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Porsche 944

The Porsche 944 is a front-engine, rear-transaxle sports coupe with a 2.5L inline-four. The 944 was praised for its balanced handling and everyday usability. The 944 Turbo and S2 variants offered genuine supercar performance in the late 1980s.

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Porsche 944 auction results (27)

One-Owner 1987 Porsche 944 5-Speed
Sold for $7,704 on 10/23/26

One-Owner 1987 Porsche 944 5-Speed

No reserve
One-Family-Owned 1987 Porsche 944 S 5-Speed
Bid to $7,165 on 10/22/26

One-Family-Owned 1987 Porsche 944 S 5-Speed

1986 SCCA Showroom Stock Porsche 944 Turbo “Weissach” (Lot 18a)
Bid to $115,000 on 09/30/26

1986 SCCA Showroom Stock Porsche 944 Turbo “Weissach” (Lot 18a)

One-Family-Owned 1991 Porsche 944 S2 Cabriolet 5-Speed
Sold for $14,980 on 06/22/26

One-Family-Owned 1991 Porsche 944 S2 Cabriolet 5-Speed

No reserve
1989 Porsche 944 Turbo
Sold for $30,500 on 06/19/26

1989 Porsche 944 Turbo

1990 Porsche 944 S2 Cabriolet
Sold for $16,318 on 06/10/26

1990 Porsche 944 S2 Cabriolet

No reserve
1989 Porsche 944 Turbo Track Car
Sold for $19,208 on 06/09/26

1989 Porsche 944 Turbo Track Car

No reserve
1984 Porsche 944 5-Speed
Sold for $6,250 on 05/29/26

1984 Porsche 944 5-Speed

No reserve
32-Years-Owned 1983 Porsche 944 5-Speed
Sold for $8,453 on 05/21/26

32-Years-Owned 1983 Porsche 944 5-Speed

LS6-Powered 1987 Porsche 944 Turbo
Bid to $21,000 on 02/19/26

LS6-Powered 1987 Porsche 944 Turbo

1985 Porsche 944 5-Speed
Bid to $4,750 on 12/09/25

1985 Porsche 944 5-Speed

1987 Porsche 944S 5-Speed
Bid to $7,500 on 12/05/25

1987 Porsche 944S 5-Speed

View all 27Chevron right

Additional information

How many generations of Porsche 944 are there?

There is three generations of the Porsche 944: first generation (1982–1985), second generation (1985–1988) and third generation 944 S2 (1989–1991).

What is the most popular Porsche 944 to buy?

The 944 Turbo (1985–1991) and the 944 S2 Cabriolet (1989–1991) are among the most valuable. The Turbo S (1988) with 250 hp is one of the rarest and most desirable road cars in the lineup.

Where is the best place to buy a Porsche 944?

Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to find rare and desirable Porsche 944s. Many enthusiasts prefer to sell on these platforms because of their knowledgeable and captive audience. Online auctions are a great place to find manual transmission and rare options for popular cars.

Where is the best place to sell a Porsche 944?

Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to sell rare and desirable Porsche 944s. They possess active audiences searching for manual transmission and rare versions of the 944. Online auctions bring in a national audience for sellers to maximize their sale price.

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