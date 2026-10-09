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Studebaker Champion

The Studebaker Champion is Studebaker's entry-level car, introduced in 1939 with an L-head 6-cylinder. By 1953, it wore Raymond Loewy's stunning coupe design that influenced American styling beyond the Champion.

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Studebaker Champion auction results (17)

350-Powered 1951 Studebaker Champion Regal Convertible
Bid to $12,000 on 10/09/26

350-Powered 1951 Studebaker Champion Regal Convertible

1940 Studebaker Champion Business Coupe Project
Sold for $1,000 on 07/20/26

1940 Studebaker Champion Business Coupe Project

No reserve
1940 Studebaker Champion Business Coupe Project
Sold for $8,560 on 07/20/26

1940 Studebaker Champion Business Coupe Project

No reserve
Modified 1941 Studebaker Champion Phaeton
Sold for $25,680 on 07/02/26

Modified 1941 Studebaker Champion Phaeton

ZZ4 V8-Powered 1953 Studebaker Champion Regal Starliner Restomod
Sold for $23,273 on 04/20/26

ZZ4 V8-Powered 1953 Studebaker Champion Regal Starliner Restomod

No reserve
1949 Studebaker Champion Regal Deluxe 4-Door Sedan
Sold for $9,363 on 10/24/25

1949 Studebaker Champion Regal Deluxe 4-Door Sedan

No reserve
1951 Studebaker Champion Starlight Coupe
Sold for $7,500 on 06/24/25

1951 Studebaker Champion Starlight Coupe

No reserve
1950 Studebaker Champion Two-Door Sedan - Project
Sold for $4,850 on 10/14/24

1950 Studebaker Champion Two-Door Sedan - Project

No reserve
1952 Studebaker Champion Regal Starliner
Sold for $11,503 on 06/14/24

1952 Studebaker Champion Regal Starliner

No reserve
1953 Studebaker Champion Regal Starliner
Sold for $10,700 on 06/14/24

1953 Studebaker Champion Regal Starliner

No reserve
1948 Studebaker Champion De Luxe 2-Door Sedan
Sold for $6,500 on 06/13/24

1948 Studebaker Champion De Luxe 2-Door Sedan

No reserve
1950 Studebaker Champion De Luxe Starlight Coupe
Sold for $9,630 on 06/13/24

1950 Studebaker Champion De Luxe Starlight Coupe

No reserve
View all 17Chevron right

Studebaker Champion classifieds (1)

1950 Studebaker Champion
Asking price $39,700

1950 Studebaker Champion

Classified

Additional information

How many generations of Studebaker Champion are there?

There are three generations of the Studebaker Champion: first generation (1939–1942), second generation (1946–1952) and third generation (1953–1958).

What is the most popular Studebaker Champion to buy?

The 1953 Champion Starlight coupe with the Raymond Loewy design is among the most prized Studebaker. The 1950 Champion convertible is among the most desirable open-top examples. Any matching-numbers 1953 coupe in original factory paint are sought after.

Where is the best place to buy a Studebaker Champion?

Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to find rare and desirable Studebaker Champions. Many enthusiasts prefer to sell on these platforms because of their knowledgeable and captive audience. Online auctions are a great place to find manual transmission and rare options for popular cars.

Where is the best place to sell a Studebaker Champion?

Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to sell rare and desirable Studebaker Champions. They possess active audiences searching for manual transmission and rare versions of the Champion. Online auctions bring in a national audience for sellers to maximize their sale price.

Why Hagerty Marketplace?

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