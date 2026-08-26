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Pontiac Solstice

The Solstice is a rear-wheel-drive roadster produced 2006–2010, sharing its Kappa platform with the Saturn Sky. The GXP variant headlined the product line with a turbocharged 2.0L for 260 hp.

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Pontiac Solstice auction results (14)

LS3-Powered 2006 Pontiac Solstice 6-Speed
Sold for $19,742 on 08/26/26

LS3-Powered 2006 Pontiac Solstice 6-Speed

2007 Pontiac Solstice GXP
Sold for $5,600 on 06/11/26

2007 Pontiac Solstice GXP

No reserve
18k-Mile 2009 Pontiac Solstice 5-Speed
Sold for $10,165 on 05/28/26

18k-Mile 2009 Pontiac Solstice 5-Speed

No reserve
2,800-Mile 2008 Pontiac Solstice GXP 5-Speed
Sold for $16,000 on 01/05/26

2,800-Mile 2008 Pontiac Solstice GXP 5-Speed

45k-Mile 17-Years-Owned 2007 Pontiac Solstice
Sold for $8,507 on 12/30/25

45k-Mile 17-Years-Owned 2007 Pontiac Solstice

No reserve
15k-Mile 2007 Pontiac Solstice
Sold for $12,840 on 09/02/25

15k-Mile 2007 Pontiac Solstice

13k-Mile 2006 Pontiac Solstice Five-Speed
Sold for $14,980 on 08/11/25

13k-Mile 2006 Pontiac Solstice Five-Speed

6k-Mile 2008 Pontiac Solstice GXP Five-Speed
Sold for $17,325 on 06/20/25

6k-Mile 2008 Pontiac Solstice GXP Five-Speed

2009 Pontiac Solstice GXP Coupe Five-Speed
Sold for $28,355 on 04/21/25

2009 Pontiac Solstice GXP Coupe Five-Speed

2006 Pontiac Solstice
Sold for $7,000 on 10/09/24

2006 Pontiac Solstice

No reserve
2006 Pontiac Solstice
Sold for $9,095 on 08/01/24

2006 Pontiac Solstice

No reserve
5,500-Mile 2009 Pontiac Solstice GXP Coupe Five-Speed
Sold for $28,000 on 01/10/24

5,500-Mile 2009 Pontiac Solstice GXP Coupe Five-Speed

View all 14Chevron right

Pontiac Solstice classifieds (3)

2007 Pontiac Solstice
Asking price $24,900

2007 Pontiac Solstice

Classified
2008 Pontiac Solstice
Asking price $24,200

2008 Pontiac Solstice

Classified
2007 Pontiac Solstice
Asking price $15,900

2007 Pontiac Solstice

Classified

Additional information

How many generations of Pontiac Solstice are there?

There is just one generation of the Pontiac Solstice: first and only generation (2006–2010).

What is the most popular Pontiac Solstice to buy?

The Solstice GXP (2007–2009) with the 260 hp Ecotec turbo is the most desirable, especially in coupe form, as only 1,025 were built. Original low-mileage GXP coupes are increasingly collectible as recognized final-era genuine Pontiac sports cars ever produced.

Where is the best place to buy a Pontiac Solstice?

Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to find rare and desirable Pontiac Solstices. Many enthusiasts prefer to sell on these platforms because of their knowledgeable and captive audience. Online auctions are a great place to find manual transmission and rare options for popular cars.

Where is the best place to sell a Pontiac Solstice?

Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to sell rare and desirable Pontiac Solstices. They possess active audiences searching for manual transmission and rare versions of the Solstice. Online auctions bring in a national audience for sellers to maximize their sale price.

Why Hagerty Marketplace?

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