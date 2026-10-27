Ford Torino
The Ford Torino is a mid-size Ford car produced from 1968–1976. The Talladega variant set NASCAR records in 1969, while the Cobra with a 429 Super Cobra Jet V8 was deemed a street terror. It famously became the 'Starsky & Hutch' car from the popular television series.
Ford Torino auction results (12)
- Recently ended
- Lowest sold price
- Highest sold price
1976 Ford Gran Torino Brougham Coupe
One-Owner, 347-Powered 1970 Ford Torino GT SportsRoof
1971 Ford Torino GT SportsRoof 351
1968 Ford Torino GT Convertible 390
1972 Ford Gran Torino Sport SportsRoof 351
1968 Ford Torino GT SportsRoof
1968 Ford Torino Hardtop
1969 Ford Cobra SportRoof 428 CJ
1969 Ford Torino Cobra 428 CJ Hardtop
1971 Ford Torino GT
1971 Ford Torino GT
1971 Ford Torino GT
Additional information
How many generations of Ford Torino are there?
There were three generations of the Ford Torino: first generation (1968–1969), second generation (1970–1971) and third generation (1972–1976).
What is the most popular Ford Torino to buy?
The 1969 Torino Talladega with the 428 Cobra Jet is among the rarest production variant. The 1970 Torino Cobra with the 429 Super Cobra Jet drag package is a close second, based on production numbers. Unmodified 1968–1970 GT convertibles are highly prized by Torino collectors, and the Torino Cobra is considered a legitimate sleeper.
Where is the best place to buy a Ford Torino?
Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to find rare and desirable Ford Torinos. Many enthusiasts prefer to sell on these platforms because of their knowledgeable and captive audience. Online auctions are a great place to find manual transmission and rare options for popular cars.
Where is the best place to sell a Ford Torino?
Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to sell rare and desirable Ford Torinos. They possess active audiences searching for manual transmission and rare versions of the Torino. Online auctions bring in a national audience for sellers to maximize their sale price.
Why Hagerty Marketplace?
- Get expert support from start to finish.
- All buyers and sellers are verified.
- Access trusted valuation data for pricing help.
What our customers say
...my experience with Hagerty was impeccable. Their oversight was professional, patient, immediate and comforting.1969 Citroen DS21 PallasSold for $31,984 on 8/19/25