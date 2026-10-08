Pontiac Trans Am
The Pontiac Trans Am is a performance variant of the Firebird with a distinctive 'screaming chicken' hood decal on the SE. The 1977 Special Edition became famous as Burt Reynolds' car in 'Smokey and the Bandit.'
Pontiac Trans Am auction results (22)
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Modified 1997 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am Comp T/A 6-Speed
40-Years-Owned 1981 Pontiac Firebird Turbo Trans Am Daytona Pace Car Edition
1979 Pontiac Trans Am Special Edition
1978 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am Project
1998 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am
2001 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am WS6 Coupe
1999 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am
1995 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am 6-Speed
1979 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am
One-Owner, Modified 44k-Mile 2002 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am WS6 Coupe 6-Speed
Supercharged LS3-Powered 1979 Pontiac Trans Am Restomod 5-Speed
Supercharged 2002 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am WS6 Coupe
Pontiac Trans Am classifieds (2)
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- Lowest mileage
Additional information
How many generations of Pontiac Trans Am are there?
There were four generations of the Pontiac Trans Am: first generation (1969), second generation (1970–1981), third generation (1982-1992) and fourth generation (1993-2002).
What is the most popular Pontiac Trans Am to buy?
The 1977 Special Edition 'Bandit' Trans Am in black and gold is considered the most iconic variant. The 1969 first-year Trans Am and the 1973 Super Duty 455 are the amongst the most powerful performance variants.
Where is the best place to buy a Pontiac Trans Am?
Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to find rare and desirable Pontiac Trans Ams. Many enthusiasts prefer to sell on these platforms because of their knowledgeable and captive audience. Online auctions are a great place to find manual transmission and rare options for popular cars.
Where is the best place to sell a Pontiac Trans Am?
Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to sell rare and desirable Pontiac Trans Ams. They possess active audiences searching for manual transmission and rare versions of the Trans Am. Online auctions bring in a national audience for sellers to maximize their sale price.
Why Hagerty Marketplace?
- Get expert support from start to finish.
- All buyers and sellers are verified.
- Access trusted valuation data for pricing help.
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...my experience with Hagerty was impeccable. Their oversight was professional, patient, immediate and comforting.1969 Citroen DS21 PallasSold for $31,984 on 8/19/25