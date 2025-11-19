Mercedes-Benz SL
Mercedes-Benz introduced the SL (Sport Leicht) in 1954 with the iconic 300SL "Gullwing." Over seven generations, the SL has stood as Mercedes' flagship ground touring roadster, blending motorsport pedigree with luxury.
Mercedes-Benz SL auction results (14)
- Recently ended
- Lowest sold price
- Highest sold price
One-Family-Owned 86k-Mile 1986 Mercedes-Benz 560 SL
R129-Generation Mercedes-Benz SL Hardtop in Tourmaline Green Metallic (269)
R107-Generation Mercedes-Benz SL Hardtop in Colorado Beige (470)
R107-Generation Mercedes-Benz SL Hardtop in Midnight Blue (904)
R107-Generation Mercedes-Benz SL Hardtop in Classic White (737)
R107-Generation Mercedes-Benz SL Hardtop in Classic White (737)
1996 Mercedes-Benz SL 500
1998 Mercedes-Benz SL 500
1976 Mercedes-Benz 450 SL
17k-Mile 1992 Mercedes-Benz 500 SL
1978 Mercedes-Benz 450 SL
1987 Mercedes Benz 560SL Convertible
Additional information
How many generations of Mercedes SL are there?
There are seven generations of Mercedes SL to choose from: 1st generation (19541963), 2nd generation (19631971), 3rd generation (19711989), 4th generation (19892002), 5th generation (20032012), 6th generation (20132020), and the 7th generation (2021present).
What is the most popular Mercedes SL to buy?
Popular picks include the rare 1st gen "Gullwing" and the 2nd gen "Pagoda," a favorite for its iconic design and balance between comfort, style, and lightness. As you move into more modern SL models, cars from the R129 (4th) generation are praised for their build quality and affordable entry prices.
Where is the best place to buy a Mercedes SL?
Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to find rare, desirable Mercedes SLs. Many enthusiasts prefer to sell on these platforms due to their knowledgeable and captive audience. Online auctions are a great place to find manual transmission and rare options for popular cars.
Where is the best place to sell a Mercedes SL?
Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to sell rare and desirable Mercedes SLs. They possess active audiences searching for manual transmission and rare versions of the SL. Online auctions bring in a national audience for sellers to maximize their sale price.
Why Hagerty Marketplace?
- Get expert support from start to finish.
- All buyers and sellers are verified.
- Access trusted valuation data for pricing help.
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