Triumph Spitfire
The Triumph Spitfire is a small British two-seat roadster built 1962–1980. Powered by a 1.3L inline-four, the Spitfire offered affordable sports car driving with classic looks including its lift-off bonnet and swing-axle rear suspension.
Triumph Spitfire active auctions (2)
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Triumph Spitfire auction results (10)
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1979 Triumph Spitfire 1500
1976 Triumph Spitfire 1500 Project
One-Owner 76k-Mile 1974 Triumph Spitfire 1500
1977 Triumph Spitfire 1500
1979 Triumph Spitfire 1500
1980 Triumph Spitfire 1500 Project
1979 Triumph Spitfire 1500
1972 Triumph Spitfire
1965 Triumph Spitfire
1978 Triumph Spitfire 1500
Triumph Spitfire classifieds (2)
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Additional information
How many generations of Triumph Spitfire are there?
There are four generations of the Triumph Spitfire: Mark 1 (1962–1964), Mark 2 (1965–1967), Mark 3 (1967–1970), and Mark IV/1500 (1970–1980).
What is the most popular Triumph Spitfire to buy?
The Mark 3 (1967–1970) and Mark IV with the 1.3L engine are the favored drivers. The rare factory Hardtop models command a premium at auction. Early Mark 1 and Mark 2 cars in original unrestored condition are most collectible among British sports car enthusiasts.
Where is the best place to buy a Triumph Spitfire?
Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to find rare and desirable Triumph Spitfires. Many enthusiasts prefer to sell on these platforms because of their knowledgeable and captive audience. Online auctions are a great place to find manual transmission and rare options for popular cars.
Where is the best place to sell a Triumph Spitfire?
Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to sell rare and desirable Triumph Spitfires. They possess active audiences searching for manual transmission and rare versions of the Spitfire. Online auctions bring in a national audience for sellers to maximize their sale price.
Why Hagerty Marketplace?
- Get expert support from start to finish.
- All buyers and sellers are verified.
- Access trusted valuation data for pricing help.
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