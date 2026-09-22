Lincoln Town Car
The Lincoln Towncar is a full-size American luxury sedan known for its pillowy ride, cavernous interior, and V8 power. A staple of livery fleets and chauffeur services, it epitomized traditional land-yacht comfort from the 1980s through 2011.
Lincoln Town Car active auctions (1)
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Lincoln Town Car auction results (26)
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45-Years-Family-Owned, 15k-Mile 1979 Lincoln Continental Town Car
1989 Lincoln Town Car Signature Series
2005 Lincoln Town Car Signature Limited
2005 Lincoln Town Car Signature Series
2001 Lincoln Town Car Signature Series Project
2000 Lincoln Town Car Cartier
1997 Lincoln Town Car
1996 Lincoln Town Car Signature Series
1995 Lincoln Town Car Cartier
1995 Lincoln Town Car Signature Series
1990 Lincoln Town Car
1989 Lincoln Town Car
Lincoln Town Car classifieds (3)
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Additional information
How many generations of Lincoln Town Car are there?
There are three generations of the Lincoln Town Car: first generation (1981–1989), second generation (1990–1997) and third generation (1998–2011).
What is the most popular Lincoln Town Car to buy?
The 1998–02 Cartier Edition with the handling and air suspension package is the most desirable among enthusiast. Clean low-mileage Executive and Signature Series examples from 2003–2011 attract collectors for their refinement and proven 4.6L V8.
Where is the best place to buy a Lincoln Town Car?
Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to find rare and desirable Lincoln Town Cars. Many enthusiasts prefer to sell on these platforms because of their knowledgeable and captive audience. Online auctions are a great place to find manual transmission and rare options for popular cars.
Where is the best place to sell a Lincoln Town Car?
Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to sell rare and desirable Lincoln Town Cars. They possess active audiences searching for manual transmission and rare versions of the Town Car. Online auctions bring in a national audience for sellers to maximize their sale price.
Why Hagerty Marketplace?
- Get expert support from start to finish.
- All buyers and sellers are verified.
- Access trusted valuation data for pricing help.
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