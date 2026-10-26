Pontiac Fiero
The Pontiac Fiero is a mid-engine, two-seat sports car built 1984–1988. The Fiero is America's first mid-engine production car with early models featuring a 4-cylinder and a GT model adding a V6.
Pontiac Fiero auction results (14)
- Recently ended
- Lowest sold price
- Highest sold price
35k-Mile 1987 Pontiac Fiero GT 5-Speed
1988 Pontiac Fiero GT 5-Speed CJB T-Top
1985 Pontiac Fiero SE
1986 Pontiac Fiero GT
1988 Pontiac Fiero GT
743-Mile 1988 Pontiac Fiero GT 5-Speed
1986 Pontiac Fiero GT Project
Single-Owner 1986 Pontiac Fiero SE V6
11k-Mile 1988 Pontiac Fiero GT
1986 Pontiac Fiero SE
14k-Mile 1988 Pontiac Fiero GT Five-Speed
1986 Pontiac Fiero GT
Pontiac Fiero classifieds (2)
- Ending soonest
- Newly listed
- Least expensive
- Most expensive
- Lowest mileage
Additional information
How many generations of Pontiac Fiero are there?
There was one generation of the Pontiac Fiero: first and only generation (1984–1988).
What is the most popular Pontiac Fiero to buy?
The 1988 Fiero GT with the 2.8L V6 and revised suspension is the most desirable year by enthusiasts. The Formula model offers a sportier appearance package. Low-mileage and unmodified Fieros are sought after.
Where is the best place to buy a Pontiac Fiero?
Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to find rare and desirable Pontiac Fieros. Many enthusiasts prefer to sell on these platforms because of their knowledgeable and captive audience. Online auctions are a great place to find manual transmission and rare options for popular cars.
Where is the best place to sell a Pontiac Fiero?
Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to sell rare and desirable Pontiac Fieros. They possess active audiences searching for manual transmission and rare versions of the Fiero. Online auctions bring in a national audience for sellers to maximize their sale price.
Why Hagerty Marketplace?
- Get expert support from start to finish.
- All buyers and sellers are verified.
- Access trusted valuation data for pricing help.
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