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Pontiac Trans Am

The Pontiac Trans Am is a performance variant of the Firebird with a distinctive 'screaming chicken' hood decal on the SE. The 1977 Special Edition became famous as Burt Reynolds' car in 'Smokey and the Bandit.'

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Pontiac Trans Am auction results (22)

Modified 1997 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am Comp T/A 6-Speed
Sold for $12,038 on 10/08/26

Modified 1997 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am Comp T/A 6-Speed

No reserve
40-Years-Owned 1981 Pontiac Firebird Turbo Trans Am Daytona Pace Car Edition
Sold for $14,178 on 10/07/26

40-Years-Owned 1981 Pontiac Firebird Turbo Trans Am Daytona Pace Car Edition

No reserve
1979 Pontiac Trans Am Special Edition
Sold for $37,450 on 10/07/26

1979 Pontiac Trans Am Special Edition

1978 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am Project
Sold for $8,432 on 09/30/26

1978 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am Project

No reserve
1998 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am
Sold for $8,560 on 09/04/26

1998 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am

No reserve
2001 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am WS6 Coupe
Sold for $12,038 on 09/02/26

2001 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am WS6 Coupe

No reserve
1999 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am
Sold for $12,038 on 09/01/26

1999 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am

No reserve
1995 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am 6-Speed
Sold for $6,000 on 09/01/26

1995 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am 6-Speed

No reserve
1979 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am
Sold for $28,355 on 08/31/26

1979 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am

No reserve
One-Owner, Modified 44k-Mile 2002 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am WS6 Coupe 6-Speed
Sold for $25,000 on 08/12/26

One-Owner, Modified 44k-Mile 2002 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am WS6 Coupe 6-Speed

Supercharged LS3-Powered 1979 Pontiac Trans Am Restomod 5-Speed
Sold for $81,320 on 07/30/26

Supercharged LS3-Powered 1979 Pontiac Trans Am Restomod 5-Speed

No reserve
Supercharged 2002 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am WS6 Coupe
Sold for $24,076 on 07/10/26

Supercharged 2002 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am WS6 Coupe

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Pontiac Trans Am classifieds (2)

1999 Pontiac TRANS AM FIRWHAWK
Asking price $27,500

1999 Pontiac TRANS AM FIRWHAWK

Classified
1982 Pontiac Firebird Trans-Am
Asking price $11,000

1982 Pontiac Firebird Trans-Am

Classified

Additional information

How many generations of Pontiac Trans Am are there?

There were four generations of the Pontiac Trans Am: first generation (1969), second generation (1970–1981), third generation (1982-1992) and fourth generation (1993-2002).

What is the most popular Pontiac Trans Am to buy?

The 1977 Special Edition 'Bandit' Trans Am in black and gold is considered the most iconic variant. The 1969 first-year Trans Am and the 1973 Super Duty 455 are the amongst the most powerful performance variants.

Where is the best place to buy a Pontiac Trans Am?

Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to find rare and desirable Pontiac Trans Ams. Many enthusiasts prefer to sell on these platforms because of their knowledgeable and captive audience. Online auctions are a great place to find manual transmission and rare options for popular cars.

Where is the best place to sell a Pontiac Trans Am?

Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to sell rare and desirable Pontiac Trans Ams. They possess active audiences searching for manual transmission and rare versions of the Trans Am. Online auctions bring in a national audience for sellers to maximize their sale price.

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