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Pontiac Firebird

The Pontiac Firebird was designed as a pony car to compete with the popularity of the Ford Mustang. General Motors debuted the Firebird alongside Chevrolet's Camaro, with both cars sharing a platform. The Firebird remained in production, alongside the Camaro, until 2002.

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Pontiac Firebird auction results (135)

Two-Family-Owned 1970 Pontiac Firebird Esprit
Bid to $15,200 on 10/26/26

Two-Family-Owned 1970 Pontiac Firebird Esprit

23k-Mile 1994 Pontiac Firebird SLP Firehawk Coupe
Bid to $11,300 on 10/22/26

23k-Mile 1994 Pontiac Firebird SLP Firehawk Coupe

46k-Mile 1995 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am Convertible
Bid to $8,000 on 10/15/26

46k-Mile 1995 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am Convertible

2000 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am Convertible
Bid to $10,500 on 10/14/26

2000 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am Convertible

40-Years-Owned 1981 Pontiac Firebird Turbo Trans Am Daytona Pace Car Edition
Sold for $14,178 on 10/07/26

40-Years-Owned 1981 Pontiac Firebird Turbo Trans Am Daytona Pace Car Edition

No reserve
350-Powered 1969 Pontiac Firebird Coupe
Bid to $14,750 on 10/05/26

350-Powered 1969 Pontiac Firebird Coupe

1978 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am Project
Sold for $8,432 on 09/30/26

1978 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am Project

No reserve
1977 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am
Sold for $44,940 on 09/29/26

1977 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am

No reserve
1978 Pontiac Firebird Esprit Sky Bird 350
Sold for $33,170 on 09/25/26

1978 Pontiac Firebird Esprit Sky Bird 350

No reserve
2002 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am Convertible 6-Speed
Sold for $11,075 on 09/23/26

2002 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am Convertible 6-Speed

No reserve
44k-Mile 1988 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am GTA Notchback
Bid to $12,250 on 09/21/26

44k-Mile 1988 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am GTA Notchback

1977 Pontiac Firebird Formula
Sold for $9,630 on 09/04/26

1977 Pontiac Firebird Formula

No reserve
View all 135Chevron right

Pontiac Firebird classifieds (15)

1980 Pontiac Firebird
Asking price $15,000

1980 Pontiac Firebird

Classified
1974 Pontiac Firebird
Asking price $35,000

1974 Pontiac Firebird

Classified
1979 Pontiac Firebird
Asking price $55,000

1979 Pontiac Firebird

Classified
1978 Pontiac Firebird
Asking price $30,000

1978 Pontiac Firebird

Classified
1997 Pontiac Firebird
Asking price $6,900

1997 Pontiac Firebird

Classified
2000 Pontiac Firebird
Asking price $29,500

2000 Pontiac Firebird

Classified
1979 Pontiac Firebird
Asking price $45,900

1979 Pontiac Firebird

Classified
1991 Pontiac Firebird
Asking price $20,000

1991 Pontiac Firebird

Classified
1979 Pontiac Firebird
Asking price $38,000

1979 Pontiac Firebird

Classified
1967 Pontiac Firebird
Asking price $37,500

1967 Pontiac Firebird

Classified
1982 Pontiac Firebird Trans-Am
Asking price $11,000

1982 Pontiac Firebird Trans-Am

Classified
1977 Pontiac Firebird
Asking price $30,000

1977 Pontiac Firebird

Classified
View all 15Chevron right

Additional information

How many generations of Pontiac Firebird are there?

There are four generations of Pontiac Firebird: 1st generation (1967-1969), 2nd generation (1970-1981), 3rd generation (1982-1992) and 4th generation (1993-2002). Every generation featured coupes or convertibles from the factory, except for 2nd generation, which offered T-tops beginning in 1976.

What is the most popular Pontiac Firebird to buy?

Historically speaking, enthusiasts seek Trans Am versions of the Firebird. 1st Gen (1967-69) Trans Am Ram Air are the pinnacle of Firebird. 2nd Gen Trans Am Y82/Y84 was made famous in Smokey and the Bandit. 4th Gen Firebird WS6, with Ram Air and upgraded suspension, are sought after as modern classics.

Where is the best place to buy a Pontiac Firebird?

Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to find rare and desirable Pontiac Firebirds. Many enthusiasts prefer to sell on these platforms because of their knowledgable and captive audience. Online auctions are a great place to find manual transmission and rare options for popular cars.

Where is the best place to sell a Pontiac Firebird?

Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to sell rare and desirable Pontiac Firebirds. They possess active audiences searching for manual transmission and rare versions of the Firebird. Online auctions bring in a national audience for sellers to maximize their sale price.

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1969 Citroen DS21 Pallas
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