All makes and models

Mercury Cougar

The Mercury Cougar is a Ford Mustang-based pony car with a slightly longer wheelbase featuring more luxury touches. The Cougar later evolved into a personal luxury car and then a compact before being discontinued in 1997.

Sell yours with Hagerty

Mercury Cougar auction results (16)

Fuel-Injected 1970 Mercury Cougar Hardtop Coupe
Bid to $11,000 on 10/09/26

Fuel-Injected 1970 Mercury Cougar Hardtop Coupe

1968 Mercury Cougar 302
Sold for $15,783 on 09/14/26

1968 Mercury Cougar 302

40-Years-Owned 1968 Mercury Cougar XR-7 4-Speed Project
Sold for $26,162 on 09/11/26

40-Years-Owned 1968 Mercury Cougar XR-7 4-Speed Project

No reserve
1968 Mercury Cougar 302
Sold for $19,795 on 09/03/26

1968 Mercury Cougar 302

No reserve
1968 Mercury Cougar 302
Sold for $22,470 on 07/23/26

1968 Mercury Cougar 302

40-Years-Owned 1968 Mercury Cougar XR-7 4-Speed
Withdrawn on 07/20/26

40-Years-Owned 1968 Mercury Cougar XR-7 4-Speed

9,843-Mile 1979 Mercury Cougar XR-7
Sold for $14,445 on 02/26/26

9,843-Mile 1979 Mercury Cougar XR-7

No reserve
Modified 1967 Mercury Cougar XR-7 Hardtop
Bid to $20,000 on 02/19/26

Modified 1967 Mercury Cougar XR-7 Hardtop

Two-Owner 1968 Mercury Cougar XR-7G
Bid to $49,000 on 12/19/25

Two-Owner 1968 Mercury Cougar XR-7G

1978 Mercury Cougar XR-7
Sold for $8,829 on 10/29/25

1978 Mercury Cougar XR-7

No reserve
1968 Mercury Cougar Hardtop Coupe
Sold for $8,828 on 10/28/25

1968 Mercury Cougar Hardtop Coupe

No reserve
19-Years-Owned 1972 Mercury Cougar XR-7 Convertible
Sold for $37,450 on 10/02/25

19-Years-Owned 1972 Mercury Cougar XR-7 Convertible

View all 16Chevron right

Mercury Cougar classifieds (2)

1968 Mercury Cougar
Asking price $15,000

1968 Mercury Cougar

Classified
1997 Mercury Cougar
Asking price $15,500

1997 Mercury Cougar

Classified

Additional information

How many generations of Mercury Cougar are there?

There were five generations of the Mercury Cougar: first generation (1967–1970), second generation (1971–1973), third generation (1974–1976), fourth generation (1977–1988) and fifth generation (1999–2002).

What is the most popular Mercury Cougar to buy?

The 1967–1968 Cougar GT-E with the 427 is among the rarest and most valuable. The 1969 Eliminator with the Boss 302 or 428 Cobra Jet is highly desirable. Early first-gen XR-7 models with the optional 390 V8 represent the sweet spot for serious Cougar collectors.

Where is the best place to buy a Mercury Cougar?

Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to find rare and desirable Mercury Cougars. Many enthusiasts prefer to sell on these platforms because of their knowledgeable and captive audience. Online auctions are a great place to find manual transmission and rare options for popular cars.

Where is the best place to sell a Mercury Cougar?

Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to sell rare and desirable Mercury Cougars. They possess active audiences searching for manual transmission and rare versions of the Cougar. Online auctions bring in a national audience for sellers to maximize their sale price.

Why Hagerty Marketplace?

Hagerty Marketplace is the ultimate destination for buying and selling vehicles online.
  • Get expert support from start to finish.
  • All buyers and sellers are verified.
  • Access trusted valuation data for pricing help.
Learn more

What our customers say

Colleen S.
Seller
...my experience with Hagerty was impeccable. Their oversight was professional, patient, immediate and comforting.
1969 Citroen DS21 Pallas
Sold for $31,984 on 8/19/25

Get the Marketplace daily email

Keep tabs on classic cars for sale, recent transactions, and featured lots and listings.

Hagerty Marketplace offers both classifieds and auctions. Classified listings are a benefit provided to members of Hagerty Drivers Club, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Hagerty is not a licensed vehicle broker and does not take a commission on classified purchase transactions that are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers outside the Marketplace platform. Auction listings are hosted on Hagerty Marketplace by Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Auction purchase transactions are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers, and Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a party to auction purchase transactions. Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a licensed vehicle broker or dealer. For additional information view the Marketplace Terms of Use. Hagerty and Hagerty Marketplace are registered or common law trademarks of The Hagerty Group, LLC. © 2025 The Hagerty Group, LLC. All rights reserved. The Hagerty Group, LLC is a subsidiary of Hagerty, Inc.

The Hagerty Group, LLC © 1996 – 2026