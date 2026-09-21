Nissan Z
Nissan introduced the Datsun 240Z in 1969, launching a sports car lineage that has spanned more than five decades of continuous evolution. Fifty-seven years in, the Nissan Z remains an affordable, driver-focused sports car.
Nissan Z auction results (3)
- Recently ended
- Lowest sold price
- Highest sold price
Additional information
How many generations of Nissan Z are there?
There are seven distinct generations of the Nissan Z: 1st generation (19691978), 2nd generation (19781983), 3rd generation (19831989), 4th generation (19892000), 5th generation (20022008), 6th generation (20082020), and the 7th generation (2022present).
What is the most popular Nissan Z to buy?
The 6th generation of the Z is the most popular generation to buy, favored by enthusiasts for its robust rear-wheel-drive platform and deep aftermarket parts support.
Where is the best place to buy a Nissan Z?
Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to find rare, desirable Nissan Zs. Many enthusiasts prefer to sell on these platforms because of their knowledgeable and captive audience. Online auctions are a great place to find manual transmission and rare options for popular cars.
Where is the best place to sell a Nissan Z?
Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to sell rare and desirable Nissan Zs. They possess active audiences searching for manual transmission and rare versions of the Nissan Z. Online auctions bring in a national audience for sellers to maximize their sale price.
Why Hagerty Marketplace?
- Get expert support from start to finish.
- All buyers and sellers are verified.
- Access trusted valuation data for pricing help.
What our customers say
...my experience with Hagerty was impeccable. Their oversight was professional, patient, immediate and comforting.1969 Citroen DS21 PallasSold for $31,984 on 8/19/25