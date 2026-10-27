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Ford Mustang

Ford Motor Company debuted the Ford Mustang at the 1964 World's Fair in New York, and since then it has become America's best-selling sports car by a wide margin. With more than 60 continuous years of production, it is also Ford's longest-produced nameplate.

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Ford Mustang active auctions (7)

24k-Mile Supercharged 2007 Ford Mustang Saleen Parnelli Jones Edition
1 dayBid $24,995

24k-Mile Supercharged 2007 Ford Mustang Saleen Parnelli Jones Edition

2008 Ford Mustang Bullitt
1 dayBid $10,000

2008 Ford Mustang Bullitt

5.0L-Powered 1968 Ford Mustang Fastback 5-Speed
4 daysBid $40,500

5.0L-Powered 1968 Ford Mustang Fastback 5-Speed

19-Years-Owned 2003 Ford Mustang GT Roush Stage 2 Convertible 5-Speed
5 daysBid $4,900

19-Years-Owned 2003 Ford Mustang GT Roush Stage 2 Convertible 5-Speed

No reserve
Supercharged 427-Powered 1968 Ford Mustang Fastback 6-Speed by Classic Recreations
8 daysBid $75,500

Supercharged 427-Powered 1968 Ford Mustang Fastback 6-Speed by Classic Recreations

1973 Ford Mustang Convertible 351
10 daysBid $5,250

1973 Ford Mustang Convertible 351

29-Years-Owned 1966 Ford Mustang Coupe 289 Project
10 daysBid $3,000

29-Years-Owned 1966 Ford Mustang Coupe 289 Project

No reserve

Ford Mustang auction results (342)

9k-Mile Supercharged 2017 Ford Mustang GT Coupe
Sold for $41,730 on 10/27/26

9k-Mile Supercharged 2017 Ford Mustang GT Coupe

No reserve
16k-Mile 1998 Ford Mustang GT Convertible 5-Speed
Bid to $10,251 on 10/27/26

16k-Mile 1998 Ford Mustang GT Convertible 5-Speed

One-Owner, Supercharged 2018 Ford Mustang GT Coupe
Sold for $32,368 on 10/26/26

One-Owner, Supercharged 2018 Ford Mustang GT Coupe

302-Powered 1966 Ford Mustang Coupe 4-Speed
Sold for $20,063 on 10/23/26

302-Powered 1966 Ford Mustang Coupe 4-Speed

1965 Ford Mustang Fastback
Sold for $48,953 on 10/23/26

1965 Ford Mustang Fastback

No reserve
35-Years-Family-Owned 1990 Ford Mustang GT 5.0 Convertible 5-Speed
Sold for $17,655 on 10/22/26

35-Years-Family-Owned 1990 Ford Mustang GT 5.0 Convertible 5-Speed

2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1
Bid to $28,000 on 10/21/26

2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1

1968 Ford Mustang Fastback R-Code 428 5-Speed Eleanor Tribute Edition
Sold for $160,000 on 10/19/26

1968 Ford Mustang Fastback R-Code 428 5-Speed Eleanor Tribute Edition

40-Years-Owned 1967 Ford Mustang GT/A Fastback 390
Withdrawn on 10/15/26

40-Years-Owned 1967 Ford Mustang GT/A Fastback 390

1995 Ford Mustang GT Convertible
Bid to $5,000 on 10/14/26

1995 Ford Mustang GT Convertible

1965 Ford Mustang Fastback 289
Bid to $36,750 on 10/14/26

1965 Ford Mustang Fastback 289

24-Years-Owned 1970 Ford Mustang Boss 302 4-Speed
Sold for $74,820 on 10/14/26

24-Years-Owned 1970 Ford Mustang Boss 302 4-Speed

No reserve
View all 342Chevron right

Ford Mustang classifieds (62)

2007 Ford Mustang
Asking price $65,000

2007 Ford Mustang

Classified
1967 Ford Mustang
Asking price $14,000

1967 Ford Mustang

Classified
1965 Ford Mustang Convertible
Asking price $37,500

1965 Ford Mustang Convertible

Classified
1965 Ford Mustang
Asking price $17,000

1965 Ford Mustang

Classified
1996 Ford Mustang
Asking price $24,000

1996 Ford Mustang

Classified
1988 Ford Mustang
Asking price $12,500

1988 Ford Mustang

Classified
2016 Ford Mustang
Asking price $32,000

2016 Ford Mustang

Classified
1966 Ford Mustang
Asking price $30,000

1966 Ford Mustang

Classified
2012 Ford Mustang
Asking price $115,000

2012 Ford Mustang

Classified
2008 Ford Mustang Roush P51-A
Asking price $45,500

2008 Ford Mustang Roush P51-A

Classified
2006 Ford Mustang Shelby GT-H
Asking price $34,500

2006 Ford Mustang Shelby GT-H

Classified
2013 Ford Mustang
Asking price $23,500

2013 Ford Mustang

Classified
View all 62Chevron right

Additional information

How many generations of Mustang are there?

There are currently seven generations of Mustang, many with common nicknames for each generation: first generation (1964.5-1973), Mustang II (1974-1978), Fox Body (1979-1993), SN95 and New Edge (1994-2004), S197 (2004-2014), S550 (2015-2023) and S650 (2024-present).

What is the most popular trim of Mustang to buy?

There are many popular trims enthusiasts prefer when buying a Ford Mustang. Shelby, SVT and SVO headline performance trims. Across all generations, trims that included V8 engines are the most popular with enthusiasts, including but not limited to GT, 2+2 Fastback, Bullitt and Mach 1 trims.

Where is the best place to buy a Ford Mustang?

Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to find rare and desirable Ford Mustangs. Many enthusiasts prefer to sell on these platforms because of their knowledgable and captive audience. Online auctions are a great place to find manual transmission and rare options for popular cars.

Where is the best place to sell a Ford Mustang?

Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to sell rare and desirable Ford Mustangs. They possess active audiences searching for manual transmission and rare versions of the Ford Mustang. Online auctions bring in a national audience for sellers to maximize their sale price.

Why Hagerty Marketplace?

Hagerty Marketplace is the ultimate destination for buying and selling vehicles online.
  • Get expert support from start to finish.
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  • Access trusted valuation data for pricing help.
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...my experience with Hagerty was impeccable. Their oversight was professional, patient, immediate and comforting.
1969 Citroen DS21 Pallas
Sold for $31,984 on 8/19/25

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Hagerty Marketplace offers both classifieds and auctions. Classified listings are a benefit provided to members of Hagerty Drivers Club, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Hagerty is not a licensed vehicle broker and does not take a commission on classified purchase transactions that are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers outside the Marketplace platform. Auction listings are hosted on Hagerty Marketplace by Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Auction purchase transactions are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers, and Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a party to auction purchase transactions. Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a licensed vehicle broker or dealer. For additional information view the Marketplace Terms of Use. Hagerty and Hagerty Marketplace are registered or common law trademarks of The Hagerty Group, LLC. © 2025 The Hagerty Group, LLC. All rights reserved. The Hagerty Group, LLC is a subsidiary of Hagerty, Inc.

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