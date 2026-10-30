Porsche 914
The Porsche 914 is a mid-engine roadster co-developed with Volkswagen that was sold from 1969–1976. It is known for its targa top, rear-mounted flat-4, and exceptional handling. Originally, it was criticized at launch for being underpowered, but now celebrated as a driver's car.
Porsche 914 active auctions (1)
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Porsche 914 auction results (19)
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Porsche 914 Sport Seats (Lot 79)
1973-1974 Porsche 2.0L 914 Engine (Lot 67)
2.0L Flat-Six-Powered 1975 Porsche 914-6 GT Tribute Project (Lot 63)
1973-1974 Porsche 2.0L 914 Engine (Lot 60)
1974 Porsche 914-6 GT Tribute Project (Lot 59)
3.0L Flat-Six-Powered 1973 Porsche 914-6 GT Tribute (Lot 50)
Porsche 914 Sport Seats (Lot 49)
Porsche 914/6 Sport Seats (Lot 39)
Porsche 914/6 Sport Seats with Armrest (Lot 37)
1970 Porsche 914-6 Project (Lot 26)
Scheel-Mann Sport Seat and Factory 914 Seat (Lot 17)
1971 Porsche 914/6 GT Brumos Tribute (Lot 6a)
Porsche 914 classifieds (2)
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Additional information
How many generations of Porsche 914 are there?
There was one generation of the Porsche 914: first and only generation (1969–1976).
What is the most popular Porsche 914 to buy?
The 914/6 with the 911's 2.0L flat-6 is the most collectible as only 3,360 were built. Factory GT and competition cars are extremely rare. Among four-cylinder cars, the 2.0L 914 is the preferred driver's car.
Where is the best place to buy a Porsche 914?
Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to find rare and desirable Porsche 914s. Many enthusiasts prefer to sell on these platforms because of their knowledgeable and captive audience. Online auctions are a great place to find manual transmission and rare options for popular cars.
Where is the best place to sell a Porsche 914?
Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to sell rare and desirable Porsche 914s. They possess active audiences searching for manual transmission and rare versions of the 914. Online auctions bring in a national audience for sellers to maximize their sale price.
Why Hagerty Marketplace?
- Get expert support from start to finish.
- All buyers and sellers are verified.
- Access trusted valuation data for pricing help.
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...my experience with Hagerty was impeccable. Their oversight was professional, patient, immediate and comforting.1969 Citroen DS21 PallasSold for $31,984 on 8/19/25