Ford Bronco
The Bronco represents the first sport utility vehicle developed by Ford Motor Company. Debuting for the 1966 model year, Ford produced the Bronco for 30 years across five generations. Following a 25-year absence, Ford reintroduced the Bronco in 2021.
Ford Bronco active auctions (1)
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Ford Bronco auction results (53)
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Fuel-Injected 408-Powered 1966 Ford Bronco
1993 Ford Bronco Eddie Bauer
289-Powered 1966 Ford Bronco
1994 Ford Bronco XLT
41-Years-Owned 1976 Ford Bronco Ranger 302
1996 Ford Bronco Eddie Bauer
1985 Ford Bronco Eddie Bauer 5.0L
5.0-Powered 1970 Ford Bronco 4-Speed
351-Powered 1975 Ford Bronco 4-Speed
1992 Ford Bronco XLT 4x4
1969 Ford Bronco 302 3-Speed
1973 Ford Bronco 302 5-Speed
Ford Bronco classifieds (10)
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1969 Ford Bronco
1977 Ford Bronco
1996 Ford Bronco
1970 Ford Bronco
1969 Ford Bronco
1974 Ford Bronco
1976 Ford Bronco
1979 Ford Bronco
1993 Ford Bronco
1995 Ford Bronco
Additional information
How many generations of Ford Bronco are there?
There are six generations of Ford Bronco: first generation (196677), which included pickup, roadster, wagon, and Ranger bodies, second generation (197879), third generation (198086), fourth generation (198791), fifth generation (199296), and sixth generation, or U725 (2021present).
What is the most popular Ford Bronco to buy?
Enthusiasts seek 197677 classic Broncos. During these years, Broncos were sold with the 5.0L Windsor V-8, Dana 20 transfer case and can feature upgrades like front disc brakes. Modern Bronco enthusiasts seek high-performance trim options, such as the Raptor, Badlands, or Sasquatch Package.
Where is the best place to buy a Ford Bronco?
Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to find rare and desirable Ford Broncos. Many enthusiasts prefer to sell on these platforms because of their knowledgeable and captive audience. Online auctions are a great place to find manual transmission and rare options for popular cars.
Where is the best place to sell a Ford Bronco?
Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to sell rare and desirable Ford Broncos. They possess active audiences searching for manual transmission and rare versions of the Bronco. Online auctions bring in a national audience for sellers to maximize their sale price.
Why Hagerty Marketplace?
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