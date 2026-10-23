Jeep Wrangler
The Wrangler is an iconic off-road SUV descended from the WWII Willys MB. The Wrangler is known for its solid axles, removable doors and top, and near-unstoppable capability on trails, it has become the definitive American 4x4.
Jeep Wrangler auction results (24)
- Recently ended
- Lowest sold price
- Highest sold price
1994 Jeep Wrangler Sahara 4.0
1997 Jeep Wrangler SE 5-Speed
350-Powered 1993 Jeep Wrangler
One-Owner, 33k-Mile 2015 Jeep Wrangler Sport
2021 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 392
4k-Mile 2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport S Bandit Edition
1997 Jeep Wrangler SE 5-Speed
1988 Jeep Wrangler Sport Project
2004 Jeep Wrangler Sport 5-Speed
2004 Jeep Wrangler Sport
45k-Mile 2006 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon
2022 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara Black Widow Edition
Jeep Wrangler classifieds (6)
- Ending soonest
- Newly listed
- Least expensive
- Most expensive
- Lowest mileage
1999 Jeep Wrangler
1989 Jeep Wrangler
1993 Jeep Wrangler
2015 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited
2004 Jeep Wrangler
2015 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited
Additional information
How many generations of Jeep Wrangler are there?
There are four generations of the Jeep Wrangler: first generation YJ (1987–1995), second generation TJ (1997–2006), third generation JK (2007–2018) and fourth generation JL (2018–present).
What is the most popular Jeep Wrangler to buy?
The TJ Rubicon (2003–06) is among the most collectible, with factory Dana 44 axles and locking differentials. Clean unmodified TJ Sport models are also prized. The JL Rubicon 392 with its 470 hp Hemi V8 is the definitive modern performance Wrangler.
Where is the best place to buy a Jeep Wrangler?
Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to find rare and desirable Jeep Wranglers. Many enthusiasts prefer to sell on these platforms because of their knowledgeable and captive audience. Online auctions are a great place to find manual transmission and rare options for popular cars.
Where is the best place to sell a Jeep Wrangler?
Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to sell rare and desirable Jeep Wranglers. They possess active audiences searching for manual transmission and rare versions of the Wrangler. Online auctions bring in a national audience for sellers to maximize their sale price.
Why Hagerty Marketplace?
- Get expert support from start to finish.
- All buyers and sellers are verified.
- Access trusted valuation data for pricing help.
What our customers say
...my experience with Hagerty was impeccable. Their oversight was professional, patient, immediate and comforting.1969 Citroen DS21 PallasSold for $31,984 on 8/19/25