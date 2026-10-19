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Ford Bronco

The Bronco represents the first sport utility vehicle developed by Ford Motor Company. Debuting for the 1966 model year, Ford produced the Bronco for 30 years across five generations. Following a 25-year absence, Ford reintroduced the Bronco in 2021.

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Ford Bronco active auctions (1)

1972 Ford Bronco 302 3-Speed Project
2 daysBid $28,000

1972 Ford Bronco 302 3-Speed Project

Ford Bronco auction results (53)

Fuel-Injected 408-Powered 1966 Ford Bronco
Bid to $23,500 on 10/19/26

Fuel-Injected 408-Powered 1966 Ford Bronco

1993 Ford Bronco Eddie Bauer
Bid to $10,000 on 09/24/26

1993 Ford Bronco Eddie Bauer

289-Powered 1966 Ford Bronco
Bid to $39,500 on 09/24/26

289-Powered 1966 Ford Bronco

1994 Ford Bronco XLT
Sold for $31,788 on 09/16/26

1994 Ford Bronco XLT

41-Years-Owned 1976 Ford Bronco Ranger 302
Sold for $64,200 on 08/25/26

41-Years-Owned 1976 Ford Bronco Ranger 302

1996 Ford Bronco Eddie Bauer
Sold for $41,730 on 07/24/26

1996 Ford Bronco Eddie Bauer

1985 Ford Bronco Eddie Bauer 5.0L
Sold for $18,725 on 06/09/26

1985 Ford Bronco Eddie Bauer 5.0L

5.0-Powered 1970 Ford Bronco 4-Speed
Bid to $35,000 on 05/21/26

5.0-Powered 1970 Ford Bronco 4-Speed

351-Powered 1975 Ford Bronco 4-Speed
Bid to $45,000 on 05/21/26

351-Powered 1975 Ford Bronco 4-Speed

1992 Ford Bronco XLT 4x4
Sold for $18,195 on 05/21/26

1992 Ford Bronco XLT 4x4

1969 Ford Bronco 302 3-Speed
Bid to $36,500 on 05/21/26

1969 Ford Bronco 302 3-Speed

1973 Ford Bronco 302 5-Speed
Bid to $57,000 on 05/21/26

1973 Ford Bronco 302 5-Speed

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Ford Bronco classifieds (10)

1969 Ford Bronco
Asking price $85,500

1969 Ford Bronco

Classified
1977 Ford Bronco
Asking price $189,000

1977 Ford Bronco

Classified
1996 Ford Bronco
Asking price $29,900

1996 Ford Bronco

Classified
1970 Ford Bronco
Asking price $69,000

1970 Ford Bronco

Classified
1969 Ford Bronco
Asking price $165,000

1969 Ford Bronco

Classified
1974 Ford Bronco
Asking price $72,500

1974 Ford Bronco

Classified
1976 Ford Bronco
Asking price $62,500

1976 Ford Bronco

Classified
1979 Ford Bronco
Asking price $59,000

1979 Ford Bronco

Classified
1993 Ford Bronco
Asking price $19,000

1993 Ford Bronco

Classified
1995 Ford Bronco
Asking price $23,000

1995 Ford Bronco

Classified

Additional information

How many generations of Ford Bronco are there?

There are six generations of Ford Bronco: first generation (196677), which included pickup, roadster, wagon, and Ranger bodies, second generation (197879), third generation (198086), fourth generation (198791), fifth generation (199296), and sixth generation, or U725 (2021present).

What is the most popular Ford Bronco to buy?

Enthusiasts seek 197677 classic Broncos. During these years, Broncos were sold with the 5.0L Windsor V-8, Dana 20 transfer case and can feature upgrades like front disc brakes. Modern Bronco enthusiasts seek high-performance trim options, such as the Raptor, Badlands, or Sasquatch Package.

Where is the best place to buy a Ford Bronco?

Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to find rare and desirable Ford Broncos. Many enthusiasts prefer to sell on these platforms because of their knowledgeable and captive audience. Online auctions are a great place to find manual transmission and rare options for popular cars.

Where is the best place to sell a Ford Bronco?

Online auctions, such as Hagerty Marketplace, are the best place to sell rare and desirable Ford Broncos. They possess active audiences searching for manual transmission and rare versions of the Bronco. Online auctions bring in a national audience for sellers to maximize their sale price.

Why Hagerty Marketplace?

Hagerty Marketplace is the ultimate destination for buying and selling vehicles online.
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1969 Citroen DS21 Pallas
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