Pontiac Firebird Trans Am
The Pontiac Firebird Trans Am is a performance-oriented Firebird with a shaker hood scoop, front air dam and large-displacement V8. The 1969 original and 1970–1973 455 HO versions are the most desirable, with real muscle car credentials.
Pontiac Firebird Trans Am auction results (13)
- Recently ended
- Lowest sold price
- Highest sold price
40-Years-Owned 1981 Pontiac Firebird Turbo Trans Am Daytona Pace Car Edition
1978 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am Project
1998 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am
2001 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am WS6 Coupe
1999 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am
1995 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am 6-Speed
1979 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am
Supercharged 2002 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am WS6 Coupe
26k-Mile 2000 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am NHRA Special Edition
1978 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am
2000 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am Coupe 6-Speed
19k-Mile 1986 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am WS6
Pontiac Firebird Trans Am classifieds (1)
- Ending soonest
- Newly listed
- Least expensive
- Most expensive
- Lowest mileage
Additional information
How many generations of Pontiac Firebird Trans Am are there?
There are four generations of the Pontiac Firebird Trans Am: first generation (1969–1981), second generation (1982–1992), third generation (1993–1997) and fourth generation (1998–2002).
What is the most popular Pontiac Firebird Trans Am to buy?
The 1969 first-year Trans Am in white with blue stripes is among the most collectible, with less than fewer than 700 built. The 1973 Super Duty 455 is the top performance variant. The 1977–1978 Special Edition 'Bandit' in black and gold is the most universally recognized variant.
Where is the best place to buy a Pontiac Firebird Trans Am?
Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to find rare and desirable Pontiac Firebird Trans Ams. Many enthusiasts prefer to sell on these platforms because of their knowledgeable and captive audience. Online auctions are a great place to find manual transmission and rare options for popular cars.
Where is the best place to sell a Pontiac Firebird Trans Am?
Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to sell rare and desirable Pontiac Firebird Trans Ams. They possess active audiences searching for manual transmission and rare versions of the Firebird Trans Am. Online auctions bring in a national audience for sellers to maximize their sale price.
Why Hagerty Marketplace?
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...my experience with Hagerty was impeccable. Their oversight was professional, patient, immediate and comforting.1969 Citroen DS21 PallasSold for $31,984 on 8/19/25