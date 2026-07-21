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Triumph Spitfire

The Triumph Spitfire is a small British two-seat roadster built 1962–1980. Powered by a 1.3L inline-four, the Spitfire offered affordable sports car driving with classic looks including its lift-off bonnet and swing-axle rear suspension.

Sell yours with Hagerty

Triumph Spitfire active auctions (2)

25-Years-Owned 1980 Triumph Spitfire 1500
2 daysBid $1,950

25-Years-Owned 1980 Triumph Spitfire 1500

No reserve
1970 Triumph Spitfire Project
10 daysBid $100

1970 Triumph Spitfire Project

No reserve

Triumph Spitfire auction results (10)

1979 Triumph Spitfire 1500
Sold for $17,923 on 07/21/26

1979 Triumph Spitfire 1500

No reserve
1976 Triumph Spitfire 1500 Project
Sold for $3,850 on 04/22/26

1976 Triumph Spitfire 1500 Project

No reserve
One-Owner 76k-Mile 1974 Triumph Spitfire 1500
Sold for $7,704 on 11/21/25

One-Owner 76k-Mile 1974 Triumph Spitfire 1500

No reserve
1977 Triumph Spitfire 1500
Sold for $8,667 on 11/05/24

1977 Triumph Spitfire 1500

No reserve
1979 Triumph Spitfire 1500
Sold for $6,250 on 10/23/24

1979 Triumph Spitfire 1500

No reserve
1980 Triumph Spitfire 1500 Project
Sold for $5,750 on 10/16/24

1980 Triumph Spitfire 1500 Project

No reserve
1979 Triumph Spitfire 1500
Sold for $13,108 on 05/20/24

1979 Triumph Spitfire 1500

1972 Triumph Spitfire
Sold for $8,025 on 02/19/24

1972 Triumph Spitfire

No reserve
1965 Triumph Spitfire
Sold for $5,500 on 11/29/23

1965 Triumph Spitfire

No reserve
1978 Triumph Spitfire 1500
Sold for $4,850 on 08/21/23

1978 Triumph Spitfire 1500

Triumph Spitfire classifieds (2)

1974 Triumph Spitfire
Asking price $7,000

1974 Triumph Spitfire

Classified
1978 Triumph Spitfire
Asking price $6,200

1978 Triumph Spitfire

Classified

Additional information

How many generations of Triumph Spitfire are there?

There are four generations of the Triumph Spitfire: Mark 1 (1962–1964), Mark 2 (1965–1967), Mark 3 (1967–1970), and Mark IV/1500 (1970–1980).

What is the most popular Triumph Spitfire to buy?

The Mark 3 (1967–1970) and Mark IV with the 1.3L engine are the favored drivers. The rare factory Hardtop models command a premium at auction. Early Mark 1 and Mark 2 cars in original unrestored condition are most collectible among British sports car enthusiasts.

Where is the best place to buy a Triumph Spitfire?

Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to find rare and desirable Triumph Spitfires. Many enthusiasts prefer to sell on these platforms because of their knowledgeable and captive audience. Online auctions are a great place to find manual transmission and rare options for popular cars.

Where is the best place to sell a Triumph Spitfire?

Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to sell rare and desirable Triumph Spitfires. They possess active audiences searching for manual transmission and rare versions of the Spitfire. Online auctions bring in a national audience for sellers to maximize their sale price.

Why Hagerty Marketplace?

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1969 Citroen DS21 Pallas
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Hagerty Marketplace offers both classifieds and auctions. Classified listings are a benefit provided to members of Hagerty Drivers Club, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Hagerty is not a licensed vehicle broker and does not take a commission on classified purchase transactions that are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers outside the Marketplace platform. Auction listings are hosted on Hagerty Marketplace by Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Auction purchase transactions are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers, and Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a party to auction purchase transactions. Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a licensed vehicle broker or dealer. For additional information view the Marketplace Terms of Use. Hagerty and Hagerty Marketplace are registered or common law trademarks of The Hagerty Group, LLC. © 2025 The Hagerty Group, LLC. All rights reserved. The Hagerty Group, LLC is a subsidiary of Hagerty, Inc.

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