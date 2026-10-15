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Land Rover Range Rover

Land Rover Range Rover is a British luxury SUV launched in 1970, combining genuine off-road capability with refined interiors. Its Coil-sprung suspension was revolutionary for off-road vehicles, introducing the concept of a luxury 4x4.

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Land Rover Range Rover auction results (17)

46k-Mile 2012 Land Rover Range Rover Supercharged
Bid to $19,500 on 10/15/26

46k-Mile 2012 Land Rover Range Rover Supercharged

16k-Mile 2017 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR
Bid to $38,000 on 09/09/26

16k-Mile 2017 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR

47k-Mile 2012 Land Rover Range Rover HSE
Bid to $15,500 on 09/09/26

47k-Mile 2012 Land Rover Range Rover HSE

2003 Land Rover Range Rover HSE
Sold for $2,900 on 08/28/26

2003 Land Rover Range Rover HSE

No reserve
One-Owner 16k-Mile 2016 Land Rover Range Rover Supercharged
Sold for $42,500 on 05/07/26

One-Owner 16k-Mile 2016 Land Rover Range Rover Supercharged

48k-Mile 2011 Land Rover Range Rover Sport
Sold for $16,585 on 05/07/26

48k-Mile 2011 Land Rover Range Rover Sport

2011 Land Rover Range Rover HSE Luxury
Bid to $17,750 on 05/07/26

2011 Land Rover Range Rover HSE Luxury

2019 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE P360
Sold for $18,993 on 05/04/26

2019 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE P360

No reserve
11k-Mile 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Autobiography LWB
Sold for $44,940 on 04/10/26

11k-Mile 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Autobiography LWB

2020 Land Rover Range Rover HSE P525
Sold for $33,973 on 04/10/26

2020 Land Rover Range Rover HSE P525

8k-Mile 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Supercharged Overfinch
Sold for $49,571 on 04/10/26

8k-Mile 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Supercharged Overfinch

2017 Land Rover Range Rover Supercharged
Sold for $28,088 on 03/18/26

2017 Land Rover Range Rover Supercharged

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Land Rover Range Rover classifieds (1)

2012 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
Asking price $12,500

2012 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

Classified

Additional information

How many generations of Land Rover Range Rover are there?

There were four generations of the Land Rover Range Rover: first generation Classic (1970–1996), second generation P38 (1994–2002), third generation L322 (2002–2012) and fourth generation L405 (2012–present).

What is the most popular Land Rover Range Rover to buy?

The Classic Range Rover (1970–1995) 3-door with the original 3.5L V8 is most desired. The P38 4.6 HSE is considered underrated by enthusiasts, while the L322 Supercharged (2006–2009) and the L405 Autobiography Long Wheelbase are the pinnacle of the modern luxury era. Camel Trophy survivors are considered extraordinary and rare.

Where is the best place to buy a Land Rover Range Rover?

Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to find rare and desirable Land Rover Range Rovers. Many enthusiasts prefer to sell on these platforms because of their knowledgeable and captive audience. Online auctions are a great place to find manual transmission and rare options for popular cars.

Where is the best place to sell a Land Rover Range Rover?

Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to sell rare and desirable Land Rover Range Rovers. They possess active audiences searching for manual transmission and rare versions of the Range Rover. Online auctions bring in a national audience for sellers to maximize their sale price.

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