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Honda S2000

The S2000 is a high-revving rear-wheel-drive roadster with a 2.0L VTEC engine producing 240 hp at 8,300 rpm. It's been praised for its precise manual gearbox and near-perfect balance.

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Honda S2000 auction results (16)

16k-Mile 2005 Honda S2000
Sold for $37,260 on 10/19/26

16k-Mile 2005 Honda S2000

2001 Honda S2000
Sold for $23,005 on 05/21/26

2001 Honda S2000

No reserve
2002 Honda S2000
Bid to $16,500 on 04/06/26

2002 Honda S2000

Modified 2004 Honda S2000
Bid to $18,000 on 03/31/26

Modified 2004 Honda S2000

One-Owner 20k-Mile 2006 Honda S2000
Bid to $38,250 on 02/16/26

One-Owner 20k-Mile 2006 Honda S2000

33k-Mile Supercharged 2006 Honda S2000
Sold for $27,553 on 11/26/25

33k-Mile Supercharged 2006 Honda S2000

No reserve
2006 Honda S2000
Bid to $19,250 on 09/16/25

2006 Honda S2000

47k-Mile 2001 Honda S2000
Sold for $27,285 on 08/14/25

47k-Mile 2001 Honda S2000

2001 Honda S2000
Bid to $15,000 on 07/25/25

2001 Honda S2000

37k-Mile 2004 Honda S2000
Bid to $18,550 on 07/03/25

37k-Mile 2004 Honda S2000

2001 Honda S2000
Sold for $26,818 on 06/25/25

2001 Honda S2000

22k-Mile 2002 Honda S2000
Sold for $29,960 on 12/17/24

22k-Mile 2002 Honda S2000

View all 16Chevron right

Honda S2000 classifieds (1)

2002 Honda S2000
Asking price $24,600

2002 Honda S2000

Classified

Additional information

How many generations of Honda S2000 are there?

There were two generations of the Honda S2000: first generation AP1 (1999–2003) and second generation AP2 (2004–2009).

What is the most popular Honda S2000 to buy?

The AP2 (2004–2009) with the revised 2.2L engine and improved suspension is preferred by drivers. The 2009 CR (Club Racer) edition with the hardtop and suspension upgrades is the rarest and most collectible, with only 699 units built for the North American market.

Where is the best place to buy a Honda S2000?

Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to find rare and desirable Honda S2000s. Many enthusiasts prefer to sell on these platforms because of their knowledgeable and captive audience. Online auctions are a great place to find manual transmission and rare options for popular cars.

Where is the best place to sell a Honda S2000?

Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to sell rare and desirable Honda S2000s. They possess active audiences searching for manual transmission and rare versions of the S2000. Online auctions bring in a national audience for sellers to maximize their sale price.

Why Hagerty Marketplace?

Hagerty Marketplace is the ultimate destination for buying and selling vehicles online.
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