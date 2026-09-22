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Lincoln Town Car

The Lincoln Towncar is a full-size American luxury sedan known for its pillowy ride, cavernous interior, and V8 power. A staple of livery fleets and chauffeur services, it epitomized traditional land-yacht comfort from the 1980s through 2011.

Sell yours with Hagerty

Lincoln Town Car active auctions (1)

38-Years-Owned 1978 Lincoln Continental Town Car
8 daysBid $2,400

38-Years-Owned 1978 Lincoln Continental Town Car

No reserve

Lincoln Town Car auction results (26)

45-Years-Family-Owned, 15k-Mile 1979 Lincoln Continental Town Car
Bid to $12,750 on 09/22/26

45-Years-Family-Owned, 15k-Mile 1979 Lincoln Continental Town Car

1989 Lincoln Town Car Signature Series
Sold for $5,825 on 09/04/26

1989 Lincoln Town Car Signature Series

No reserve
2005 Lincoln Town Car Signature Limited
Sold for $1,800 on 09/04/26

2005 Lincoln Town Car Signature Limited

No reserve
2005 Lincoln Town Car Signature Series
Sold for $8,708 on 09/04/26

2005 Lincoln Town Car Signature Series

No reserve
2001 Lincoln Town Car Signature Series Project
Sold for $6,800 on 09/03/26

2001 Lincoln Town Car Signature Series Project

No reserve
2000 Lincoln Town Car Cartier
Sold for $7,918 on 09/03/26

2000 Lincoln Town Car Cartier

No reserve
1997 Lincoln Town Car
Sold for $4,100 on 09/03/26

1997 Lincoln Town Car

No reserve
1996 Lincoln Town Car Signature Series
Sold for $4,152 on 09/03/26

1996 Lincoln Town Car Signature Series

No reserve
1995 Lincoln Town Car Cartier
Sold for $2,650 on 09/02/26

1995 Lincoln Town Car Cartier

No reserve
1995 Lincoln Town Car Signature Series
Sold for $6,530 on 09/02/26

1995 Lincoln Town Car Signature Series

No reserve
1990 Lincoln Town Car
Sold for $3,500 on 09/02/26

1990 Lincoln Town Car

No reserve
1989 Lincoln Town Car
Sold for $3,700 on 09/02/26

1989 Lincoln Town Car

No reserve
View all 26Chevron right

Lincoln Town Car classifieds (3)

1990 Lincoln Town Car
Asking price $3,000

1990 Lincoln Town Car

Classified
1986 Lincoln Town Car
Asking price $7,500

1986 Lincoln Town Car

Classified
1994 Lincoln Town Car
Asking price $8,800

1994 Lincoln Town Car

Classified

Additional information

How many generations of Lincoln Town Car are there?

There are three generations of the Lincoln Town Car: first generation (1981–1989), second generation (1990–1997) and third generation (1998–2011).

What is the most popular Lincoln Town Car to buy?

The 1998–02 Cartier Edition with the handling and air suspension package is the most desirable among enthusiast. Clean low-mileage Executive and Signature Series examples from 2003–2011 attract collectors for their refinement and proven 4.6L V8.

Where is the best place to buy a Lincoln Town Car?

Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to find rare and desirable Lincoln Town Cars. Many enthusiasts prefer to sell on these platforms because of their knowledgeable and captive audience. Online auctions are a great place to find manual transmission and rare options for popular cars.

Where is the best place to sell a Lincoln Town Car?

Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to sell rare and desirable Lincoln Town Cars. They possess active audiences searching for manual transmission and rare versions of the Town Car. Online auctions bring in a national audience for sellers to maximize their sale price.

Why Hagerty Marketplace?

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