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Pontiac Firebird Trans Am

The Pontiac Firebird Trans Am is a performance-oriented Firebird with a shaker hood scoop, front air dam and large-displacement V8. The 1969 original and 1970–1973 455 HO versions are the most desirable, with real muscle car credentials.

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Pontiac Firebird Trans Am auction results (13)

40-Years-Owned 1981 Pontiac Firebird Turbo Trans Am Daytona Pace Car Edition
Sold for $14,178 on 10/07/26

40-Years-Owned 1981 Pontiac Firebird Turbo Trans Am Daytona Pace Car Edition

No reserve
1978 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am Project
Sold for $8,432 on 09/30/26

1978 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am Project

No reserve
1998 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am
Sold for $8,560 on 09/04/26

1998 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am

No reserve
2001 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am WS6 Coupe
Sold for $12,038 on 09/02/26

2001 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am WS6 Coupe

No reserve
1999 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am
Sold for $12,038 on 09/01/26

1999 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am

No reserve
1995 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am 6-Speed
Sold for $6,000 on 09/01/26

1995 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am 6-Speed

No reserve
1979 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am
Sold for $28,355 on 08/31/26

1979 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am

No reserve
Supercharged 2002 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am WS6 Coupe
Sold for $24,076 on 07/10/26

Supercharged 2002 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am WS6 Coupe

26k-Mile 2000 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am NHRA Special Edition
Sold for $19,795 on 07/07/26

26k-Mile 2000 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am NHRA Special Edition

1978 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am
Sold for $29,960 on 10/29/25

1978 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am

No reserve
2000 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am Coupe 6-Speed
Sold for $11,643 on 10/22/25

2000 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am Coupe 6-Speed

No reserve
19k-Mile 1986 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am WS6
Sold for $21,561 on 10/22/25

19k-Mile 1986 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am WS6

No reserve
View all 13Chevron right

Pontiac Firebird Trans Am classifieds (1)

1982 Pontiac Firebird Trans-Am
Asking price $11,000

1982 Pontiac Firebird Trans-Am

Classified

Additional information

How many generations of Pontiac Firebird Trans Am are there?

There are four generations of the Pontiac Firebird Trans Am: first generation (1969–1981), second generation (1982–1992), third generation (1993–1997) and fourth generation (1998–2002).

What is the most popular Pontiac Firebird Trans Am to buy?

The 1969 first-year Trans Am in white with blue stripes is among the most collectible, with less than fewer than 700 built. The 1973 Super Duty 455 is the top performance variant. The 1977–1978 Special Edition 'Bandit' in black and gold is the most universally recognized variant.

Where is the best place to buy a Pontiac Firebird Trans Am?

Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to find rare and desirable Pontiac Firebird Trans Ams. Many enthusiasts prefer to sell on these platforms because of their knowledgeable and captive audience. Online auctions are a great place to find manual transmission and rare options for popular cars.

Where is the best place to sell a Pontiac Firebird Trans Am?

Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to sell rare and desirable Pontiac Firebird Trans Ams. They possess active audiences searching for manual transmission and rare versions of the Firebird Trans Am. Online auctions bring in a national audience for sellers to maximize their sale price.

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