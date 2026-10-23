Porsche 944
The Porsche 944 is a front-engine, rear-transaxle sports coupe with a 2.5L inline-four. The 944 was praised for its balanced handling and everyday usability. The 944 Turbo and S2 variants offered genuine supercar performance in the late 1980s.
Porsche 944 auction results (27)
- Recently ended
- Lowest sold price
- Highest sold price
One-Owner 1987 Porsche 944 5-Speed
One-Family-Owned 1987 Porsche 944 S 5-Speed
1986 SCCA Showroom Stock Porsche 944 Turbo “Weissach” (Lot 18a)
One-Family-Owned 1991 Porsche 944 S2 Cabriolet 5-Speed
1989 Porsche 944 Turbo
1990 Porsche 944 S2 Cabriolet
1989 Porsche 944 Turbo Track Car
1984 Porsche 944 5-Speed
32-Years-Owned 1983 Porsche 944 5-Speed
LS6-Powered 1987 Porsche 944 Turbo
1985 Porsche 944 5-Speed
1987 Porsche 944S 5-Speed
Additional information
How many generations of Porsche 944 are there?
There is three generations of the Porsche 944: first generation (1982–1985), second generation (1985–1988) and third generation 944 S2 (1989–1991).
What is the most popular Porsche 944 to buy?
The 944 Turbo (1985–1991) and the 944 S2 Cabriolet (1989–1991) are among the most valuable. The Turbo S (1988) with 250 hp is one of the rarest and most desirable road cars in the lineup.
Where is the best place to buy a Porsche 944?
Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to find rare and desirable Porsche 944s. Many enthusiasts prefer to sell on these platforms because of their knowledgeable and captive audience. Online auctions are a great place to find manual transmission and rare options for popular cars.
Where is the best place to sell a Porsche 944?
Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to sell rare and desirable Porsche 944s. They possess active audiences searching for manual transmission and rare versions of the 944. Online auctions bring in a national audience for sellers to maximize their sale price.
Why Hagerty Marketplace?
- Get expert support from start to finish.
- All buyers and sellers are verified.
- Access trusted valuation data for pricing help.
What our customers say
...my experience with Hagerty was impeccable. Their oversight was professional, patient, immediate and comforting.1969 Citroen DS21 PallasSold for $31,984 on 8/19/25