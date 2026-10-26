Pontiac Firebird
The Pontiac Firebird was designed as a pony car to compete with the popularity of the Ford Mustang. General Motors debuted the Firebird alongside Chevrolet's Camaro, with both cars sharing a platform. The Firebird remained in production, alongside the Camaro, until 2002.
Pontiac Firebird auction results (135)
- Recently ended
- Lowest sold price
- Highest sold price
Two-Family-Owned 1970 Pontiac Firebird Esprit
23k-Mile 1994 Pontiac Firebird SLP Firehawk Coupe
46k-Mile 1995 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am Convertible
2000 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am Convertible
40-Years-Owned 1981 Pontiac Firebird Turbo Trans Am Daytona Pace Car Edition
350-Powered 1969 Pontiac Firebird Coupe
1978 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am Project
1977 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am
1978 Pontiac Firebird Esprit Sky Bird 350
2002 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am Convertible 6-Speed
44k-Mile 1988 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am GTA Notchback
1977 Pontiac Firebird Formula
Pontiac Firebird classifieds (15)
- Ending soonest
- Newly listed
- Least expensive
- Most expensive
- Lowest mileage
1980 Pontiac Firebird
1974 Pontiac Firebird
1979 Pontiac Firebird
1978 Pontiac Firebird
1997 Pontiac Firebird
2000 Pontiac Firebird
1979 Pontiac Firebird
1991 Pontiac Firebird
1979 Pontiac Firebird
1967 Pontiac Firebird
1982 Pontiac Firebird Trans-Am
1977 Pontiac Firebird
Additional information
How many generations of Pontiac Firebird are there?
There are four generations of Pontiac Firebird: 1st generation (1967-1969), 2nd generation (1970-1981), 3rd generation (1982-1992) and 4th generation (1993-2002). Every generation featured coupes or convertibles from the factory, except for 2nd generation, which offered T-tops beginning in 1976.
What is the most popular Pontiac Firebird to buy?
Historically speaking, enthusiasts seek Trans Am versions of the Firebird. 1st Gen (1967-69) Trans Am Ram Air are the pinnacle of Firebird. 2nd Gen Trans Am Y82/Y84 was made famous in Smokey and the Bandit. 4th Gen Firebird WS6, with Ram Air and upgraded suspension, are sought after as modern classics.
Where is the best place to buy a Pontiac Firebird?
Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to find rare and desirable Pontiac Firebirds. Many enthusiasts prefer to sell on these platforms because of their knowledgable and captive audience. Online auctions are a great place to find manual transmission and rare options for popular cars.
Where is the best place to sell a Pontiac Firebird?
Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to sell rare and desirable Pontiac Firebirds. They possess active audiences searching for manual transmission and rare versions of the Firebird. Online auctions bring in a national audience for sellers to maximize their sale price.
Why Hagerty Marketplace?
- Get expert support from start to finish.
- All buyers and sellers are verified.
- Access trusted valuation data for pricing help.
What our customers say
...my experience with Hagerty was impeccable. Their oversight was professional, patient, immediate and comforting.1969 Citroen DS21 PallasSold for $31,984 on 8/19/25