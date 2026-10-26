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Pontiac Fiero

The Pontiac Fiero is a mid-engine, two-seat sports car built 1984–1988. The Fiero is America's first mid-engine production car with early models featuring a 4-cylinder and a GT model adding a V6.

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Pontiac Fiero auction results (14)

35k-Mile 1987 Pontiac Fiero GT 5-Speed
Bid to $8,250 on 10/26/26

35k-Mile 1987 Pontiac Fiero GT 5-Speed

1988 Pontiac Fiero GT 5-Speed CJB T-Top
Bid to $6,777 on 09/16/26

1988 Pontiac Fiero GT 5-Speed CJB T-Top

1985 Pontiac Fiero SE
Sold for $6,100 on 09/03/26

1985 Pontiac Fiero SE

No reserve
1986 Pontiac Fiero GT
Sold for $5,600 on 08/31/26

1986 Pontiac Fiero GT

No reserve
1988 Pontiac Fiero GT
Sold for $5,090 on 07/31/26

1988 Pontiac Fiero GT

No reserve
743-Mile 1988 Pontiac Fiero GT 5-Speed
Bid to $17,250 on 06/11/26

743-Mile 1988 Pontiac Fiero GT 5-Speed

1986 Pontiac Fiero GT Project
Sold for $3,700 on 09/25/25

1986 Pontiac Fiero GT Project

No reserve
Single-Owner 1986 Pontiac Fiero SE V6
Sold for $3,600 on 06/30/25

Single-Owner 1986 Pontiac Fiero SE V6

No reserve
11k-Mile 1988 Pontiac Fiero GT
Bid to $10,750 on 07/05/24

11k-Mile 1988 Pontiac Fiero GT

1986 Pontiac Fiero SE
Sold for $8,025 on 02/05/24

1986 Pontiac Fiero SE

No reserve
14k-Mile 1988 Pontiac Fiero GT Five-Speed
Sold for $20,116 on 12/29/23

14k-Mile 1988 Pontiac Fiero GT Five-Speed

1986 Pontiac Fiero GT
Bid to $9,900 on 09/13/23

1986 Pontiac Fiero GT

View all 14Chevron right

Pontiac Fiero classifieds (2)

1986 Pontiac Fiero
Asking price $6,000

1986 Pontiac Fiero

Classified
1986 Pontiac Fiero
Asking price $4,700

1986 Pontiac Fiero

Classified

Additional information

How many generations of Pontiac Fiero are there?

There was one generation of the Pontiac Fiero: first and only generation (1984–1988).

What is the most popular Pontiac Fiero to buy?

The 1988 Fiero GT with the 2.8L V6 and revised suspension is the most desirable year by enthusiasts. The Formula model offers a sportier appearance package. Low-mileage and unmodified Fieros are sought after.

Where is the best place to buy a Pontiac Fiero?

Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to find rare and desirable Pontiac Fieros. Many enthusiasts prefer to sell on these platforms because of their knowledgeable and captive audience. Online auctions are a great place to find manual transmission and rare options for popular cars.

Where is the best place to sell a Pontiac Fiero?

Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to sell rare and desirable Pontiac Fieros. They possess active audiences searching for manual transmission and rare versions of the Fiero. Online auctions bring in a national audience for sellers to maximize their sale price.

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