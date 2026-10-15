Land Rover Range Rover
Land Rover Range Rover is a British luxury SUV launched in 1970, combining genuine off-road capability with refined interiors. Its Coil-sprung suspension was revolutionary for off-road vehicles, introducing the concept of a luxury 4x4.
Land Rover Range Rover auction results (17)
- Recently ended
- Lowest sold price
- Highest sold price
46k-Mile 2012 Land Rover Range Rover Supercharged
16k-Mile 2017 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR
47k-Mile 2012 Land Rover Range Rover HSE
2003 Land Rover Range Rover HSE
One-Owner 16k-Mile 2016 Land Rover Range Rover Supercharged
48k-Mile 2011 Land Rover Range Rover Sport
2011 Land Rover Range Rover HSE Luxury
2019 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE P360
11k-Mile 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Autobiography LWB
2020 Land Rover Range Rover HSE P525
8k-Mile 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Supercharged Overfinch
2017 Land Rover Range Rover Supercharged
Land Rover Range Rover classifieds (1)
- Ending soonest
- Newly listed
- Least expensive
- Most expensive
- Lowest mileage
Additional information
How many generations of Land Rover Range Rover are there?
There were four generations of the Land Rover Range Rover: first generation Classic (1970–1996), second generation P38 (1994–2002), third generation L322 (2002–2012) and fourth generation L405 (2012–present).
What is the most popular Land Rover Range Rover to buy?
The Classic Range Rover (1970–1995) 3-door with the original 3.5L V8 is most desired. The P38 4.6 HSE is considered underrated by enthusiasts, while the L322 Supercharged (2006–2009) and the L405 Autobiography Long Wheelbase are the pinnacle of the modern luxury era. Camel Trophy survivors are considered extraordinary and rare.
Where is the best place to buy a Land Rover Range Rover?
Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to find rare and desirable Land Rover Range Rovers. Many enthusiasts prefer to sell on these platforms because of their knowledgeable and captive audience. Online auctions are a great place to find manual transmission and rare options for popular cars.
Where is the best place to sell a Land Rover Range Rover?
Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to sell rare and desirable Land Rover Range Rovers. They possess active audiences searching for manual transmission and rare versions of the Range Rover. Online auctions bring in a national audience for sellers to maximize their sale price.
Why Hagerty Marketplace?
- Get expert support from start to finish.
- All buyers and sellers are verified.
- Access trusted valuation data for pricing help.
What our customers say
...my experience with Hagerty was impeccable. Their oversight was professional, patient, immediate and comforting.1969 Citroen DS21 PallasSold for $31,984 on 8/19/25