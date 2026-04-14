Richard McAdam, known as “Doc” to his friends and family, epitomizes "work hard, play hard." Born and raised in rural Appalachia, Doc went on to become a renowned neurosurgeon in Virginia. Patients could regularly find Doc pulling into the hospital parking lot in one of his beloved Cobras or high-performance Mustangs. These cars were driven and enjoyed by Doc through the years, taking his family on back road joyrides on sunny day commutes. Hagerty Marketplace is honored to present the Doc McAdam Collection, offered entirely without reserve.