The Doc McAdam Collection

Richard McAdam, known as “Doc” to his friends and family, epitomizes "work hard, play hard." Born and raised in rural Appalachia, Doc went on to become a renowned neurosurgeon in Virginia. Patients could regularly find Doc pulling into the hospital parking lot in one of his beloved Cobras or high-performance Mustangs. These cars were driven and enjoyed by Doc through the years, taking his family on back road joyrides on sunny day commutes. Hagerty Marketplace is honored to present the Doc McAdam Collection, offered entirely without reserve.

The Doc McAdam Collection header image

Richard McAdam, known as “Doc” to his friends and family, epitomizes "work hard, play hard." Born and raised in rural Appalachia, Doc went on to become a renowned neurosurgeon in Virginia. Patients could regularly find Doc pulling into the hospital parking lot in one of his beloved Cobras or high-performance Mustangs. These cars were driven and enjoyed by Doc through the years, taking his family on back road joyrides on sunny day commutes. Hagerty Marketplace is honored to present the Doc McAdam Collection, offered entirely without reserve.

Active auctions (8)

1965 Shelby Mustang GT350
10 daysBid $230,000

1965 Shelby Mustang GT350

No reserve
14k-Mile 2017 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350
10 daysBid $32,000

14k-Mile 2017 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350

No reserve
4,200-Mile 2000 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra R
10 daysBid $52,666

4,200-Mile 2000 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra R

No reserve
One-Owner 41k-Mile 2002 Ford Mustang Saleen S281SC Convertible
10 daysBid $8,250

One-Owner 41k-Mile 2002 Ford Mustang Saleen S281SC Convertible

No reserve
1950s Race Car-Style Project
10 daysBid $1,000

1950s Race Car-Style Project

No reserve
1990 Ford Mustang LX Convertible
10 daysBid $7,000

1990 Ford Mustang LX Convertible

No reserve
1994 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra Convertible 5-Speed
10 daysBid $7,000

1994 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra Convertible 5-Speed

No reserve
1964 TVR Griffith Project
10 daysBid $100

1964 TVR Griffith Project

No reserve

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