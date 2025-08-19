1950s Race Car-Style Project

The Doc McAdam Collection
No reserve
2 days
$100
1950s Race Car-Style Project
Gallery photo 1
Gallery photo 2
Gallery photo 3
Gallery photo 4
Gallery photo 5
Gallery photo 6
All photos (42)

Ending Fri, Jun 26 at 6:50 PM UTC

Seller
Mileage indicated0 Miles TMU
LocationYorktown, Virginia
EngineJaguar Inline-Six

Description

Richard McAdam, known as “Doc” to his friends and family, epitomizes "work hard, play hard." Born and raised in rural Appalachia, Doc went on to become a renowned neurosurgeon in Virginia. Patients could regularly find Doc pulling into the hospital parking lot in one of his beloved Cobras or high-performance Mustangs. These cars were driven and enjoyed by Doc through the years, taking his family on back road joyrides on sunny day commutes. Hagerty Marketplace is honored to present the Doc McAdam Collection, offered entirely without reserve.

* * *

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE During the 1950s, European race cars evolved from basic machines into some of the most sophisticated competitors in international motorsport. Led by Enzo Ferrari’s relentless pursuit of victory, the prancing horse and other Italian builders created powerful, lightweight machines to challenge rivals in endurance races like the 1955 Mille Miglia.

They relied on lightweight tubular steel frames, new and more powerful six-cylinder engines, and mechanical simplicity to take the fight to international competitors. And while the prancing horse moved on to newer, more advanced designs as the decade progressed, the early cars were hailed as an important step in laying the technical foundation for success and eventually securing Italy's stellar racing pedigree.

This home-built right-hand-drive race-style car wears a curvy body, with knockoff Dunlop wire wheels up front and homemade disc wheels in the rear. Underneath is a tube chassis equipped with MG steering and suspension systems, and an unfinished Jaguar engine wearing valve covers with Ferrari-script badges sits in the engine bay. The cockpit sports a wood-rimmed steering wheel framing a central tachometer as well as a host of gauge openings, with black bucket seats and a rear-mounted head rest.

This project is finished in red with black upholstery. While it is a period re-imagination of a mid-century racer, extensive work will be required to make it road worthy.

This 1950s Race Car-Style project is now represented at no reserve in Virginia by a Broad Arrow Specialist with a bill of sale.

Highlights

  • Offered from the Doc McAdam Collection

  • Homebuilt project in the vein of legendary mid-1950s race cars

  • Finished in red with black upholstery

  • Wire front, disc rear wheels with knockoffs

  • Jaguar six-cylinder engine

  • Tube chassis

  • MG suspension and steering

Features

  • Jaguar six-cylinder engine (largely incomplete)

  • Fixed headlights with clear covers

  • Chrome fuel cover

  • Wood-rimmed steering wheel

  • Ford radiator

  • Rear-mounted fuel tank

  • Live rear axle

  • Ferrari-style serial number tag

  • 96” wheelbase

Known Imperfections

  • This homebuilt reproduction does not run, is missing components, and will require extensive work to make it roadworthy

  • Sold on Bill of Sale only

  • This sale does not have a title

Additional Information

A Broad Arrow Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this listing. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hagerty.

Contact: Donnie Gould Phone: 954.647.0779 Email: dgould@hagerty.com

This 1950s Race Car-Style Project was offered on Hagerty Marketplace in June 2026. You can view the previous listing here. The winning bidder failed to complete the purchase. This was of no fault to the seller of the vehicle.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1950s Race Car-Style Project · No reserve

Current bid
JC_q1epc3
JC_q1epc3
$100
Seller
Donnie_Gould
Donnie_Gould
EndingFri, Jun 26 at 6:50 PM UTC
Bids1
Views6,913
How it works
Bids
JC_q1epc3's avatar
JC_q1epc3
Jun 23 at 5:59 PM
$100bid placed 

Comments

Please or Register to add comment

No comments yet.

Why Hagerty Marketplace?

Hagerty Marketplace is the ultimate destination for buying and selling vehicles online.
  • Get expert support from start to finish.
  • All buyers and sellers are verified.
  • Access trusted valuation data for pricing help.
Learn more

What our customers say

Colleen S.
Seller
...my experience with Hagerty was impeccable. Their oversight was professional, patient, immediate and comforting.
1969 Citroen DS21 Pallas
Sold for $31,984 on 8/19/25

Get the Marketplace daily email

Keep tabs on classic cars for sale, recent transactions, and featured lots and listings.

Hagerty Marketplace offers both classifieds and auctions. Classified listings are a benefit provided to members of Hagerty Drivers Club, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Hagerty is not a licensed vehicle broker and does not take a commission on classified purchase transactions that are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers outside the Marketplace platform. Auction listings are hosted on Hagerty Marketplace by Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Auction purchase transactions are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers, and Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a party to auction purchase transactions. Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a licensed vehicle broker or dealer. For additional information view the Marketplace Terms of Use. Hagerty and Hagerty Marketplace are registered or common law trademarks of The Hagerty Group, LLC. © 2025 The Hagerty Group, LLC. All rights reserved. The Hagerty Group, LLC is a subsidiary of Hagerty, Inc.

The Hagerty Group, LLC © 1996 – 2026