Ford Mustang
Ford Motor Company debuted the Ford Mustang at the 1964 World's Fair in New York, and since then it has become America's best-selling sports car by a wide margin. With more than 60 continuous years of production, it is also Ford's longest-produced nameplate.
Ford Mustang active auctions (7)
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24k-Mile Supercharged 2007 Ford Mustang Saleen Parnelli Jones Edition
2008 Ford Mustang Bullitt
5.0L-Powered 1968 Ford Mustang Fastback 5-Speed
19-Years-Owned 2003 Ford Mustang GT Roush Stage 2 Convertible 5-Speed
Supercharged 427-Powered 1968 Ford Mustang Fastback 6-Speed by Classic Recreations
1973 Ford Mustang Convertible 351
29-Years-Owned 1966 Ford Mustang Coupe 289 Project
Ford Mustang auction results (342)
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9k-Mile Supercharged 2017 Ford Mustang GT Coupe
16k-Mile 1998 Ford Mustang GT Convertible 5-Speed
One-Owner, Supercharged 2018 Ford Mustang GT Coupe
302-Powered 1966 Ford Mustang Coupe 4-Speed
1965 Ford Mustang Fastback
35-Years-Family-Owned 1990 Ford Mustang GT 5.0 Convertible 5-Speed
2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1
1968 Ford Mustang Fastback R-Code 428 5-Speed Eleanor Tribute Edition
40-Years-Owned 1967 Ford Mustang GT/A Fastback 390
1995 Ford Mustang GT Convertible
1965 Ford Mustang Fastback 289
24-Years-Owned 1970 Ford Mustang Boss 302 4-Speed
Ford Mustang classifieds (62)
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2007 Ford Mustang
1967 Ford Mustang
1965 Ford Mustang Convertible
1965 Ford Mustang
1996 Ford Mustang
1988 Ford Mustang
2016 Ford Mustang
1966 Ford Mustang
2012 Ford Mustang
2008 Ford Mustang Roush P51-A
2006 Ford Mustang Shelby GT-H
2013 Ford Mustang
Additional information
How many generations of Mustang are there?
There are currently seven generations of Mustang, many with common nicknames for each generation: first generation (1964.5-1973), Mustang II (1974-1978), Fox Body (1979-1993), SN95 and New Edge (1994-2004), S197 (2004-2014), S550 (2015-2023) and S650 (2024-present).
What is the most popular trim of Mustang to buy?
There are many popular trims enthusiasts prefer when buying a Ford Mustang. Shelby, SVT and SVO headline performance trims. Across all generations, trims that included V8 engines are the most popular with enthusiasts, including but not limited to GT, 2+2 Fastback, Bullitt and Mach 1 trims.
Where is the best place to buy a Ford Mustang?
Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to find rare and desirable Ford Mustangs. Many enthusiasts prefer to sell on these platforms because of their knowledgable and captive audience. Online auctions are a great place to find manual transmission and rare options for popular cars.
Where is the best place to sell a Ford Mustang?
Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to sell rare and desirable Ford Mustangs. They possess active audiences searching for manual transmission and rare versions of the Ford Mustang. Online auctions bring in a national audience for sellers to maximize their sale price.
Why Hagerty Marketplace?
- Get expert support from start to finish.
- All buyers and sellers are verified.
- Access trusted valuation data for pricing help.
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