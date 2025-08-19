Description

Richard McAdam, known as “Doc” to his friends and family, epitomizes "work hard, play hard." Born and raised in rural Appalachia, Doc went on to become a renowned neurosurgeon in Virginia. Patients could regularly find Doc pulling into the hospital parking lot in one of his beloved Cobras or high-performance Mustangs. These cars were driven and enjoyed by Doc through the years, taking his family on back road joyrides on sunny day commutes. Hagerty Marketplace is honored to present the Doc McAdam Collection, offered entirely without reserve.

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OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE During the 1950s, European race cars evolved from basic machines into some of the most sophisticated competitors in international motorsport. Led by Enzo Ferrari’s relentless pursuit of victory, the prancing horse and other Italian builders created powerful, lightweight machines to challenge rivals in endurance races like the 1955 Mille Miglia.

They relied on lightweight tubular steel frames, new and more powerful six-cylinder engines, and mechanical simplicity to take the fight to international competitors. And while the prancing horse moved on to newer, more advanced designs as the decade progressed, the early cars were hailed as an important step in laying the technical foundation for success and eventually securing Italy's stellar racing pedigree.

This home-built right-hand-drive race-style car wears a curvy body, with knockoff Dunlop wire wheels up front and homemade disc wheels in the rear. Underneath is a tube chassis equipped with MG steering and suspension systems, and an unfinished Jaguar engine wearing valve covers with Ferrari-script badges sits in the engine bay. The cockpit sports a wood-rimmed steering wheel framing a central tachometer as well as a host of gauge openings, with black bucket seats and a rear-mounted head rest.

This project is finished in red with black upholstery. While it is a period re-imagination of a mid-century racer, extensive work will be required to make it road worthy.

This 1950s Race Car-Style project is now represented at no reserve in Virginia by a Broad Arrow Specialist with a bill of sale.

Highlights

Offered from the Doc McAdam Collection

Homebuilt project in the vein of legendary mid-1950s race cars

Finished in red with black upholstery

Wire front, disc rear wheels with knockoffs

Jaguar six-cylinder engine

Tube chassis

MG suspension and steering

Features

Jaguar six-cylinder engine (largely incomplete)

Fixed headlights with clear covers

Chrome fuel cover

Wood-rimmed steering wheel

Ford radiator

Rear-mounted fuel tank

Live rear axle

Ferrari-style serial number tag

96” wheelbase

Known Imperfections

This homebuilt reproduction does not run, is missing components, and will require extensive work to make it roadworthy

Sold on Bill of Sale only

This sale does not have a title

Additional Information

A Broad Arrow Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this listing. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hagerty.

Contact: Donnie Gould Phone: 954.647.0779 Email: dgould@hagerty.com

This 1950s Race Car-Style Project was offered on Hagerty Marketplace in June 2026. You can view the previous listing here. The winning bidder failed to complete the purchase. This was of no fault to the seller of the vehicle.