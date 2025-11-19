All makes and models

Mercedes-Benz SL

Mercedes-Benz introduced the SL (Sport Leicht) in 1954 with the iconic 300SL "Gullwing." Over seven generations, the SL has stood as Mercedes' flagship ground touring roadster, blending motorsport pedigree with luxury.

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Mercedes-Benz SL auction results (14)

One-Family-Owned 86k-Mile 1986 Mercedes-Benz 560 SL
Sold for $19,260 on 11/19/25

One-Family-Owned 86k-Mile 1986 Mercedes-Benz 560 SL

No reserve
R129-Generation Mercedes-Benz SL Hardtop in Tourmaline Green Metallic (269)
Bid to $0 on 10/16/24

R129-Generation Mercedes-Benz SL Hardtop in Tourmaline Green Metallic (269)

No reserve
R107-Generation Mercedes-Benz SL Hardtop in Colorado Beige (470)
Bid to $0 on 10/16/24

R107-Generation Mercedes-Benz SL Hardtop in Colorado Beige (470)

No reserve
R107-Generation Mercedes-Benz SL Hardtop in Midnight Blue (904)
Sold for $550 on 10/16/24

R107-Generation Mercedes-Benz SL Hardtop in Midnight Blue (904)

No reserve
R107-Generation Mercedes-Benz SL Hardtop in Classic White (737)
Bid to $0 on 10/16/24

R107-Generation Mercedes-Benz SL Hardtop in Classic White (737)

No reserve
R107-Generation Mercedes-Benz SL Hardtop in Classic White (737)
Sold for $700 on 10/16/24

R107-Generation Mercedes-Benz SL Hardtop in Classic White (737)

No reserve
1996 Mercedes-Benz SL 500
Bid to $8,001 on 09/10/24

1996 Mercedes-Benz SL 500

1998 Mercedes-Benz SL 500
Bid to $4,000 on 08/26/24

1998 Mercedes-Benz SL 500

1976 Mercedes-Benz 450 SL
Sold for $2,350 on 08/21/24

1976 Mercedes-Benz 450 SL

No reserve
17k-Mile 1992 Mercedes-Benz 500 SL
Sold for $23,540 on 12/12/23

17k-Mile 1992 Mercedes-Benz 500 SL

No reserve
1978 Mercedes-Benz 450 SL
Sold for $10,539 on 07/07/23

1978 Mercedes-Benz 450 SL

No reserve
1987 Mercedes Benz 560SL Convertible
Bid to $7,780 on 11/25/22

1987 Mercedes Benz 560SL Convertible

View all 14Chevron right

Additional information

How many generations of Mercedes SL are there?

There are seven generations of Mercedes SL to choose from: 1st generation (19541963), 2nd generation (19631971), 3rd generation (19711989), 4th generation (19892002), 5th generation (20032012), 6th generation (20132020), and the 7th generation (2021present).

What is the most popular Mercedes SL to buy?

Popular picks include the rare 1st gen "Gullwing" and the 2nd gen "Pagoda," a favorite for its iconic design and balance between comfort, style, and lightness. As you move into more modern SL models, cars from the R129 (4th) generation are praised for their build quality and affordable entry prices.

Where is the best place to buy a Mercedes SL?

Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to find rare, desirable Mercedes SLs. Many enthusiasts prefer to sell on these platforms due to their knowledgeable and captive audience. Online auctions are a great place to find manual transmission and rare options for popular cars.

Where is the best place to sell a Mercedes SL?

Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to sell rare and desirable Mercedes SLs. They possess active audiences searching for manual transmission and rare versions of the SL. Online auctions bring in a national audience for sellers to maximize their sale price.

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