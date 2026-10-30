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Porsche 914

The Porsche 914 is a mid-engine roadster co-developed with Volkswagen that was sold from 1969–1976. It is known for its targa top, rear-mounted flat-4, and exceptional handling. Originally, it was criticized at launch for being underpowered, but now celebrated as a driver's car.

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Porsche 914 active auctions (1)

1974 Porsche 914 2.0
9 daysBid $6,000

1974 Porsche 914 2.0

Porsche 914 auction results (19)

Porsche 914 Sport Seats (Lot 79)
Sold for $2,200 on 10/30/26

Porsche 914 Sport Seats (Lot 79)

No reserve
1973-1974 Porsche 2.0L 914 Engine (Lot 67)
Sold for $700 on 10/29/26

1973-1974 Porsche 2.0L 914 Engine (Lot 67)

No reserve
2.0L Flat-Six-Powered 1975 Porsche 914-6 GT Tribute Project (Lot 63)
Sold for $25,948 on 10/29/26

2.0L Flat-Six-Powered 1975 Porsche 914-6 GT Tribute Project (Lot 63)

No reserve
1973-1974 Porsche 2.0L 914 Engine (Lot 60)
Sold for $2,000 on 10/29/26

1973-1974 Porsche 2.0L 914 Engine (Lot 60)

No reserve
1974 Porsche 914-6 GT Tribute Project (Lot 59)
Sold for $18,190 on 10/29/26

1974 Porsche 914-6 GT Tribute Project (Lot 59)

No reserve
3.0L Flat-Six-Powered 1973 Porsche 914-6 GT Tribute (Lot 50)
Sold for $46,010 on 10/29/26

3.0L Flat-Six-Powered 1973 Porsche 914-6 GT Tribute (Lot 50)

No reserve
Porsche 914 Sport Seats (Lot 49)
Sold for $1,000 on 10/29/26

Porsche 914 Sport Seats (Lot 49)

No reserve
Porsche 914/6 Sport Seats (Lot 39)
Sold for $750 on 10/29/26

Porsche 914/6 Sport Seats (Lot 39)

No reserve
Porsche 914/6 Sport Seats with Armrest (Lot 37)
Sold for $800 on 10/29/26

Porsche 914/6 Sport Seats with Armrest (Lot 37)

No reserve
1970 Porsche 914-6 Project (Lot 26)
Sold for $39,590 on 10/28/26

1970 Porsche 914-6 Project (Lot 26)

No reserve
Scheel-Mann Sport Seat and Factory 914 Seat (Lot 17)
Sold for $2,100 on 10/28/26

Scheel-Mann Sport Seat and Factory 914 Seat (Lot 17)

No reserve
1971 Porsche 914/6 GT Brumos Tribute (Lot 6a)
Sold for $113,420 on 09/30/26

1971 Porsche 914/6 GT Brumos Tribute (Lot 6a)

View all 19Chevron right

Porsche 914 classifieds (2)

1973 Porsche 914
Asking price $25,000

1973 Porsche 914

Classified
1971 Porsche 914/4
Asking price $19,000

1971 Porsche 914/4

Classified

Additional information

How many generations of Porsche 914 are there?

There was one generation of the Porsche 914: first and only generation (1969–1976).

What is the most popular Porsche 914 to buy?

The 914/6 with the 911's 2.0L flat-6 is the most collectible as only 3,360 were built. Factory GT and competition cars are extremely rare. Among four-cylinder cars, the 2.0L 914 is the preferred driver's car.

Where is the best place to buy a Porsche 914?

Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to find rare and desirable Porsche 914s. Many enthusiasts prefer to sell on these platforms because of their knowledgeable and captive audience. Online auctions are a great place to find manual transmission and rare options for popular cars.

Where is the best place to sell a Porsche 914?

Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to sell rare and desirable Porsche 914s. They possess active audiences searching for manual transmission and rare versions of the 914. Online auctions bring in a national audience for sellers to maximize their sale price.

Why Hagerty Marketplace?

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1969 Citroen DS21 Pallas
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