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Jeep Wrangler

The Wrangler is an iconic off-road SUV descended from the WWII Willys MB. The Wrangler is known for its solid axles, removable doors and top, and near-unstoppable capability on trails, it has become the definitive American 4x4.

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Jeep Wrangler auction results (24)

1994 Jeep Wrangler Sahara 4.0
Sold for $8,079 on 10/23/26

1994 Jeep Wrangler Sahara 4.0

No reserve
1997 Jeep Wrangler SE 5-Speed
Sold for $4,400 on 10/15/26

1997 Jeep Wrangler SE 5-Speed

No reserve
350-Powered 1993 Jeep Wrangler
Bid to $6,750 on 09/21/26

350-Powered 1993 Jeep Wrangler

One-Owner, 33k-Mile 2015 Jeep Wrangler Sport
Bid to $14,500 on 09/14/26

One-Owner, 33k-Mile 2015 Jeep Wrangler Sport

2021 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 392
Bid to $44,000 on 09/10/26

2021 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 392

4k-Mile 2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport S Bandit Edition
Sold for $36,915 on 09/09/26

4k-Mile 2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport S Bandit Edition

1997 Jeep Wrangler SE 5-Speed
Sold for $6,750 on 09/03/26

1997 Jeep Wrangler SE 5-Speed

No reserve
1988 Jeep Wrangler Sport Project
Sold for $5,004 on 08/31/26

1988 Jeep Wrangler Sport Project

No reserve
2004 Jeep Wrangler Sport 5-Speed
Sold for $7,758 on 08/26/26

2004 Jeep Wrangler Sport 5-Speed

No reserve
2004 Jeep Wrangler Sport
Sold for $16,050 on 07/08/26

2004 Jeep Wrangler Sport

No reserve
45k-Mile 2006 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon
Sold for $18,458 on 05/15/26

45k-Mile 2006 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon

No reserve
2022 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara Black Widow Edition
Sold for $36,380 on 04/17/26

2022 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara Black Widow Edition

View all 24Chevron right

Jeep Wrangler classifieds (6)

1999 Jeep Wrangler
Asking price $16,900

1999 Jeep Wrangler

Classified
1989 Jeep Wrangler
Asking price $16,500

1989 Jeep Wrangler

Classified
1993 Jeep Wrangler
Asking price $13,500

1993 Jeep Wrangler

Classified
2015 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited
Asking price $9,900

2015 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited

Classified
2004 Jeep Wrangler
Asking price $16,800

2004 Jeep Wrangler

Classified
2015 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited
Asking price $19,900

2015 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited

Classified

Additional information

How many generations of Jeep Wrangler are there?

There are four generations of the Jeep Wrangler: first generation YJ (1987–1995), second generation TJ (1997–2006), third generation JK (2007–2018) and fourth generation JL (2018–present).

What is the most popular Jeep Wrangler to buy?

The TJ Rubicon (2003–06) is among the most collectible, with factory Dana 44 axles and locking differentials. Clean unmodified TJ Sport models are also prized. The JL Rubicon 392 with its 470 hp Hemi V8 is the definitive modern performance Wrangler.

Where is the best place to buy a Jeep Wrangler?

Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to find rare and desirable Jeep Wranglers. Many enthusiasts prefer to sell on these platforms because of their knowledgeable and captive audience. Online auctions are a great place to find manual transmission and rare options for popular cars.

Where is the best place to sell a Jeep Wrangler?

Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to sell rare and desirable Jeep Wranglers. They possess active audiences searching for manual transmission and rare versions of the Wrangler. Online auctions bring in a national audience for sellers to maximize their sale price.

Why Hagerty Marketplace?

Hagerty Marketplace is the ultimate destination for buying and selling vehicles online.
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1969 Citroen DS21 Pallas
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Hagerty Marketplace offers both classifieds and auctions. Classified listings are a benefit provided to members of Hagerty Drivers Club, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Hagerty is not a licensed vehicle broker and does not take a commission on classified purchase transactions that are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers outside the Marketplace platform. Auction listings are hosted on Hagerty Marketplace by Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Auction purchase transactions are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers, and Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a party to auction purchase transactions. Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a licensed vehicle broker or dealer. For additional information view the Marketplace Terms of Use. Hagerty and Hagerty Marketplace are registered or common law trademarks of The Hagerty Group, LLC. © 2025 The Hagerty Group, LLC. All rights reserved. The Hagerty Group, LLC is a subsidiary of Hagerty, Inc.

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