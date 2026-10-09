Studebaker Champion
The Studebaker Champion is Studebaker's entry-level car, introduced in 1939 with an L-head 6-cylinder. By 1953, it wore Raymond Loewy's stunning coupe design that influenced American styling beyond the Champion.
Studebaker Champion auction results (17)
- Recently ended
- Lowest sold price
- Highest sold price
350-Powered 1951 Studebaker Champion Regal Convertible
1940 Studebaker Champion Business Coupe Project
1940 Studebaker Champion Business Coupe Project
Modified 1941 Studebaker Champion Phaeton
ZZ4 V8-Powered 1953 Studebaker Champion Regal Starliner Restomod
1949 Studebaker Champion Regal Deluxe 4-Door Sedan
1951 Studebaker Champion Starlight Coupe
1950 Studebaker Champion Two-Door Sedan - Project
1952 Studebaker Champion Regal Starliner
1953 Studebaker Champion Regal Starliner
1948 Studebaker Champion De Luxe 2-Door Sedan
1950 Studebaker Champion De Luxe Starlight Coupe
Studebaker Champion classifieds (1)
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- Newly listed
- Least expensive
- Most expensive
- Lowest mileage
Additional information
How many generations of Studebaker Champion are there?
There are three generations of the Studebaker Champion: first generation (1939–1942), second generation (1946–1952) and third generation (1953–1958).
What is the most popular Studebaker Champion to buy?
The 1953 Champion Starlight coupe with the Raymond Loewy design is among the most prized Studebaker. The 1950 Champion convertible is among the most desirable open-top examples. Any matching-numbers 1953 coupe in original factory paint are sought after.
Where is the best place to buy a Studebaker Champion?
Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to find rare and desirable Studebaker Champions. Many enthusiasts prefer to sell on these platforms because of their knowledgeable and captive audience. Online auctions are a great place to find manual transmission and rare options for popular cars.
Where is the best place to sell a Studebaker Champion?
Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to sell rare and desirable Studebaker Champions. They possess active audiences searching for manual transmission and rare versions of the Champion. Online auctions bring in a national audience for sellers to maximize their sale price.
Why Hagerty Marketplace?
- Get expert support from start to finish.
- All buyers and sellers are verified.
- Access trusted valuation data for pricing help.
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