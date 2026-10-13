GMC C1500
The GMC C1500 half-ton GM pickup truck in conventional two-wheel-drive configuration. The GMC C1500 shares its platform with the Chevrolet C10/C1500. Available with inline-6 or V8 engines, it is popular for work and daily driving.
GMC C1500 auction results (5)
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- Lowest sold price
- Highest sold price
350-Powered 1969 GMC C1500
Modified 1975 GMC C1500 Jimmy Sierra
1985 GMC C1500 Sierra Classic
1969 GMC C1500 Custom Pickup Project
1969 GMC C1500 1/2 Ton Pickup
GMC C1500 classifieds (1)
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- Newly listed
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- Lowest mileage
Additional information
How many generations of GMC C1500 are there?
There were three generations of the GMC C1500: first generation (1967–1972), second generation (1973–1987) and third generation (1988–1999).
What is the most popular GMC C1500 to buy?
The 1967–1972 GMC C1500 step-side short-bed with the 396 big-block is among the most collectible. The 1973–1987 square-body in Sierra Grande trim is one of the most popular restoration target. Low-mileage original-paint examples are increasingly rare.
Where is the best place to buy a GMC C1500?
Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to find rare and desirable GMC C1500s. Many enthusiasts prefer to sell on these platforms because of their knowledgeable and captive audience. Online auctions are a great place to find manual transmission and rare options for popular cars.
Where is the best place to sell a GMC C1500?
Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to sell rare and desirable GMC C1500s. They possess active audiences searching for manual transmission and rare versions of the C1500. Online auctions bring in a national audience for sellers to maximize their sale price.
Why Hagerty Marketplace?
- Get expert support from start to finish.
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- Access trusted valuation data for pricing help.
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