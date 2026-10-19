Honda S2000
The S2000 is a high-revving rear-wheel-drive roadster with a 2.0L VTEC engine producing 240 hp at 8,300 rpm. It's been praised for its precise manual gearbox and near-perfect balance.
Honda S2000 auction results (16)
- Recently ended
- Lowest sold price
- Highest sold price
16k-Mile 2005 Honda S2000
2001 Honda S2000
2002 Honda S2000
Modified 2004 Honda S2000
One-Owner 20k-Mile 2006 Honda S2000
33k-Mile Supercharged 2006 Honda S2000
2006 Honda S2000
47k-Mile 2001 Honda S2000
2001 Honda S2000
37k-Mile 2004 Honda S2000
2001 Honda S2000
22k-Mile 2002 Honda S2000
Honda S2000 classifieds (1)
- Ending soonest
- Newly listed
- Least expensive
- Most expensive
- Lowest mileage
Additional information
How many generations of Honda S2000 are there?
There were two generations of the Honda S2000: first generation AP1 (1999–2003) and second generation AP2 (2004–2009).
What is the most popular Honda S2000 to buy?
The AP2 (2004–2009) with the revised 2.2L engine and improved suspension is preferred by drivers. The 2009 CR (Club Racer) edition with the hardtop and suspension upgrades is the rarest and most collectible, with only 699 units built for the North American market.
Where is the best place to buy a Honda S2000?
Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to find rare and desirable Honda S2000s. Many enthusiasts prefer to sell on these platforms because of their knowledgeable and captive audience. Online auctions are a great place to find manual transmission and rare options for popular cars.
Where is the best place to sell a Honda S2000?
Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to sell rare and desirable Honda S2000s. They possess active audiences searching for manual transmission and rare versions of the S2000. Online auctions bring in a national audience for sellers to maximize their sale price.
Why Hagerty Marketplace?
- Get expert support from start to finish.
- All buyers and sellers are verified.
- Access trusted valuation data for pricing help.
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