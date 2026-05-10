Toyota Land Cruiser
The Toyota Land Cruiser is a legendary full-size 4x4 built for extreme durability and global expedition use. Its reputation for surviving 300,000+ miles across deserts and jungles, it's considered one of the world's most reliable off-roaders since 1951.
Toyota Land Cruiser active auctions (2)
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Toyota Land Cruiser auction results (29)
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Modified 1999 Toyota Land Cruiser
1972 Toyota Land Cruiser FJ40
1980 Toyota Land Cruiser BJ40 Diesel
1974 Toyota Land Cruiser FJ40
1972 Toyota Land Cruiser FJ40
1973 Toyota Land Cruiser FJ40
V8-Powered 1979 Toyota FJ43 Land Cruiser
Fuel-Injected 1968 Toyota Land Cruiser FJ40
1978 Toyota Land Cruiser FJ45 Pickup
1980 Toyota Bandeirante Land Cruiser
1989 Toyota Land Cruiser VX FJ62 5-Speed
303k-Mile 1997 Toyota Land Cruiser FZJ80 40th Anniversary
Toyota Land Cruiser classifieds (1)
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Additional information
How many generations of Toyota Land Cruiser are there?
There is nine generations of the Toyota Land Cruiser: 1st generation FJ25/28 (1951–60), 2nd generation FJ40 (1960–84), 3rd generation FJ55 (1967–80), 4th generation FJ60 (1980–87), 5th generation FJ80 (1990–97), 6th generation FZJ105 (1998–07), 7th generation 200 Series (2007–21), 8th generation 300 Series (2021–present).
What is the most popular Toyota Land Cruiser to buy?
The FJ40 (1960–84) is the most collectible among enthusiasts, especially pre-1975 examples in original condition. The FJ80 with factory locking differentials commands strong prices as well.
Where is the best place to buy a Toyota Land Cruiser?
Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to find rare and desirable Toyota Land Cruisers. Many enthusiasts prefer to sell on these platforms because of their knowledgeable and captive audience. Online auctions are a great place to find manual transmission and rare options for popular cars.
Where is the best place to sell a Toyota Land Cruiser?
Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to sell rare and desirable Toyota Land Cruisers. They possess active audiences searching for manual transmission and rare versions of the Land Cruiser. Online auctions bring in a national audience for sellers to maximize their sale price.
Why Hagerty Marketplace?
- Get expert support from start to finish.
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- Access trusted valuation data for pricing help.
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