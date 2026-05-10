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Toyota Land Cruiser

The Toyota Land Cruiser is a legendary full-size 4x4 built for extreme durability and global expedition use. Its reputation for surviving 300,000+ miles across deserts and jungles, it's considered one of the world's most reliable off-roaders since 1951.

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Toyota Land Cruiser active auctions (2)

Ram Jet 350-Powered 1966 Toyota Land Cruiser FJ45 Pickup
2 daysBid $13,500

Ram Jet 350-Powered 1966 Toyota Land Cruiser FJ45 Pickup

1984 Toyota Land Cruiser FJ60 4-Speed
5 daysBid $4,200

1984 Toyota Land Cruiser FJ60 4-Speed

No reserve

Toyota Land Cruiser auction results (29)

Modified 1999 Toyota Land Cruiser
Sold for $14,980 on 10/05/26

Modified 1999 Toyota Land Cruiser

No reserve
1972 Toyota Land Cruiser FJ40
Sold for $16,050 on 10/01/26

1972 Toyota Land Cruiser FJ40

1980 Toyota Land Cruiser BJ40 Diesel
Bid to $19,000 on 09/21/26

1980 Toyota Land Cruiser BJ40 Diesel

1974 Toyota Land Cruiser FJ40
Sold for $35,310 on 09/15/26

1974 Toyota Land Cruiser FJ40

No reserve
1972 Toyota Land Cruiser FJ40
Bid to $16,750 on 08/13/26

1972 Toyota Land Cruiser FJ40

1973 Toyota Land Cruiser FJ40
Bid to $11,000 on 06/25/26

1973 Toyota Land Cruiser FJ40

V8-Powered 1979 Toyota FJ43 Land Cruiser
Sold for $32,100 on 04/29/26

V8-Powered 1979 Toyota FJ43 Land Cruiser

No reserve
Fuel-Injected 1968 Toyota Land Cruiser FJ40
Sold for $20,865 on 03/26/26

Fuel-Injected 1968 Toyota Land Cruiser FJ40

1978 Toyota Land Cruiser FJ45 Pickup
Bid to $18,600 on 02/26/26

1978 Toyota Land Cruiser FJ45 Pickup

1980 Toyota Bandeirante Land Cruiser
Sold for $34,775 on 02/26/26

1980 Toyota Bandeirante Land Cruiser

No reserve
1989 Toyota Land Cruiser VX FJ62 5-Speed
Bid to $30,750 on 01/28/26

1989 Toyota Land Cruiser VX FJ62 5-Speed

303k-Mile 1997 Toyota Land Cruiser FZJ80 40th Anniversary
Sold for $8,828 on 12/05/25

303k-Mile 1997 Toyota Land Cruiser FZJ80 40th Anniversary

No reserve
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Toyota Land Cruiser classifieds (1)

1978 Toyota FJ 40-Land Cruiser
Asking price $35,000

1978 Toyota FJ 40-Land Cruiser

Classified

Additional information

How many generations of Toyota Land Cruiser are there?

There is nine generations of the Toyota Land Cruiser: 1st generation FJ25/28 (1951–60), 2nd generation FJ40 (1960–84), 3rd generation FJ55 (1967–80), 4th generation FJ60 (1980–87), 5th generation FJ80 (1990–97), 6th generation FZJ105 (1998–07), 7th generation 200 Series (2007–21), 8th generation 300 Series (2021–present).

What is the most popular Toyota Land Cruiser to buy?

The FJ40 (1960–84) is the most collectible among enthusiasts, especially pre-1975 examples in original condition. The FJ80 with factory locking differentials commands strong prices as well.

Where is the best place to buy a Toyota Land Cruiser?

Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to find rare and desirable Toyota Land Cruisers. Many enthusiasts prefer to sell on these platforms because of their knowledgeable and captive audience. Online auctions are a great place to find manual transmission and rare options for popular cars.

Where is the best place to sell a Toyota Land Cruiser?

Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to sell rare and desirable Toyota Land Cruisers. They possess active audiences searching for manual transmission and rare versions of the Land Cruiser. Online auctions bring in a national audience for sellers to maximize their sale price.

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