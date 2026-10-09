Mercury Cougar
The Mercury Cougar is a Ford Mustang-based pony car with a slightly longer wheelbase featuring more luxury touches. The Cougar later evolved into a personal luxury car and then a compact before being discontinued in 1997.
Mercury Cougar auction results (16)
- Recently ended
- Lowest sold price
- Highest sold price
Fuel-Injected 1970 Mercury Cougar Hardtop Coupe
1968 Mercury Cougar 302
40-Years-Owned 1968 Mercury Cougar XR-7 4-Speed Project
1968 Mercury Cougar 302
1968 Mercury Cougar 302
40-Years-Owned 1968 Mercury Cougar XR-7 4-Speed
9,843-Mile 1979 Mercury Cougar XR-7
Modified 1967 Mercury Cougar XR-7 Hardtop
Two-Owner 1968 Mercury Cougar XR-7G
1978 Mercury Cougar XR-7
1968 Mercury Cougar Hardtop Coupe
19-Years-Owned 1972 Mercury Cougar XR-7 Convertible
Mercury Cougar classifieds (2)
- Ending soonest
- Newly listed
- Least expensive
- Most expensive
- Lowest mileage
Additional information
How many generations of Mercury Cougar are there?
There were five generations of the Mercury Cougar: first generation (1967–1970), second generation (1971–1973), third generation (1974–1976), fourth generation (1977–1988) and fifth generation (1999–2002).
What is the most popular Mercury Cougar to buy?
The 1967–1968 Cougar GT-E with the 427 is among the rarest and most valuable. The 1969 Eliminator with the Boss 302 or 428 Cobra Jet is highly desirable. Early first-gen XR-7 models with the optional 390 V8 represent the sweet spot for serious Cougar collectors.
Where is the best place to buy a Mercury Cougar?
Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to find rare and desirable Mercury Cougars. Many enthusiasts prefer to sell on these platforms because of their knowledgeable and captive audience. Online auctions are a great place to find manual transmission and rare options for popular cars.
Where is the best place to sell a Mercury Cougar?
Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to sell rare and desirable Mercury Cougars. They possess active audiences searching for manual transmission and rare versions of the Cougar. Online auctions bring in a national audience for sellers to maximize their sale price.
Why Hagerty Marketplace?
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