Pontiac Solstice
The Solstice is a rear-wheel-drive roadster produced 2006–2010, sharing its Kappa platform with the Saturn Sky. The GXP variant headlined the product line with a turbocharged 2.0L for 260 hp.
Pontiac Solstice auction results (14)
- Recently ended
- Lowest sold price
- Highest sold price
LS3-Powered 2006 Pontiac Solstice 6-Speed
2007 Pontiac Solstice GXP
18k-Mile 2009 Pontiac Solstice 5-Speed
2,800-Mile 2008 Pontiac Solstice GXP 5-Speed
45k-Mile 17-Years-Owned 2007 Pontiac Solstice
15k-Mile 2007 Pontiac Solstice
13k-Mile 2006 Pontiac Solstice Five-Speed
6k-Mile 2008 Pontiac Solstice GXP Five-Speed
2009 Pontiac Solstice GXP Coupe Five-Speed
2006 Pontiac Solstice
2006 Pontiac Solstice
5,500-Mile 2009 Pontiac Solstice GXP Coupe Five-Speed
Pontiac Solstice classifieds (3)
- Ending soonest
- Newly listed
- Least expensive
- Most expensive
- Lowest mileage
Additional information
How many generations of Pontiac Solstice are there?
There is just one generation of the Pontiac Solstice: first and only generation (2006–2010).
What is the most popular Pontiac Solstice to buy?
The Solstice GXP (2007–2009) with the 260 hp Ecotec turbo is the most desirable, especially in coupe form, as only 1,025 were built. Original low-mileage GXP coupes are increasingly collectible as recognized final-era genuine Pontiac sports cars ever produced.
Where is the best place to buy a Pontiac Solstice?
Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to find rare and desirable Pontiac Solstices. Many enthusiasts prefer to sell on these platforms because of their knowledgeable and captive audience. Online auctions are a great place to find manual transmission and rare options for popular cars.
Where is the best place to sell a Pontiac Solstice?
Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to sell rare and desirable Pontiac Solstices. They possess active audiences searching for manual transmission and rare versions of the Solstice. Online auctions bring in a national audience for sellers to maximize their sale price.
Why Hagerty Marketplace?
- Get expert support from start to finish.
- All buyers and sellers are verified.
- Access trusted valuation data for pricing help.
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