agent. Hagerty Marketplace is not a party to any sale transaction.  

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller. 

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1986 Porsche 3.2L Twin Plug 911 Engine (Lot 35) · No reserve

Sold to
JS_b8rymt
JS_b8rymt
$23,540
Seller
Ramsey-Potts
Ramsey-Potts
EndedOct 29, 2026 at 6:11 PM UTC
Bids49
Views11,372

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